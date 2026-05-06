Miivo Expands Product Suite with Launch of AI Sales Leads Tool

Miivo Expands Product Suite with Launch of AI Sales Leads Tool

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Miivo Sales Leads, a new standalone, self-serve product that enables small and mid-market businesses to search and generate enriched B2B lead lists using artificial intelligence.

Miivo Sales Leads is designed to reduce the time businesses spend on prospecting. Users can search for target companies through a simple interface and generate contact lists that include company name, contact name and position, mailing address, verified email, and phone number. The product requires no onboarding support or third-party tools, and is accessible as a standalone offering within the Miivo suite of products.

"Finding the right leads takes time, and that time adds up," said Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo. "We built Miivo Sales Leads to give businesses a straightforward way to fill their pipeline with the contacts they actually want to reach, without the manual effort that typically goes into that process."

Key features of Miivo Sales Leads include:

  • Self-serve search: Users can query and generate lead lists on demand, without manual research or third-party tools
  • Enriched contact data: Each result includes verified contact and company information ready for outreach
  • Standalone access: Available as an independent Miivo product with no implementation or customization required

The launch expands Miivo's product suite beyond operational and financial intelligence, extending the platform's utility into the sales function. B2B lead generation represents a meaningful time cost for many small and mid-market businesses, and Miivo Sales Leads is designed to address that directly through a self-serve model consistent with the Company's broader product strategy.

The Company continues to develop its technology around the real-world challenges its customers face, with additional products currently in testing and expected to be released over the coming months.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) is transforming how small and mid-market companies access actionable business intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade insights at an accessible scale. Miivo's AI-powered platform helps owners and operators improve decision-making across operations, customer engagement, and financial performance. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is operating in the AI SaaS market for small and mid-market enterprise solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information
Miivo Holdings Corp.
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivoholdings.com
Website: https://www.miivo.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations with respect to the Miivo Sales Leads product, anticipated user adoption, product development, and business growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to commercial performance of new product features, the competitive landscape for AI SaaS solutions, and other risks customary to technology companies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295845

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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