Platinex Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $1,536,300 . The Company issued 16,060,000 units at a price of C$0.05 per Unit. In addition, the Company issued 12,221,667 flow through units at a price of C$0.06 per Unit. Each Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is ...

PTX:CNX