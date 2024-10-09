Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX)

​​Placement and Convertible Loan Financing to Further Advance the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX, Company) is pleased to announce that firm commitments have been received for a placement and convertible loan financing to raise up to $2.1M at $0.16 per share1 before costs (Capital Raising).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Firm commitments have been received for a strategic placement to an existing investor to raise $1.10M (before costs) at an issue price of $0.16 per share (Placement).
  • Placement proceeds will be further augmented by loan funding of $0.98M, under a convertible facility agreed with institutional / sophisticated investors (Loan). Subject to shareholder approval Loan funds will be converted to fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share.
  • Proceeds are intended to be applied towards the acquisition of an Ore Sorter and the associated conveyance equipment, purchase of an Underground Drill Rig and working capital.


Vertex’s Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented:

We are very pleased to have the support of a strategic investor in this placement along with some of our very supportive existing shareholders backing the convertible loan. The funds will be used to acquire a laser Ore Sorter which will be integrated into the Gekko gravity gold plant along with an underground drill rig. The drill will be focussed on the high-grade targets below and along strike of the high-grade gold resource at Reward. We wish to build our gold inventory from within our Reward mine. We are on track with the plant refurbishment and preparations to move the Reward mine into production in January 2025”

Placement Details

The Placement will comprise the issue of up to 6,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share. Subject to shareholder approval, the placement participant will also receive three (3) free attaching options for every five (5) shares. The options will be on the same terms as existing VTXOA options, which have an exercise price of 25c per share and an expiry date of 17/07/2026 (VTXOA Options).

The Placement will be conducted in a single tranche using the Company’s capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.


Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from Vertex Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

VTX:AU
Vertex Minerals
Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Vertex Minerals Limited Placement and Convertible Loan to Further Advance Reward

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that firm commitments have been received for a placement and convertible loan financing to raise up to $2.1M at $0.16 per share1 before costs (Capital Raising).

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Firm commitments have been received for a strategic placement to an existing investor to raise $1.10M (before costs) at an issue price of $0.16 per share (Placement).

- Placement proceeds will be further augmented by loan funding of $0.98M, under a convertible facility agreed with institutional / sophisticated investors (Loan). Subject to shareholder approval Loan funds will be converted to fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share.

- Proceeds are intended to be applied towards the acquisition of an Ore Sorter and the associated conveyance equipment, purchase of an Underground Drill Rig and working capital.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "We are very pleased to have the support of a strategic investor in this placement along with some of our very supportive existing shareholders backing the convertible loan. The funds will be used to acquire a laser Ore Sorter which will be integrated into the Gekko gravity gold plant along with an underground drill rig.

The drill will be focussed on the high-grade targets below and along strike of the high-grade gold resource at Reward. We wish to build our gold inventory from within our Reward mine. We are on track with the plant refurbishment and preparations to move the Reward mine into production in January 2025" Placement Details.

The Placement will comprise the issue of up to 6,900,000 new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.16 per share. Subject to shareholder approval, the placement participant will also receive three (3) free attaching options for every five (5) shares. The options will be on the same terms a existing VTXOA options, which have an exercise price of 25c per share and an expiry date of 17/07/2026 (VTXOA Options).

Loan Details

Loan funds are expected to be $976,000 and the Company intends to seek approval for conversion of the Loan at the Company's 2024 AGM, to be held on 29 November 2024. Upon approval by shareholders, loan funds will be automatically converted into fully paid ordinary shares at a conversion price of $0.16 per share, with two (2) free attaching VTXOA Options for every five (5) shares issued on conversion. If not converted, Loan funds will accrue interest at 10% per annum and fall due for repayment on maturity 12 months after receipt.

Shareholder Meetings

The Company expects shortly to despatch a notice of meeting for a General Meeting to be held on or around 8 November 2024 to seek ratification of recent share issues as well as approval for the second tranche of shares under the Company's placement announced on 21 August 2024 and associated issues of options.

Separately, the Company expects to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on 29 November 2024, at which it is intended that business will include the seeking of shareholder approval to approve the conversion of the Loan as well as associated option issues.

CPS Capital Group (CPS) acted as lead manager to the Capital Raising.

- CPS and/or its Nominees will receive a management fee of 2% of the total gross proceeds of the Placement and Loan financing for managing the Capital Raising.

- CPS will receive a placing fee of 4%, plus GST. By negotiation CPS may be liable to pay a placing fee to parties, of up to 4%, plus GST for funds raised in the Capital Raising.

- Subject to Shareholder Approval, CPS and/or its Nominees will receive 1,500,000 VTXOA Options to be issued at $0.00001 per option.

- CPS will receive a one-off completion fee of $20,000 plus GST upon completion of the Placement.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/784UZHT1



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Vertex Minerals Limited Acquires Drill Rig to Advance Exploration, at the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine, Below the Existing Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, in line with its stated strategy to advance exploration drill works at the high-grade Reward gold mine.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Vertex has acquired a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig to advance exploration at the Reward gold mine below the existing resource

- The Vertex team are planning diamond drill programs for the following:

o Below the current JORC-2012 Reward Resource (see drill collar locations on Figure 1), with the aim of expanding upon the existing resource

o Fosters Exploration Target, and the South Star prospect area

- Acquisition of the LM90 follows an extensive review of the mineralisation potential below the Reward resource, which has only been drilled up to 50m below the Amalgamated Adit. This area targeted is referred to as the 'Reward mid depths' as it is located just 80m to ~200m below the Amalgamated Adit. Refer to figure 1*

- Upon commissioning of the LM90 drill rig, Vertex have planned eight drill holes to target the high-grade Fosters Exploration target

- The LM90 has several advantages well-suited to Vertex's requirements, including:

o The ability to work on surface and underground

o Safe, Semi-automated, with a rod-handler system which allows for less manual handling

o Allows greater flexibility in drilling over a number of resource and exploration areas

o LM 90 rigs are well-established in the industry as safe and reliable underground drill rigs

- Vertex acquiring its own rig has many advantages

o Per-metre drill costs will be significantly less than hiring an external drill contractor

o More control and accuracy over precision of drilling.

o Works well with Job sharing

o Reduces pressure on Mining crew to have drill cuddy availability

o The LM90 rig will be accounted for as an asset on the Vertex balance sheet

Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson, commented: "The acquisition of the LM90 was completed on attractive commercial terms, and followed an extensive review process by the field operations team to acquire a rig that was fit-for-purpose to advance our broader exploration strategy. This is an important development for Vertex and we're excited to get started with targeted drill works that have the potential to unlock significant value from the project. Our analysis has shown that it is significantly cheaper, safer and more practical to drill the Reward mine from underground, which is exactly what the LM 90 allows us to do. With an extensive framework of priority drill targets already set out, we look forward to advancing exploration and building on what is already an exciting resource at the Reward mine."

LONGYEAR LM90 UNDERGROUND DRILL RIG - KEY FEATURES

The LM90 has several attributes which will provide flexibility for on-site drilling operations, where Vertex will be able to maintain drill sites with the Company's own underground mining crew. The deployment of the LM90 also means Vertex does not have to pay stand-down time or mobilisation fees, and its drillers can be assigned to other jobs.

1. REVERSIBLE FEED CYLINDER

The feed cylinder is reversible which increases up-hole drilling capacity.

2. SEMI-AUTOMATED ROD HANDLING

Semi-automated rod handler (optional) makes handling of rods safer and easier.

3. HIGH TORQUE BREAKOUT

Automated high torque breakout device breaks most rod joints automatically.

4. FAIL SAFE ROD CLAMP

Hydraulic open and spring close rod clamp resultsin failsafe operation.

5. LOAD SENSING HYDRAULICS

Load sensing hydraulics maximize efficiency and reduce heat.

6. PROPORTIONAL CONTROLS

Proportional controls and lock levers provide optimum control of rpm and feed.

7. DIRECT COUPLED FEED FRAME

Direct coupled feed frame resultsin lower maintenance and smoother feed transmission

Combined Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Reward gold deposit at Hill End stands at 419,000 tonnes at 16.72g/t Au for 225,200oz Au (VTX Announcement 21 June 2023)

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8DG26OB8



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 11 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Impact Minerals

Project Update: Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has appointed an experienced marketing manager to spearhead the company’s engagement with potential off-take partners and customers for High-Purity Alumina (HPA) produced from the Lake Hope HPA project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Strong In-Fill Drilling Results Pave Way for Upgrade of Cornerstone Theia Deposit at Mandilla

In-fill drilling demonstrates strong continuity within of known gold mineralisation, supporting upgrade from Inferred to Indicated status.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for a 70- hole (6,512 metre) in-fill RC drill program at the Theia deposit, part of the 100%-owned Mandilla Gold Project (Mandilla), located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Newmont Announces Definitive Agreement to Divest Akyem for up to $1 Billion

Transaction in-line with strategy to focus on Tier 1 asset portfolio

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: 5 Factors to Consider When Buying Junior Mining Stocks

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, sat down the Investing News Network for a strategy focused discussion outlining what criteria his firm uses when looking at juniors.

Feneck laid out and discussed five points investors should consider when evaluating a junior mining company in order of importance: management, project, jurisdiction, share structure and management ownership.

On the topic of jurisdiction, Feneck said he is paying close attention to several silver companies in Mexico that have open-pit projects but are awaiting permits.

Some of the companies awaiting government approvals are Silver Tiger (TSXV:SLVR,OTCQX:SLVTF), Sonoro Gold (TSXV:SGO,OTCQB:SMOFF) and Discovery Silver (TSXV:DSV,OTCQX:DSVSF).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers.

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

The price of gold has maintained an upward trend since the start of the year, setting records in Australian dollars along the way. Its most recent high came on September 24 when it reached AU$3,894.04 per ounce.

Higher pricing comes on the back of increased instability in the Middle East, where tensions have been inching closer to breaking out in a wider regional war that could threaten critical supplies of oil from the region.

Additionally, a change in rate policy by the US Federal Reserve that saw it drop interest rates by 50 basis points on September 18 shifted investor sentiment in gold’s favour. The move came as inflation edged toward the central bank’s target rate of 2 percent, while data indicated a cooling jobs market became more balanced through July and August.

Vertex Minerals
Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX) – Trading Halt

Project Update: Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

Resource Investing

Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Copper Investing

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Drilling to Commence at Big Bell North Gold Project

lithium investing

Rio Tinto in Talks to Acquire Arcadium Lithium Amid Low Lithium Prices

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Medaro Mining Announces Exploration Plan for the Yurchison Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

copper investing

Austral Resources' Positive Scoping Study Expands Copper Pipeline

rare earth investing

WA1 Resources Reports "Excellent" Refining Testwork Results

×