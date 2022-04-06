Initial Phase 1 results included 2,369 gt AgEq over 1.01 m within a broader intercept of 361.8 gt AgEq over 8.37 m in Hole NOR-21-004Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is pleased to report that Phase 2 exploration drilling is underway at the La Joya Silver Project located in the state of Durango, Mexico.Figure 1: Drilling in progress at the La Joya Project on hole NOR 22-012To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please ...

SLV:CNX