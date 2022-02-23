Assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022 explorationSilver Dollar Resources Inc. is pleased to report that a total of 2,424 metres of core drilling has been completed through eleven holes at the La Joya Silver Project located in the state of Durango, Mexico .The initial drilling program is focused on the Noria portion of the Property with an emphasis on target development and testing for ...

SLV:CNX