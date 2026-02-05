Pfizer Launches Cost Savings Program on TrumpRx Lowering Drug Costs for Millions of Americans

  • Program offers significant savings on over 30 brands spanning women's health, migraine, arthritis, rare disease and more
  • Affirms Pfizer's commitment to reduce drug costs for millions of Americans through historic agreement with Trump administration

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the launch of its program on TrumpRx , making innovative medicines more affordable and accessible to millions of Americans. Starting today, the program provides Americans a wide range of more than 30 medicines at a significant discount off list prices. This effort is part of Pfizer's broader landmark Most Favored Nation (MFN) agreement with the U.S. government enabling patients to pay lower prices for their prescription medicines, while strengthening America's role as a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation.

"For far too long, Americans have shouldered a disproportionate share of the global cost of innovation to help develop breakthroughs for the entire world," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer. "As the first pharmaceutical company to support President Trump in addressing this imbalance, we're proud to continue to work with the administration in ensuring affordability for American patients, while preserving America's position at the forefront of medical innovation."

Through the TrumpRx platform, uninsured or insured American patients who choose to self-pay outside of insurance will be offered savings that range as high as 85%, and on average 50%, for the large majority of Pfizer's primary care treatments and select specialty brands. This allows American consumers to choose what best fits their needs without hassle. More than 100 million patients are impacted by diseases these medicines treat such as migraines, rheumatoid arthritis, menopause, atopic dermatitis, overactive bladder and those patients will now have access to significantly discounted medicines.

Pfizer is partnering closely with GoodRx enabling patients seeking affordable treatments to have greater flexibility and options, including the ability to use a coupon at almost any U.S. pharmacy or select at-home delivery. A full list of included Pfizer brands may be found here .

Pfizer will also continue to expand PfizerForAll , a direct-to-consumer platform launched in 2024, to offer more ways for people – and not middlemen – to be in charge of their health care.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For over 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

Disclosure Notice: The information contained in this release is as of February 5, 2026. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

This release contains forward-looking information about, among other things, Pfizer's voluntary agreement with the U.S. Government designed to lower drug costs for U.S. patients, the launch of Pfizer's program (the "program") on TrumpRX designed to make innovative medicines more affordable and accessible to millions of Americans, including the voluntary agreement and the program's potential benefits, and anticipated impact on prescription medicine pricing for U.S. patients, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties regarding the impact of the voluntary agreement with the U.S. Government and the program on Pfizer's business, operations and financial condition and results; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the voluntary agreement with the U.S. Government and the program, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Pfizer's business and prospects, manufacturing capabilities, adverse developments in Pfizer's markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; risks and uncertainties related to issued or future executive orders or other new, or changes in, laws or regulations; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.Pfizer.com .

Media Contact:
PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com

Investor Contact:
IR@Pfizer.com

