Seegnal Inc. Establishes Strategic Commercialization Team and Appoints Arx as Investor Relations Advisor

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- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
April 02, 2026
Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Company"), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced the formation of a dedicated Strategic Commercialization Team led by its Chief Executive Officer, and the engagement of CapitaLynx Ltd. (operating as "Arx") as its investor relations advisor.
Establishment of Strategic Commercialization Team
Seegnal has established a cross-functional Strategic Commercialization Team tasked with accelerating the Company's go-to-market execution across target healthcare systems and geographies. The team is led directly by the Chief Executive Officer and includes senior members representing clinical affairs, business development, regulatory strategy, and technology integration.
The formation of this team reflects the Company's transition into a structured commercialization phase following the successful deployment and clinical validation of its medication safety platform at leading healthcare institutions. The team is responsible for managing strategic partnerships, contract negotiations, and revenue-generating deployment pipelines.
"Establishing a dedicated commercialization team is a defining step in Seegnal's evolution from clinical proof-of-concept to scalable market presence," said Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal. "We are executing with clarity and urgency, and our team has the operational depth to convert our clinical track record into sustained commercial momentum."
Engagement of Arx as Investor Relations Advisor
Pursuant to TSXV Policy 3.4, Seegnal announces that it has engaged CapitaLynx Ltd. ("Arx") to provide technology-powered investor relations services commencing on April 1, 2026 pursuant to the terms of an investor relations technologies and services agreement dated March 26, 2026 between Seegnal and Arx.
The services to be provided by Arx include: press release and investor materials drafting and optimization; stock and investor monitoring; third-party newswire distribution and reporter targeting; management of an investor relations inbox; and ancillary advisory support relating to capital markets and investor relations matters.
The agreement has an initial non-cancellable term of three (3) months (the "Initial Term"), during which the Company is required to pay a aggregate fee of US$49,500 (US$16,500 per month), followed by automatic quarterly renewals at a fee of US$16,500 per month (US$49,500 per quarter). After the Initial Term the agreement shall automatically renew for successive quarterly periods, each consisting of three (3) months and either party may terminate the agreement by providing no less than thirty days prior written notice.
Arx is an arm's-length party to the Company. Arx does not currently hold any securities of Seegnal Inc.
About Seegnal Inc.
Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) is a global leader in clinical decision support, applying patient-centric medication safety standards to improve outcomes across healthcare systems. Seegnal's proprietary platform is deployed at leading hospital networks and provides real-time, point-of-care medication safety intelligence. For more information, visit www.seegnal.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the "About Seegnal" section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "may", "should", "will" or variations of such words or similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements concerning the activities and outcomes of Seegnal's strategic commercialization team and plans and the provision of services by Arx. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to Seegnal's public filings with applicable securities regulators for additional information regarding risk factors and other disclosures.
Seegnal cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal, including expectations and assumptions concerning Seegnal and its products as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Seegnal's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Seegnal. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Seegnal does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
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