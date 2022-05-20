VIDEO — Peter Krauth: Silver "Very, Very Undervalued," Ways to Play this Volatile Sector
"We are very likely going to experience the greatest silver bull market of our generation," said author and newsletter writer Peter Krauth.
Peter Krauth: Silver "Very, Very Undervalued," Ways to Play this Volatile Sectoryoutu.be
Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor, joined the Investing News Network to discuss his new book, "The Great Silver Bull: Crush Inflation and Profit as the Dollar Dies."
Although gold is the most popular of the precious metals, silver has a loyal following, and Krauth believe it's set to shine brightly as market elements like inflation spiral out of control.
"It's very, very undervalued," he explained during the interview. "It's very difficult to find a better value for your money right now — silver is definitely the place for that."
Speaking about inflation and related problems , Krauth noted that while today's environment is similar to the 1970s, the key difference is that debt and deficits are much higher than they were back then.
"We're likely at the end of a 40 year bull market in both stocks and bonds, and with rising inflation (and) huge debts that are continuing to grow, I think people really need to look for alternatives to stocks and bonds," he commented, noting that stocks and bonds have already fallen "dramatically" this year.
Of course, silver is known for its volatile price action, and this can make it intimidating for new investors to enter the market. But Krauth noted that the white metal's erratic nature doesn't have to be a cause for concern.
"The volatility shouldn't be something that scares you away — it should be something that in some ways attracts you," he said, noting that retail investors in particular can react quickly to silver's ups and downs.
"If you read the book, I think you'll realize and come to the same conclusion that we are very likely going to experience the greatest silver bull market of our generation," Krauth concluded.
Watch the interview above for more from Krauth on silver. You can also click here for the details on his book.
