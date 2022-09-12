Pan Global Resources Director Tim Moody: Potentially Significant New Copper Discovery in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain
“It's certainly shaping up to be a potentially significant new copper discovery in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Spain,” said Pan Global Resources Director Tim Moody.
Pan Global Resources' Tim Moody: Potentially Significant Copper Discovery in the Iberian Pyrite Beltyoutu.be
Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ) announced new drill results at its 100 percent owned Escacena project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Southern Spain. Director Tim Moody said the company has the opportunity to make another discovery.
“La Romana is a new copper discovery with potentially important concentrations of tin and silver as well. We’ve been drilling non-stop now for over a year and a half. We've probably got 130 drill holes into it. It's high-grade copper mineralization from surface, extending to maybe 300 or 400 meters depth, and over about 1.3 kilometers east,” said Moody. The company is waiting for some access to grow it further to the west. “It's certainly shaping up to be a potentially significant new copper discovery in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Spain.”
The Iberian Pyrite Belt is known for its large volcanogenic massive sufide deposits. Moody explained that the area has been continuously mined since pre-Roman days for more than 2,000 years, but it still attracts major players. “There are at least seven operating mines in the belt, and there’s nothing like it when it comes to finding these very large volcanogenic massive sulfide orebodies," he said.
“The Romans were great explorers. And though the rocks were sticking out of the ground, these were well explored. We managed to pick up a really unique piece of ground off the edge of the cover for the outcropping areas where these prospective rocks went under shallow cover. We used modern geophysics to drill and we made a new discovery. It looks like you’re sitting over the top of it, but just enough to hide it from the Romans. So we're fortunate.”
According to Moody, the new drill results continue to show potential for near-surface, high-grade mineralization. Drilling successfully defined the southern margin of the La Romana mineralization and shows supergene copper mineralization extending over the footwall to the main copper zone.
Pan Global Resources plans to expand the deposit further to secure access to the western extensions, where there is near-surface mineralization.
Watch the full interview of Pan Global Resources Director Tim Moody above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pan Global Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pan Global Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pan Global Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
