Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification technology and a Danaher operating company, launched the new Supralon TM hydraulic and lube oil filter element range, a direct upgrade for Pall's Coralon ® Ultipor ® and Red1000 series filters. Supralon filter elements incorporate a new pack construction with filter media utilizing stress-resistant technology and showcasing anti-static ...

