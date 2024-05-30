Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Robert Wares will be presenting at 2:15 pm ET on June 5th. Management from Osisko Metals will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Investors are invited to contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca to inquire about registering to attend.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals space, more specifically copper and zinc. The Company is a joint venture partner with Appian Capital Advisory LLP for the advancement of one of Canada's premier past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point Project, located in the Northwest Territories, for which the 2022 PEA (as defined herein) has indicated an after-tax NPV of C$602 million and an IRR of 25%, based on long-term zinc price of US$1.37/lb and the current mineral resource estimates that are amenable to open pit and shallow underground mining. The current mineral resource estimate in the 2022 PEA consists of 15.7 Mt grading 5.55% ZnEq of Indicated Mineral Resources and 47.2 Mt grading 5.94% ZnEq of Inferred Mineral Resources. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment, Pine Point Project, Hay River, Northwest Territories, Canada" dated August 26, 2022 (with an effective date of July 30, 2022), which was prepared for Osisko Metals and PPML by representatives of BBA Engineering Inc., HydroRessources Inc., PLR Resources Inc. and WSP Canada Inc. (the "2022 PEA"). Please refer to the full text of the 2022 PEA, a copy of which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Osisko Metals' issuer profile, for the assumptions, methodologies, qualifications and limitations described therein. The Pine Point Project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure, with paved highway access, an electrical substation, as well as 100 kilometres of viable haulage roads. In addition, the Company acquired in July 2023, from Glencore Canada Corporation, a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper Project, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec. The Company is currently focused on resource evaluation of the Copper Mountain Deposit that hosts the updated Mineral Resource Estimate described herein. Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec. For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact: Robert Wares, Chairman & CEO of Osisko Metals Incorporated Email: info@osiskometals.com www.osiskometals.com

Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
514 771-3398
kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

THE Event is invitation only - Interested investors & issuers please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists may be found here: https://themininginvestmentevent.com.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

OM:CA
Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals


Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Copper Mountain as part of the Gaspé Copper Project, located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Quebec.

The updated MRE (see Table 1 below) comprises an open-pit Indicated Resource of 495 million tonnes grading 0.37% CuEq , representing a 30% increase in copper-equivalent metal content over the previously reported copper-only Inferred Resource (see April 28, 2022 press release), as well as greater than 99% conversion rate from Inferred to Indicated category.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Reports Preliminary Metallurgical Testwork Results From Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce preliminary metallurgical and grindability testwork results from the Gaspé Copper Project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula in Québec. Testwork was performed on eighteen composite samples of mineralized drill core from selected intersections of the 2023 drill program at Copper Mountain, and employed a conventional copper-molybdenum flotation flowsheet and reagents.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) wishes to announce that the Company's Board of Directors have approved the grant of incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.155 per share.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Establishes a Technical Consultation Committee to Develop the Pit Dewatering Plan for Gaspé Copper

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the creation of a technical consultation committee to assist in developing a plan for the dewatering of the Mount Copper open pit at Gaspé Copper, located close to Murdochville in the Gaspé region of Quebec. The committee is led by Osisko Metals' newly-hired VP Environment and Sustainable Development, Dr. Ann Lamontagne (see below).

Since closure and remediation of the former Gaspé Copper mine site, the Mount Copper open pit has flooded. In order to evaluate the viability of restarting open pit mining operations at Gaspé Copper, the pit must be dewatered as soon as possible to allow for improved deeper in-pit resource evaluation and geotechnical drilling. Osisko Metals is committed to doing so in a responsible manner that is inclusive of environmental factors and key stakeholders in the region. Following ongoing environmental and engineering studies, Osisko Metals will elaborate a plan in collaboration with the committee and will then go through necessary steps to obtain permits from government authorities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Osisko Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3013

Visit Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) at Booth #3013 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that Board member Lyle Davis has consented to become non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals, effective immediately. Mark Jarvis will step down as Chairman but will continue as CEO and director of the Company.

"We believe that it is good governance to separate the roles of Chair and CEO," said Mr. Jarvis. "Mr. Davis is a long-standing director of Giga who currently chairs our Audit and Compensation Committees and has previously acted as Giga Chairman."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Biomea Fusion Announces Completion of Enrollment of First 3 Arms in Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of COVALENT-111 Study for BMF-219 in Type 2 Diabetes

Biomea Fusion Announces Completion of Enrollment of First 3 Arms in Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts of COVALENT-111 Study for BMF-219 in Type 2 Diabetes

Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing oral covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with metabolic diseases and genetically defined cancers, today announced the completion of enrollment of the first three dose expansion arms of COVALENT-111, with a total of over 260 type 2 diabetes patients enrolled.

The COVALENT-111 study is a multi-site, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase I/II study. Phase II consists of multiple dose escalation and dose expansion cohorts including adult patients with type 2 diabetes uncontrolled by standard of care medicines. The dose escalation phase is evaluating BMF-219 dosed over 4 weeks with 22 weeks follow-up off treatment. The first three arms (A, B, C) of the expansion phase are evaluating BMF-219 dosed over 8 and 12 weeks at 100 mg and 200 mg with up to 40 weeks of follow-up off treatment.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6 th at 10:00am ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/atxs/1868288 . An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company's CEO, Brian M. Culley, will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention , on Tuesday June 4 th , 2024, at 2:30pm in Theater 3. Company representatives are also hosting meetings with potential partners and collaborators to discuss opportunities for strategic alliances across Lineage's novel pipeline of cell therapy transplant programs. The BIO International Convention is the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world, and is taking place June 3-6, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZED BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO C$3.8 MILLION

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States /

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the " Offering ") to C$3,800,000 . The Offering has been revised to allow for the sale of any combination units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.11 per Unit and flow-through units of the Company (the " FT Units ", and together with the Units, the " Offered Units ") at a price of C$0.12 per FT Unit. Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Lead Agent ") is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the " Agents ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team Completes Phase 1 of its 2024 Exploration Plan on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) announces that it has completed the first phase of its springsummer exploration program at its Clayton Valley Lithium Property near Silver Peak, Nevada, which includes a detailed infill soil sampling program and a previously announced MT geophysical survey.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×