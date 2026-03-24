Operation IFAST Rallies Calix Customers, Equipping Thousands of Technicians To Recognize and Report Human Trafficking

In the past year, the industry program founded by CLtel and Guardian Group mobilized nearly 140 organizations and trained 2,000+ communications service provider field technicians to recognize and report signs of human trafficking to local law enforcement
Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) recognized the recent achievements of Operation IFAST to rally the telecommunications industry around helping to stop human trafficking. The growing industry program equips communications service provider (CSP) field technicians with training to recognize and report signs of human trafficking during routine service visits.
Operation IFAST helps CSPs collaborate with nonprofit partners and local law enforcement to help protect the communities they serve. Founded by longtime Calix customer CLtel and nonprofit Guardian Group , the program continues to expand across the United States and will soon expand internationally.
Chris Lovell, co-founder of Operation IFAST and chief growth officer at CLtel, said: "Operation IFAST has grown into a nationwide effort supported by communications service providers, nonprofit partners, law enforcement agencies, and industry organizations. It began with a simple belief: People who are deeply connected to their communities can help protect them. Field technicians enter homes and businesses every day, and with the right training, they can recognize and report signs of human trafficking that others might miss. I am proud of all we have accomplished together in a short timeframe and look forward to expanding to reach even more communities."
CSPs occupy a unique position in their communities. Field technicians regularly enter homes, businesses, schools, and public spaces—places where warning signs might otherwise go unnoticed. Operation IFAST prepares them to recognize potential indicators of human trafficking and connect with appropriate law enforcement authorities when concerns arise, expanding the number of trained eyes across communities.
Andrea Lowe, co-founder of Operation IFAST and marketing director at Guardian Group, said: "The telecommunications industry has stepped up in ways few others have. By helping field technicians recognize the warning signs of human trafficking, communications service providers are becoming an important extension of community safety. That awareness, combined with strong law enforcement partnerships, is making a real difference. As we approach National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, Operation IFAST achievements serve as a reminder of how important community partnerships are in protecting vulnerable individuals and families."
Key program outcomes in the past year include:
- Signing up nearly 140 organizations to participate in Operation IFAST
- Raising over $136,000 thanks to participating Calix customers
- Training 2,000+ CSP technicians to recognize and report indicators of human trafficking
- Identifying 143 victims of human trafficking to law enforcement partners for investigation and recovery
In 2026, Operation IFAST will expand with tailored training for CSPs in Canada and programs that help industry organization leaders traveling across North America to recognize signs of trafficking in airports, hotels, and restaurants.
Jonathan Lindsell, chief customer officer at Calix, said: "Calix customers—from local community-focused providers to large national providers and global telecommunications leaders—play vital roles in the communities they serve. We are proud to support Operation IFAST in equipping service provider technicians with training and resources that can help protect the communities they care about. When Chris and Andrea founded Operation IFAST, Calix knew it would resonate with our customers as trusted community resources. We're proud to support the program's continued growth."
CSPs and telecommunication leaders interested in bringing training to their teams can learn more at Operation IFAST .
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI and cloud platform company that helps communications service providers (CSPs) transform into communications experience providers (CXPs) that deliver exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world's leading AI-native broadband platform, CXPs can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and build loyalty across residential, business, and MDU markets.
Calix One uniquely integrates agentic functionality, cloud solutions, and innovative managed services to simplify operations and turn network and subscriber data into actionable insights. CXPs can streamline service delivery and create personalized experiences delivered to an audience of one.
Built on more than 25 years of industry expertise, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices to help CXPs optimize their business models, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time to market. More than 1,600 customers worldwide, from regional providers to global operators, rely on Calix solutions to compete more effectively and win in any market.
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