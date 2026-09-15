Block VIII Represented by Ministry of Mines and Energy at International Oil Conference in Malaysia

Block VIII Represented by Ministry of Mines and Energy at International Oil Conference in Malaysia

(TheNewswire)

Angkor Resources Corp.
 

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - September 15, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") presented Block VIII — the onshore oil and gas concession held by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam") at the International Conference on Energy Security at Penang, Malaysia.

 

On September 8th and 9th, as the Royal Government of Cambodia illustrates the Kingdom's onshore petroleum licenses, EnerCam's Block VIII was presented by MME.   The Ministry promotes Block VIII in front of the international audience as an example of developing a new oil and gas sector in Cambodia.

 


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 Representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy present Block VIII to the International Conference on Energy Security in Malaysia.

 

EnerCam has completed 350 line-kilometers of 2D seismic, defined drill targets across four sub-basins — Bokor South, Bokor Central, Bokor North and Kirirom — and has taken its Environmental Impact Assessment through inter-ministerial review. The Company's 4+1 drill program contemplates one exploration well in each of the four sub-basins, followed by a fifth well located on the results of wells under a Production Sharing Contract.

 

As Cambodia imports 100% of its hydrocarbon-based energy products, discovering a national domestic supply of oil and gas remains a high priority.

 

Block VIII covers approximately 4,095 km² in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia under a 30-year Production Sharing Contract with the Royal Government of Cambodia. EnerCam continues to work with the MME on the drilling contractor tender, which is approved by the Ministry before publication.

 

The Company will continue providing further updates on the drill program, drilling contractors,  and well-planning progress at regular intervals.

ABOUT Angkor Resources Corp.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country.   The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold.

 

Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.  The license covers an area of approximately 4095 square kilometers. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources.  The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones.   The Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a Production Sharing Contract.

CONTACT:   Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email:-   info@angkorresources.com  

Website: angkorresources.com  

Telephone: +1 (780) 568-3801

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

_____________________________________

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks  of the  seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.

 

As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.

 

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

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