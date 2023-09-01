Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.
Dr. Robert Doyle Stulting has authored over 250 papers in peer-reviewed journals, published several textbook chapters, taught courses for over 30 years at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and lectured around the world. He was awarded the American Academy of Ophthalmology's Lifetime Achievement Award and the FDA's Citation for Excellence, Commitment, and Outstanding Service in Protecting the Public. Dr. Stulting has served as the Corporation's Chief Medical Officer since October 1, 2021.
Dr. James Barton McRoberts received his Doctorate in Optometry in 1974 from the University of Waterloo. He has managed a private clinical practice since 1974 in both Squamish and West Vancouver. Dr. McRoberts brings a vast array of experience to Ocumetics. Among other things, he has functioned as the professional services director of The Laser Center in Vancouver, the VP and a board member of Optometric Services Ltd. Montreal and as the President of the British Columbia Association of Optometrists. Dr. McRoberts has also served as the Registrar and Deputy Registrar for the College of Optometrists.
"Dr. Stulting and Dr. McRoberts are renowned figures in the field of eyecare, and their visionary contributions will undoubtedly propel Ocumetics to new heights," commented Dr Garth Webb, Chairman of Ocumetics. "Their presence on our board reinforces our dedication to enhancing visual health and revolutionizing the way we approach eye care."
"As Ocumetics continues to push the boundaries of eye care, the addition of these accomplished professionals solidifies the company's mission to create a brighter, clearer future for individuals worldwide," adds Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics.
About Ocumetics
Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs. Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Dean Burns
President and CEO
(817) 874-7564
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.