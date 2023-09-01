Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.

Dr. Robert Doyle Stulting has authored over 250 papers in peer-reviewed journals, published several textbook chapters, taught courses for over 30 years at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and lectured around the world.  He was awarded the American Academy of Ophthalmology's Lifetime Achievement Award and the FDA's Citation for Excellence, Commitment, and Outstanding Service in Protecting the Public.  Dr. Stulting has served as the Corporation's Chief Medical Officer since October 1, 2021.

Dr. James Barton McRoberts received his Doctorate in Optometry in 1974 from the University of Waterloo. He has managed a private clinical practice since 1974 in both Squamish and West Vancouver.  Dr. McRoberts brings a vast array of experience to Ocumetics.  Among other things, he has functioned as the professional services director of The Laser Center in Vancouver, the VP and a board member of Optometric Services Ltd. Montreal and as the President of the British Columbia Association of Optometrists.  Dr. McRoberts has also served as the Registrar and Deputy Registrar for the College of Optometrists.

"Dr. Stulting and Dr. McRoberts are renowned figures in the field of eyecare, and their visionary contributions will undoubtedly propel Ocumetics to new heights," commented Dr Garth Webb, Chairman of Ocumetics. "Their presence on our board reinforces our dedication to enhancing visual health and revolutionizing the way we approach eye care."

"As Ocumetics continues to push the boundaries of eye care, the addition of these accomplished professionals solidifies the company's mission to create a brighter, clearer future for individuals worldwide," adds Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs.  Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns

President and CEO

(817) 874-7564

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Technology
OTC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - August 15, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - July 25, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 22, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 units of the Corporation (" Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering.  Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (" Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant (" Warrant ") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Commencement of Biocompatibility and Animal Studies for Updated Lens Design

Ocumetics Announces Commencement of Biocompatibility and Animal Studies for Updated Lens Design

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 20 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (" Ocumetics " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has reached a major milestone with the start of biocompatibility and animal studies for its updated lens design.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

Ocumetics Announces Appointment of President and CEO

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Dean Burns, a 27-year Alcon Vision veteran, will lead Ocumetics through the clinical trial and commercialization process

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference - 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

1H FY23 Half Year Report and Appendix 4D: Hydralyte North America Achieves Record Revenue and Gross Profit

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its half year activities report and Appendix 4D for the six month period ended 30 June 2023 (the “half year” or “1H FY2023”).

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Announces LOI to Acquire NUGL/Kaya in a Transaction Valued at CAD $43,289,624.60; CSE to Halt Trading Until Shareholder Approval

Silo Wellness Announces LOI to Acquire NUGL/Kaya in a Transaction Valued at CAD $43,289,624.60; CSE to Halt Trading Until Shareholder Approval

Silo Wellness, Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("SILO") has confirmed its intention to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) ("NUGL" or "TargetCo") in a transaction valued at CAD $43,289,624.60, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the binding Letter of Intent executed on August 28, 2023 in an arms-length transaction.

Terms of the Transaction:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics logo

CLEO Diagnostics Takes Ovarian Cancer Test from Lab to Commercialisation Phase, Says OCRF

ASX-listed Cleo Diagnostics is currently working to improve ovarian cancer diagnosis, with the potential to reduce unnecessary surgery.

A more accurate test for ovarian cancer is now being taken from the lab bench into clinical use by Australian company Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV), according to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF).

Keep reading...Show less
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Hydralyte Partners With Roolife To Expand Global Distribution Footprint In China

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed e- commerce company RooLife Group Ltd (“RooLife”) (ASX:RLG) to exclusively market, sell and distribute its leading range of Hydralyte products in China.

Keep reading...Show less
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

RLG Contracted To Market & Sell Hydralyte In China

e-Commerce company RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) (“RLG” or “Company”) is delighted to announce that it has been appointed by The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX:HPC) (“HPC”) to exclusively market, sell and distribute its Hydralyte range of electrolyte-rich tablets, liquids and powders in China.

Keep reading...Show less

×