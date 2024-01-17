Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on November 15, 2023 and December 21, 2023.

The Corporation issued an aggregate of 1,301,875 units (“ Units ”) pursuant to the private placement, at a price of $0.32, for total gross proceeds of $416,600.00. Each Unit consists of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

The Corporation paid finders fees to Leede Jones Gable Inc. consisting of cash commissions of $200.00.

100% of the net proceeds are expected to be used to fund the Corporation’s first in-human clinical trials and for ongoing research and development, although the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.

All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Closing of the Private Placement was subject to the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, which was obtained.

Related Party Transaction

Dean Burns, the President and CEO of the Corporation, Garth Webb, the Chief Scientific Officer of the Corporation and Roger Jewett, the CFO of the Corporation, participated in the Private Placement. The Private Placement was therefore a “Related Party Transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101 ”). The Corporation relied upon the exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements set out in Sections 5.7(1)(a) and 5.5(a), respectively, of MI 61-101. The Private Placement, including the subscriptions of Messrs Burns, Webb and Jewett, was approved unanimously by the directors of the Corporation by resolution.

A material change report regarding the Private Placement was not filed 21 days before the completion of the Private Placement as 21 days prior to the completion of the Private Placement, completion of the Private Placement was uncertain and therefore did not at that time constitute a material change.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs. Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye’s natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns Dayton Marks

President and CEO Director

(817) 874-7564 (778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development and clinical trials to be conducted by the Corporation mentioned above. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) to receive an Investor Presentation

biotechnology investingmedical device stocksotcqb stockstsxv stockstsxv:otcmedical device investingMedical Device Investing
OTC:CA
Ocumetics Technology
Sign up to get your FREE

Ocumetics Technology Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Technology


Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 15-day extension to close the Corporation's non-brokered private placement announced on November 15, 2023. The new closing deadline for the private placement is January 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 7, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study, in preparation for its first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta September 18, 2023. Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms a remarkable achievement in the optimization of its vision correction technology - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Through rigorous research and development efforts over the past two years, Ocumetics has modified its lens design five times, ultimately arriving at its groundbreaking final lens configuration version 10.5. Lens version 10.5 has been tested in vitro and in an animal model, and will be used in Ocumetics' upcoming human clinical trials.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The TR-4 Return Pad is not approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS President Ruchika Singhal Named "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year" by Schwab Foundation

Since its inception, LABS has screened 1.6 million patients, enrolled more than 237,000 people in healthcare programs, and improved more than 100,000 lives

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a sister organization of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced at WEF's annual meeting in Davos today that Ruchika Singhal, president of Medtronic LABS, is the 2024 "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumteics Technology President and CEO Dean Burns

Ocumetics Eyes First In-human Trials of Accommodating Lens Technology in Early 2024

Ocumetics Technology (TSXV:OTC,OTCQB:OTCFF,FWB:2QBO) has successfully completed a biocompatibility animal study for its proprietary Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, and according to President and CEO Dean Burns, the company is gearing up to commence its first in-human study for the technology in the first quarter of 2024.

“We’re going to have 15 subjects, and we’ll have the Ocumetics lens in one eye and we’ll have the control lens in the other eye, just doing a natural comparison of the effect of the lens,” he said. The in-human trials are seeking to prove the Ocumetics lens would help patients get their best-corrected vision and maximize the technology’s accommodative effects.

“We want to make sure that the patient sees extremely well. The second thing is we want to make sure that we maximize whatever the accommodative effects that we can accommodate with this technology.”

Keep reading...Show less

FDA approves Medtronic Percept RC neurostimulator with exclusive BrainSense technology

Rechargeable neurostimulator joins the Medtronic Percept ™ family the first and only deep brain stimulation system with sensing, directionality, and advanced programming.

DUBLIN , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Percept™ RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. The rechargeable neurostimulator is the latest innovation in the Medtronic Percept™ family, which includes the Percept™ PC neurostimulator, BrainSense™ technology†, and SenSight™ directional leads. The Percept™ family is the only sensing-enabled DBS system on the market, allowing the physician to personalize treatment for patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia* as well as epilepsy. Over 11 million people in the U.S. are living with movement disorders 1-2 and approximately 3.4 million with epilepsy 3 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Announces Initiation of BACKBEAT Pivotal Study of AVIM Therapy in Hypertensive Pacemaker Patients

  • Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic, Inc., have an exclusive strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for hypertensive pacemaker population, which is estimated to be more than 750,000 patients annually worldwide

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the first patient was randomized in the BACKBEAT pivotal study in late December 2023. The BACKBEAT pivotal study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™), for the treatment of pacemaker-indicated patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of antihypertensive medications.

AVIM therapy is an investigational patented bioelectronic therapy, administered using a standard dual-chamber pacemaker, designed to immediately, substantially and persistently reduce blood pressure. Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) ("Medtronic") formed a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for hypertensive pacemaker patients in July 2022. If approved, Medtronic will have exclusive global rights to commercialize AVIM-enabled pacing systems for this target population, and Orchestra BioMed will share in the revenues generated from Medtronic sales of the AVIM-enabled pacing systems.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Diabetes announces world's first approval for MiniMed 780G System with Simplera Sync disposable, all-in-one sensor

With CE Mark approval, the benefits of the MiniMed™ 780G system are now available with a new sensor that takes less than 10 seconds to insert 1

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for the MiniMed™ 780G system with Simplera Sync™, a disposable, all-in-one continuous glucose monitor (CGM) requiring no fingersticks or overtape. Simplera Sync™ features an improved user experience with a simple, two-step insertion process and is half the size of previous Medtronic sensors.*

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology
Sign up to get your FREE

Ocumetics Technology Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

ARway.ai Announces Large Rental Car Company Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation S.A.

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Correction: Element79 and Condor Resources Reschedule December 2023 Lucero Payment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Corp: Invitation to VRIC Booth 119

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 108, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, January 21-22, 2024

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

×