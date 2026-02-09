NYSE Content Update: American Eagle Outfitters + Sydney Sweeney to Ring Opening Bell

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on February 9th

  • Equities are fractionally lower in extended trading hours Monday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed 50,000 for the first time ever on Friday.
  • Shares of children's food company Once Upon a Farm, co-founded by actress Jennifer Garner, rose nearly 17% to $21.05 each in their trading debut.
  • ICE's February Mortgage Monitor Report unveils new refinance opportunities for borrowers and shows home affordability hitting a four-year high.
  • The CFO of Bob's Discount Furniture Carl Lukach speaks to the "Bob's Way" after its shares started trading on the NYSE Thursday, February 5. 
  • Actress Sydney Sweeney will join American Eagle Outfitters Chairman and CEO Jay Schottenstein at the NYSE to ring the opening bell.

Opening Bell
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) celebrates the American Eagle brand

Closing Bell
Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) commemorates its leadership in sustainable chemistry, real-time data analytics and energy sector innovation

