Harvest Gold Provides Comprehensive Update: Rosebud Project , Mosseau Agreement With Vior, And Eight-Month Progress Report On Urban Barry Belt Properties

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia / April 29, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its long-held $1MCDN Rosebud project assignment agreement and on its agreement with Vior Inc. ("Vior") to acquire the Mosseau property, as well as summarizing the growth and development of its large prospective gold/base metal property package in the Abitibi region in Northern Quebec.
Harvest Gold's three property land position now totals 401 mineral claims covering 21,372.81 hectares and over 50 kilometres of strike length of favorable and potentially mineralized structures, strategically located within the highly prospective Urban Barry Greenstone Belt.
Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "Today, we are providing our shareholders an update on a few items, including our $1M CDN assignment agreement on the Rosebud Project in Nevada recently acquired by newly TSX listed Blossom Gold (BGAU). They are aggressively preparing Rosebud for possible production in 2027 with their 14,382-meter drill program, now underway. I also thought it important to make clear that we are very close to increasing our ownership position to 80% of Mosseau. With an additional $1.3M in work this summer, we will have passed that work commitment threshold. Finally, a summary of late 2025, including the last 5 holes at Mosseau and our connecting LaBelle and Mosseau."
ROSEBUD/BLOSSOM GOLD
In 2015, Harvest Gold sold its Nevada Rosebud project. It carried an assignment agreement that includes "…the sum of CAD$1,000,000 payable to Harvest Gold within 30 days of the closing of a debt or equity financing, the proceeds of which are to be used primarily to fund the construction and commissioning of a mine on the Property."
Blossom Gold Inc. ("Blossom), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 29, 2026 under the symbol BGAU. Their primary asset is the Rosebud Project in Nevada which included the assignment agreement. Their website is www.blossomgold.com.
Blossom is already very active at Rosebud as evidenced by their CEO's comment in their April 6, 2026, press release that reads, in part "…..we will be well prepared to deliver on our planned 80,000 feet (24,384 m) core drilling program, and open and rehabilitate the underground later this year to complete infill and expansion drilling for our open pit resource."
Four rigs are expected to be in operation by mid-April with the entire drilling program expected to be completed by the end of Q2 2026.
The Rosebud Project is a former gold producer that was operated from 1997-2000 by a Newmont-Hecla joint venture.
THE VIOR AGREEMNT ON MOSSEAU: SPEND $1.3M BEFORE DEC. 31, 2027 TO CONTROL 80%
Harvest is quickly moving towards an 80%/20% Joint Venture with Vior on Mosseau. The key element, the work commitment component of the agreement, requires Harvest Gold to spend a minimum of $1.3M on Mosseau before December 31, 2027.
The Company intends to meet that threshold in the summer of 2026. Harvest Gold has identified 20 priority drill targets for its 2026 program at Mosseau. At least eight of these targets lie within 500 metres of the high-grade discovery hole (105 g/t Au over 1.15 m), highlighting strong near-discovery expansion potential (Figure 1).
MOSSEAU/LABELLE ACCOMPLISHMENTS
The 2025 exploration programs significantly advanced Harvest Gold's Urban-Barry portfolio, highlighted by the discovery and expansion of a large-scale gold system within the combined Mosseau–LaBelle projects. Integrated work, including drilling, airborne magnetics, soil geochemistry, prospecting, and geological mapping, successfully defined 50 high-priority targets along the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor ("KRMC") and in the general area.
At Mosseau, drilling confirmed strong gold mineralization in both the northern and central parts of the property. The Company spent approximately $3 million on exploration in the second half of 2025 with the majority on a 21-hole, 4,692-metre drill program. The program returned several significant gold intersections, one of the most notable in the Central part of the property, within the KMRC, included a high-grade intercept of 105.0 g/t Au over 1.15 metres. Additional broader intercepts along strike confirmed a mineralized corridor up to 21 metres wide extending for approximately three kilometres, which remains open in all directions. In the northern part of the property, the best intersection included 8.67 g/t Au, 203 g/t Ag, 2.26% Cu, 0.16% Zn and 0.05% Pb over 0.6 metres associated with semi-massive sulphides within a broader zone of 1.90 g/t gold over 5.4 metres.
2025 Drill Program: Final 5 Holes
Harvest Gold would also like to report the results from the final 5 holes completed in its 2025 drill program (Table 1). The drill holes targeted gold in soil anomalies associated with magnetic highs to the north of the Kiask River Deformation Zone, in the central part of the Mosseau property (Figure 2, Figure 3). The most significant results from these 5 drill holes included anomalous copper intersections of 464 ppm Cu over 3.0 m (SW-25-29) and 802 ppm Cu over 0.9 m (SW-25-34). These anomalous Cu intersections are considered significant in that it reinforces copper as a key pathfinder for gold mineralization on the Mosseau property. Both these intersections are from a northern, previously untested horizon parallel to the Kiask River Deformation Zone and proximal to an untested gold in soil anomaly. This horizon is interpreted to represent a possible extension of the Morono deposit horizon, based on its proximity to the Wilson intrusion.
Connecting LaBelle to Mosseau
A high-resolution airborne magnetic survey was remarkably instructive as it showed that the KRMC extends far beyond the current drill area. The KRMC can now be traced for approximately 32 kilometres along strike and continues directly onto the LaBelle property. Exploration at LaBelle, including magnetic surveys, soil geochemistry, prospecting, and mapping, confirming this southeastern extension and identified several priority follow-up drill targets, highlighting strong district-scale discovery potential.
The Company then acquired 24 additional mineral claims (1,356 hectares) from two prospector groups, effectively linking the Mosseau and LaBelle properties. These new claims, also within the Kiask River Mineralized Corridor, now provide Harvest control over approximately 32 continuous kilometres of prospective strike length.
URBAN BARRY ACCOMPLISHMENTS
In the fall of 2025, a regional till sampling program was conducted by IOS on behalf of Harvest Gold. A total of 137 till samples were collected using hand shovel that yielded a total of 1175 gold grains. The average normalized gold grain count per sample is 10.52 grains, with a maximum of up to 27 gold grains.
Eight samples are considered anomalous in term of gold grain count. These samples are focused in an area in the NW part of the property, stretching about 2.5 km long by 1.3 km wide, a dispersal train largely composed by modified grains and is outline along the main last glacial ice-direction to the SW (Figure 4, Figure 5). This area contained 30% of the pristine gold grain identified on the Urban Barry project. Three sample from that same dispersal train, located at most up-ice line, have anomalous and enriched content in nickel and chromium in the fine fraction of till, suggesting an association with ultramafic rocks. Other cluster of till samples enriched in Co, Ni, Ag and Zn were also identified.
The results of the till survey be integrated with the existing datasets and a field reconnaissance and geological mapping survey of the outcrops in the vicinity of the identified dispersal train will be undertaken to prioritize future drilling.
The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated March 12, 2026, it has issued an aggregate of 375,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.065 per Share. The issuance of the Shares represents the first payment required pursuant to the definitive agreement for the purchase of the Audet-Robert claim blocks located in the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt of Quebec. The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada, expiring on July 25, 2026.
Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary
All core logging completed by Harvest Gold as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Mosseau were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of Harvest Gold.
Qualified Person Statement
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Figure 1: Priority drill targets for 2026
Figure 2: Kiask River Mineralization Corridor and 2025 drilling overlain on Geology
Figure 3: 2025 Drilling overlain on Magnetics
Table 1: Drill Collar Locations
|
Hole-ID
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Length (m)
|
Easting (m)
|
Northing (m)
|
MO-25-29
|
224.89
|
-50
|
273
|
383097
|
5428033
|
MO-25-31
|
225
|
-50
|
252
|
381532
|
5428068
|
MO-25-32
|
225
|
-50
|
252
|
381203
|
5428190
|
MO-25-33
|
224.86
|
-50
|
75
|
381209
|
5429025
|
MO-25-34
|
225
|
-50
|
300
|
382269
|
5428449
Drill collar coordinates in UTM NAD83, Zone 18
Figure 4: Urban Barry Till Survey – Gold grain count and morphology
Figure 5: Urban Barry Till Survey – Normalized gold grains count
About Harvest Gold Corporation
Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.
Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 401 claims covering 21,372.81 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields - Windfall Deposit.
Harvest Gold acknowledges that the LaBelle Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.
Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation
For more information please contact:
Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
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