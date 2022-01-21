Resource News Investing News
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce that it has filed a prospectus supplement establishing a new at-the-market equity offering . Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead agent for the ATM Offering and B. Riley and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-agents . The ATM Offering will allow the Company to offer for sale and issue up to US$75 million of common shares of the Company from time to time, at the ...

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (" Nouveau Monde " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: NOU ; NYSE: NMG ; Frankfurt: NM9A ) is pleased to announce that it has filed a prospectus supplement establishing a new at-the-market equity offering (the " ATM Offering "). Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead agent for the ATM Offering and B. Riley and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-agents (collectively, the " Agents "). The ATM Offering will allow the Company to offer for sale and issue up to US$75 million (or the equivalent in Canadian dollars) of common shares of the Company (the " Common Shares ") from time to time, at the Company's discretion. Any sales of Common Share under the ATM Offering will be made through "at-the-market distributions" as defined in Regulation 44-102 respecting Shelf Distributions , including sales made directly on the TSX Venture Exchange or the New York Stock Exchange or on any other trading market for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States. The Common Shares will be distributed at the market prices prevailing at the time of the sale. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Shares under the ATM Offering.

The net proceeds of the ATM Offering are expected to be used for the development of the Matawinie graphite mine and the Bécancour battery material plant, and for general working capital and corporate expense needs.

Distributions of the Common Shares through the ATM Offering will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated January 21, 2022 (the " Distribution Agreement ") by and among the Company and the Agents, pursuant to which the Company may distribute Common Shares under the ATM Offering from time to time through the Agents, in accordance with the terms of the Distribution Agreement.

A prospectus supplement (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2021, as amended by the Amendment No. 1 dated January 19, 2022 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus ") has been filed with the securities commissions or securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") as part of the Company's registration statement Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement ") under the United States/Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system. The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information about the Company and the ATM Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement and the other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Offering before making an investment decision.

The Prospectus Supplement filed in Canada (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) and the Distribution Agreement will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Prospectus Supplement filed in the United States (together with the Registration Statement) will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction. The securities being offered and the contents of this press release have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon by the accuracy or adequacy of the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus or the Registration Statement.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing and completion of the ATM Offering, the expected use of proceeds of the ATM Offering and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including that the ATM Offering distributions will be completed, if applicable, on favourable terms and that the proceeds from the ATM Offering distributions, will be utilized by Nouveau Monde as currently expected, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, general business and economic conditions, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks, general business risks and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding Company is available on the SEDAR database ( www.sedar.com ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com .

Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com

Nouveau Monde Graphite Announces Historic Commitment to Upper Matawinie

The municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or “NMG”) (TSXV:NOU; OTCQX:NMGRF; Frankfurt:NM9) strengthened their social, economic and environmental development partnership with the signing of a collaboration and benefit-sharing agreement as part of the Matawinie mining project.

From the start of the exploration work, Nouveau Monde has demonstrated a strong commitment to the community through open dialogue and an intent to maximize spinoffs for Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Upper Matawinie. The cooperation and benefit-sharing agreement is therefore based on requests expressed by local stakeholders, on sustainable development principles, and on the agreement in principle reached in August 2018.

Nouveau Monde Receives Important A2 Sustainability Rating from Moody's for its Green "Mine-to-Battery-Materials" Business and Provides a General Business Update

  • Nouveau Monde receives the second-highest grade on the Sustainability Rating scale from Moody's ESG Solutions 1
  • Nouveau Monde is uniquely committed to supplying the EV and renewable energy industries with a Zero-Carbon Footprint anode material
  • Having produced samples at 99.99% purity in 2021, Nouveau Monde plans in 2022 to complete and ramp up its commercial Phase-1 anode materials facility in Bécancour and advance its 42,000 tpa Phase-2 battery material plant
  • The construction of the all-electric Matawinie graphite mine is continuing according to plan with the objective of supplying carbon-neutral graphite for the EV and battery markets
  • All the above initiatives successfully support Nouveau Monde's fully integrated and sustainable "mine-to-battery-materials" business model and maintaining the Company's industry-leading ESG profile

On the heels of a positive assessment of its ESG performance, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) releases its 2022 goals for its project and corporate development. The Company expects to complete the deployment of its Phase-1 operations in the first half of this year while further advancing the planning and construction of its Phase-2 Bécancour battery material plant and Matawinie graphite mine towards a targeted integrated production capacity of 42,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of carbon-neutral anode material for the growing lithium-ion battery market.

Following the issuance of its inaugural ESG Report , Nouveau Monde sought independent assessment of its sustainability performance. The Company is pleased to report that Moody's ESG Solutions has provided a Sustainability Rating of A2 (‘Robust'), the second-highest grade on its rating scale, to Nouveau Monde.

outline of electric vehicle charging

Graphite Outlook 2022: Demand from Battery Segment to Remain High

Click here to read the previous graphite outlook.

Graphite is an essential raw material used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and as sales of EVs grow, market watchers believe demand for the metal will surge.

Despite discussions about battery chemistry changes, many experts think graphite will remain a dominant element in EV batteries for at least the next decade. Both synthetic graphite and natural graphite, in the form of the intermediate product spherical graphite, are used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks at the key trends in the graphite market in 2021 and what the graphite outlook is for 2022, with commentary from experts in the space.

Northern Graphite Announces Terms of Private Placement

Northern Graphite Announces Terms of Private Placement

Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTC Pink: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to provide the terms of the private placement (the "Private Placement") being conducted in connection with its previously announced acquisition of the producing Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and the Okanjande graphite depositOkorusu processing plant in Namibia from subsidiaries of Imerys Group ("Imerys") for approximately US$40 million (the "Transaction").

Under the Private Placement, Northern, through a syndicate of agents led by Sprott Capital Partners LP (the "Lead Agent") and including Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Tamesis Partners LLP (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), will sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, up to 26,750,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$0.75 per Subscription Receipt to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$20 million. The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to three business days before the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 4,012,500 Subscription Receipts under the same terms for additional gross proceeds of up to approximately C$3 million. Affiliates of the Sprott Group have indicated their intention to participate in the Private Placement through an investment of approximately $3.75 million in Subscription Receipts.

NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

NextSource Materials Announces Factory Acceptance Testing of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant is Complete and Preparations for Transport to Mine Site Have Initiated

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Factory Acceptance Testing and final verification of equipment design specifications and end-to-end functions of the processing plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Processing Plant") is complete

The Processing Plant was designed and built using an all-modular approach and is capable of processing 240,000 tpa of ore and producing approximately 17,000 tpa of high-quality SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") was the final validation step after the fabrication and assembly of the Processing Plant equipment and was completed by our Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor in their off-shore assembly facility under the supervision of SGS, the world-leader in process plant testing, inspection, and process certification.

Nouveau Monde Appoints Bernard Perron as Chief Operating Officer in Preparation for the Scale Up of its Anode Material Production

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) announces the appointment of Bernard Perron to the position of Chief Operating Officer starting Monday, January 17, 2022. Mr. Perron will oversee Nouveau Monde's engineering, procurement, construction, operations, as well as environmental, health and safety ("EH&S") management for its integrated mine-to-battery-material business model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005300/en/

Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V:LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate updates as it builds on the significant momentum of its 2021 activities.

Belinda Labatte, CEO, stated: "We are pleased to start the year as the newest member of The Accelerate Alliance, committed to creating the collaborations necessary for a zero-emission vehicle supply chain in Canada. We need to be part of the conversation on manifesting a Made-in-Canada solution for the full spectrum of suppliers to the electric vehicle economy. Being a people-first and community-friendly company, we look forward to adding our voice to the conversation and representing the interests of Quebec and Canada with this alliance, and meeting the challenges and opportunities for upstream critical minerals enterprises."

