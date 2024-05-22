Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Brightstar Resources

Notice of Status of Defeating Conditions

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) refers to the bidder’s statement dated 29 April 2024 (as supplemented by Brightstar’s first supplementary bidder’s statement dated 10 May 2024) (Bidder’s Statement) and offers in relation to its off-market takeover for all the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Linden Gold Alliance Limited (Linden).

Capitalised terms not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to the same term in the Bidder’s Statement.

In accordance with section 630(3) of the Corporations Act, annexed to this announcement is a copy of each of the following:

(a) Brightstar’s notice of status of the defeating conditions of the Share Offer set out in section 7 of Annexure B of the Bidder’s Statement; and

(b) Brightstar’s notice of status of the defeating conditions of the Option Offer set out in section 7 of Annexure C of the Bidder’s Statement,

(together, the Notices). This Notices have been:

(a) sent to Linden in accordance with section 630(5)(a) of the Corporations Act; and

(b) lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in accordance with section 630(5)(c) of the Corporations Act.

Accordingly, the Offers are now wholly unconditional and will close at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 30 May 2024, unless otherwise extended.

This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationgold miningasx:btrgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR)

Manuka Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Basin Uranium Announces Filing of Technical Report Including Maiden Resource Estimate for Chord

Basin Uranium CORP. (CSE: NCLR) (CNSX: NCLR.CN) ("Basin Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Chord uranium project located in Fall River County, South Dakota, USA. The Chord Uranium Project, Fall River County, South Dakota, USA Mineral Resource NI 43-101 Technical report was prepared by BRS Engineering Inc. with an effective date of May 7th, 2024 (the "Technical Report"). A copy of the Technical Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website.

Chord MRE Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

First Results Returned from Link Zone Drilling Confirm Multiple Shallow Stacked Lodes

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the first results from the large reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader 1.45Moz Brightstar & Linden Gold (subject of an off-market takeover offer2) portfolio. This program is targeting gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies3,4 along with near-term development assessment of the Link Zone deposit comprising Westralian Menzies, Merriyulah and Golden Dicks deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Don Hansen, gold and silver bars.

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years, and he shared his latest research in a conversation with the Investing News Network.

He presented his expanded Lassonde Curve and discussed four gold stocks he believes have the potential to bring investors strong returns. Those are K92 Mining (TSX:KNT,OTCQX:KNTNF), Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS,NYSEAMERICAN:ARMN), Minera Alamos (TSXV:MAI,OTCQX:MAIFF) and Rio2 (TSXV:RIO,OTCQX:RIOFF).

Hansen also explained why he thinks now is the right time to establish or build on precious metals positions.

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2024 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • A total of 270,432,207 or 80.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting
  • All four proposals to shareholders were approved, including the election of all ten director nominees
  • During the 2024 proxy season, NOVAGOLD placed outreach calls to shareholders holding approximately 84.28% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 16, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All proposals were approved and all ten director nominees were elected. A total of 270,432,207or 80.87% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Shareholder Engagement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dynacor Group Reports Sales of US$25.0 Million for April 2024

Dynacor Group Reports Sales of US$25.0 Million for April 2024

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced that it had recorded unaudited gold sales of US$25.0 million (C$34.2 million) (1) for April 2024, compared to US$19.1 million (C$25.8 million) in April 2023.

Sales increase versus April last year of US$5.9 million or 30.9% is due to increases in sales volumes (+US$2.2 million) and in sales price (+US$3.7 million). Month-to-month increase of US$4.3 million a 20.8% increase over March 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bonterra Signs Marketing Agreement with Westlake Capital

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

Datametrex Announces Disposition of Shares of New World Solutions Inc.

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Aluminum Investing

Rio Tinto Calls Force Majeure for Queensland Alumina Exports After Gas Supply Problems

Copper Investing

Iran Earmarks US$38 Million for Mining Infrastructure Development

Platinum Investing

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Enters Into Convertible Securities Funding Agreement for up to C$10 Million With Lind Partners

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Hobart to Board of Directors

×