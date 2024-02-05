- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
North Arrow Minerals Gearing Up for Lithium Discovery in 2024, CEO Says
“They're ready to drill, and as I said, there's not many juniors that can say they are in the greenfields discovery stage. We've got everything lined up for discovery this year,” said Ken Armstrong, president and CEO of North Arrow Minerals.
With permits in place, and with three projects that have never been drilled showing high-grade spodumene pegmatites on the surface, North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) is a company to watch in the lithium space, according to President and CEO Ken Armstrong.
“We did the work to confirm their locations and get permitting in place so that we're ready to drill them. So that's kind of where we started this year … This time last year, we didn't have anything. Now we've got three lithium projects that have good high-grade showings at surface that are ready to (be) drilled,” he said.
To push the projects forward, the company is looking for opportunities to fund its exploration programs in 2024.
“We need to figure out funding for those projects. There’s not many juniors that are in this position where they have entered the lithium space and have acquired three different projects that already have spodumene pegmatites at surface that have never been drilled before. And that's the main reason that we think we should really be on people's watch list if they're interested in the lithium space.”
Results from 2023 exploration work at North Arrow's 100 percent owned MacKay and LDG lithium projects in the Northwest Territories show up to 2.1 percent lithium oxide over 4 meters from the new MK3 pegmatite.
Watch the full interview with North Arrow Minerals President, CEO and Director Ken Armstrong above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by North Arrow Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. North Arrow Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with North Arrow Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
North Arrow Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
North Arrow Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Outlook Reports
Featured Lithium Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|2024.86
|-15.15
|Silver
|22.35
|-0.35
|Copper
|3.77
|-0.05
|Oil
|72.80
|+0.52
|Heating Oil
|2.73
|+0.07
|Natural Gas
|2.06
|-0.01
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.