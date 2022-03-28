Resource News Investing News

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. announces the grant of 547,500 stock options to the directors and certain officers of the Company. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $8.20 per common share for a period expiring on March 28, 2027. About Nouveau Monde Nouveau ...

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSXV: NOU ) announces the grant of 547,500 stock options to the directors and certain officers of the Company. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $8.20 per common share for a period expiring on March 28, 2027.

About Nouveau Monde
Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation of the equipment supporting the production, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR database ( www.sedar.com ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com .

Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteTSXV:NOUGraphite Investing
NOU:CA

Nouveau Monde Graphite Announces Historic Commitment to Upper Matawinie

The municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Nouveau Monde Graphite inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or “NMG”) (TSXV:NOU; OTCQX:NMGRF; Frankfurt:NM9) strengthened their social, economic and environmental development partnership with the signing of a collaboration and benefit-sharing agreement as part of the Matawinie mining project.

From the start of the exploration work, Nouveau Monde has demonstrated a strong commitment to the community through open dialogue and an intent to maximize spinoffs for Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Upper Matawinie. The cooperation and benefit-sharing agreement is therefore based on requests expressed by local stakeholders, on sustainable development principles, and on the agreement in principle reached in August 2018.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Provides a Quarterly Update and Releases its Annual Report - Disciplined Execution of the Company's Business Plan

+ Major deliveries have been completed for NMG's Phase-1 coating module; construction is advancing towards the planned commissioning target before the end of H1-2022 for the Company's 2,000-tpa-capacity anode material value chain.

+ The integrated 43-101-compliant feasibility study prepared by BBA is progressing for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant and Matawinie Mine, for a comprehensive updated economics structure of NMG's business model to be announced before the end of Q2-2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Letter of Intent to Enter into Binding 5-Year Offtake Agreement with Graphex Group Limited

South Star Battery Metals Announces Letter of Intent to Enter into Binding 5-Year Offtake Agreement with Graphex Group Limited

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Graphex Group Limited ("Graphex") for up to 50,000 tonnes of natural flake graphite concentrate over a period of five years for the Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Brazil and the Ceylon Graphite Project in Alabama ("Projects"). The parties have agreed in the LOI to negotiate a binding offtake agreement ("Offtake Agreement") within 60 days of signing the LOI. The LOI was signed on March 22, 2022 and terms and conditions of the agreement are confidential.

The concentrate tonnages associated with this Offtake Agreement will be directed towards the uncoated and coated spherical graphite (SPG) markets used in Lithium-ion batteries ("LiB"). Graphex is a global leader in the industry and has been proficient in producing spherical graphite anode material for Li-ion batteries in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and other use cases in Jixi, China since 2008 and transacting commercially since 2013.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Live Virtual Investor Conference March 30 and 31

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 th and 31 st .  This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces It Is Now UL ECOLOGO® Certified for Mineral Exploration, Validating Mineral Companies' Responsible Business Practices to the Market, and Demonstrating Increased Value to Investors

Lomiko Announces It Is Now UL ECOLOGO® Certified for Mineral Exploration, Validating Mineral Companies' Responsible Business Practices to the Market, and Demonstrating Increased Value to Investors

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has obtained UL ECOLOGO® certification for mineral exploration, completing a comprehensive process that took place over several months.

Specifically, Lomiko has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO ® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies upon its successful completion of the final stage of the certification process, which includes audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® mark, and registration in UL's SPOT sustainable product database. The Company is very proud of this accomplishment and intends to continue working to promote this certification and its advantages, helping to make it a key objective for other exploration companies in the mineral exploration sector.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Opens Office in New York and Expands its U.S. and Canadian Investor Relations Commitment Ahead of NYSE Bell Ringing

+    NMG has opened a New York corporate office to further service and interact with the U.S. investment community.

+    NMG has also set up a comprehensive Investor Relations function in New York, with the appointment of Mr. Mark Mitchell, of Matrix Advisors, who will be focusing on servicing the U.S. market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce

South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce: Fully Permitted and Construction Ready for Graphite Mining in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals CEO: Fully Permitted and Construction Ready for Graphite Mining in Brazilyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×