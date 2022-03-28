Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. announces the grant of 547,500 stock options to the directors and certain officers of the Company. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $8.20 per common share for a period expiring on March 28, 2027. About Nouveau Monde Nouveau ...

