Life Science NewsInvesting News

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.,  is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research. Dr. Sazzad Hossain Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a ...

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., ("Nirvana" or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Sazzad Hossain , Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a firm with the broad capabilities that Symeres offers as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres is one of Europe's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) that has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include: integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c9013.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life SciencesCSE:NIRVPsychedelics Investing
NIRV:CC
Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Reports Progress with Health Canada Dealer's License Application and Facility Development

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE: NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce progress with licensing and development of its Vancouver research and development facility.

The Company applied for a Dealer's License from Health Canada in July of 2021. That application is currently in the final review stage, with approval expected within 270 days of application. The Dealer's License would permit research and development, manufacturing, import / export, sale to qualified investigators as well as sale to other Licensed Dealers in Canada for 29 different controlled substances, including novel compounds, consisting of different tryptamines, phenethylamines, ergolines and aryl-cyclohexylamines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life acquires $800,000 of lab equipment

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., (CSE:NIRV) a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and addiction treatment products is pleased to announce further progress with development of its Vancouver research and development facility. The Company has taken delivery of key pieces of equipment required to support the research and development facility.

This equipment package valued at $800,000.00 includes a state-of-the-art Distillation apparatus that will be key to research, development and eventual production of controlled substances for therapeutic uses, novel compounds and analysis. The distillation apparatus, that includes an exclusive license for the psychedelic sector, will be instrumental in keeping the Company at the leading edge in development of a number of compounds, as well as offering a high level of transparency for regulators, due to the unit's data collection abilities.

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways and partners launch The Centre for Mental Health Research and Innovation, in the UK

Pioneering c ollaboration with King's College London
and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust

London, UK, 24 March 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company, researching, developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that they have closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 2,031,250 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,250,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one whole Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.20 per Common Share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
medical researcher

4 Psychedelics Studies Investors Should Watch in 2022

The psychedelics market lives and dies by the progress of rigorous clinical trials designed to evaluate the benefits of these substances, and 2022 is shaping up to be a critical year.

While official approvals for novel psychedelic medicines are still a ways away, investors may see a few key updates from the biggest trials to watch this year.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents a closer look at some of the current top clinical studies on psychedelic substances from publicly traded psychedelics companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Flagship Clinic in London to Begin Delivering Treatments

Awakn Life Sciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Flagship Clinic in London to Begin Delivering Treatments

London Clinic Will Begin Delivering Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction & Mental Health

Third Location Adds to Two Existing Operatons in Bristol and Oslo

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
2022-0319 - New Listing - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

2022-0319 - New Listing - Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (NIRV)

The common shares of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×