 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce it has acquired an exclusive license for the psychedelics sector for a novel delivery system for its psychedelic based therapies currently in development.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has recently added a novel delivery system for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset to its portfolio. This novel delivery system, invented by the Company's Head of Innovation, Robert August for the licensor Hai Beverages Inc. will be used as a formulating agent for both water soluble and non-water-soluble APIs, whose onset when taken orally would be a standard twenty to forty-five minutes. This delivery system will allow the compound to bypass first pass liver metabolism and directly enter the bloodstream, resulting in a rapid onset of 5 minutes or less. This delivery system also functions as a solubilizing agent for non-water-soluble materials.

With the growing interest in psychedelic assisted therapy, improved ways of efficiently delivering the APIs are in demand for a range of psychedelics. This formulating delivery system can take a psychedelic psychoactive like MDMA, which has a high rate of come up anxiety with patients and eliminate that anxiety by drastically shortening the time of onset. Also, with dissociative drugs like Ketamine, a dose could be rendered orally, but effectively come on as if injected intramuscularly, an advancement that could be revolutionary to the field of medicine.

Mr. Robert August , Nirvana's Head of Innovation and Chief Chemist stated : "This water-soluble formulation has served us well in other areas of medicine by increasing efficacy and shortening length of onset considerably. We are very excited to see what new and interesting formulations we can develop with this system in the therapeutic psychedelic sector. I am very happy to be working with Dr. Nabissi and the ITD Labs team in formulating so that we can utilize the latest in vivo, in vitro and PK/PD study data on psychedelics to continue to expand our portfolio of formulations for use in psychedelic therapeutic medicine."

This license is a non-arms length transaction as defined in MI 61-101 and references exemptions outlined in sections 5.7 (1)(a) and 5.5 (a).

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that Health Canada has given Nirvana an approval to build out its Research & Development facility in Vancouver, Canada .

Health Canada's Office For Controlled Substances & Authorizations Division has reviewed Nirvana's proposed floor plan and design and has concluded that the GMP level 9 secure facility to be built in Vancouver satisfies the directive for physical security requirements if built as proposed. Health Canada has given the company notice that construction can be initiated at the Vancouver location. Once construction has been completed, the company will inform Health Canada and schedule an inspection to confirm the completed build complies with the directive in order to be an approved Licensed Dealer.

Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report that it has filed a provisional patent application for a novel process for the isolation of a psychedelic 4-PO-Psilocin compound.

The process, developed by Nirvana's Head of Innovation, Robert August allows for the isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin, a substituted tryptamine and psychoactive prodrug that is produced alongside psilocybin and psilocin.

Its pharmacological effects are virtually identical to those produced by psilocybin since both are prodrugs. Both are metabolized in the human body to produce the psychoactive compound psilocin, which is responsible for the majority of psychoactive effects. The 4-PO-Psilocin can be purified by crystallization to an API. It can also be converted to a biologically active and water-soluble salt to yield a final compound 4-PO-Psilocin with a purity greater than 99%.

The ability to convert the 4-PO-Psilocin compound into a water-soluble salt will change the current landscape of delivery systems in the psychedelic sector. The high rate of bioavailability will lower the required volume of psychedelic compound to achieve the same result. This will substantially increase the efficacy and safety in administering psychedelic compounds in clinical settings.

Mr. Robert August , Nirvana's Head of Innovation and lead Chemist stated "We are very excited to bring this innovation to this stage of development, this will allow us to develop further compounds and delivery systems that can revolutionize the psychedelic sector ". "The Nirvana team is building a strong foundation of research for the development of novel compounds and delivery systems that can apply psychedelics to the treatment of chronic pain and addiction ".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Patent Filing

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Patent Filing

The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse.

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV),  a Canadian based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management  is pleased to report that it has filed a new provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office entitled Method of Psilocybin Extraction and Method of use of Psilocybin in modulating Heroin and Memory Retrieval (the "Patent Application"). The Patent Application contains new inventive claims for extraction as well as inventive methods for use of Psilocybin to affect relapse and further demonstrates the progress that the Company is making toward developing products that can have a meaningful impact on opioid addiction.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Positive Results for Addiction Relapse Prevention from Their Latest Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Drug Study

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Positive Results for Addiction Relapse Prevention from Their Latest Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Drug Study

Psilocybin reduced reinstatement of heroin-seeking behavior when administered immediately after a memory retrieval task in rats

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management, in conjunction with Integrative Therapy Discovery (ITD) Labs in Italy, have released comprehensive data on a scientific study that aims in determining the effects that psilocybin has on the heroin-addicted brain.

ThreeD Capital Increases Its Investment in Nirvana

ThreeD Capital Increases Its Investment in Nirvana

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ThreeD Capital Inc. has increased its investment in Nirvana. The Company announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 500,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for net proceeds of $150,000.00. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase a share at a price of $0.50 per share with an expiry date of May 29, 2025. The Shares issued will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

The Company is also settling outstanding indebtedness of $154,500 to two service providers with the issuance of 309,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. The shares issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

Awakn Life Sciences Receives UK State Funding to Identify Optimal Pathway to Market in UK & US for Its Lead Clinical Development Program - Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Receives UK State Funding to Identify Optimal Pathway to Market in UK & US for Its Lead Clinical Development Program - Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder

Awakn Provides Business Update on Progressing its Lead Program from Phase II b to Phase III

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce it has secured funding from Innovate UK to identify the quickest and most cost-effective route to market in both the UK and the US for Awakn's lead program - proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for treating AUD. Innovate UK is the UK's national innovation agency which provided the funding in an initiative delivered jointly by CPI and ABHI.

Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick

Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick: Uniquely Positioned to Provide Functional Psychedelics Regimen

Optimi Health CEO William Ciprick: Uniquely Positioned to Provide Functional Psychedelics Regimenwww.youtube.com

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Love Pharma Inc. ("LOVE" and or "the Company") (CSE:LUV)(FSE:G1Q0), announces it has completed a second closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 50,735,771 units at a price of $0.011 per unit, for gross proceeds of $558,093.50. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days

The Company paid $32,655.48 in cash and issued 2,968,680 broker warrants on the same terms as noted above, to qualified finders. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until October 30, 2022.

Optimi Health Initiates Agreement With SABI Mind For Therapeutic Supplies Of Psilocybin, MDMA

Optimi Health Initiates Agreement With SABI Mind For Therapeutic Supplies Of Psilocybin, MDMA

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a supply agreement with SABI Mind, a Calgary-based clinic group providing psychedelic-assisted therapies.

The Company has signed an agreement which will provide SABI Mind's trained clinical staff with supplies of GMP psilocybin and 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), pending the anticipated approval of its previously announced licensing amendment, for use by practitioners in psychedelic-assisted therapeutic protocols with approved patients via Health Canada's Special Access Program, clinical trials, and academic studies.

Ways to Invest in Psychedelics

Ways to Invest in Psychedelics

The heightened opportunity recently attached to psychedelic drugs has left curious market participants wondering how to invest in psychedelics.

Promising research associated with psychedelic medicine shows the potential for these products to treat mental health issues and even addiction to opioids. In fact, according to a recent report from Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelics market could reach a US$8 billion value by 2029.

The capital markets have opened the doors to this sector as a new wave of public companies pursues effective medicines and products to offer growth in this developing arena.

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Requests Approval To Manufacture MDMA, Other Synthetic Psychedelics

Optimi Health Requests Approval To Manufacture MDMA, Other Synthetic Psychedelics

Optimi Health Corp . ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, has submitted a request with Health Canada for an amendment to its Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence.

The amendment would enable the Company to synthesize, process and distribute pharmaceutical grade 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine ("MDMA"), among other substances, at its Princeton, British Columbia facility.

