Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company") , a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sheldon Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ThreeD Capital Inc. A veteran entrepreneur, Sheldon has more than 30 years of successful investing experience and an extensive track record of achieving significant ROI for his investors and profitability for the companies in which he invests. He founded ThreeD Capital to provide unique investment opportunities in several areas, specifically early stages of small cap stock, resource and disruptive technologies.

Well-regarded in the investment industry, Sheldon has earned a reputation for creating significant shareholder value through early investments, having financed hundreds of public and private start-up companies, many of which went on to have successful exits.

Sheldon graduated from the University of Toronto with a B.Comm degree and, later, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Law degree from the university for his leadership as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and for his dedication to youth.

Mr. Inwentash commented, "I am very excited for the opportunity to join the board of Nirvana. As an early investor of the Company, I have seen the commitment and dedication of the Nirvana team to developing psychedelic formulations to treat addiction and manage pain. Nirvana's innovative approach to fighting the opioid crisis and other forms of addiction is revolutionary and positions the Company as a leader in the psychedelic healthcare industry". 

Mr. Bruce Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are pleased that Mr. Inwentash has chosen to join our Board, he brings a clear understanding of the value that alternative therapies can play in the treatment of addiction and management of chronic pain. His experience with disruptive technologies will be impactful as we move to the next phase of our development".

For further information:
Bruce Clark- CEO
info@nirvanalifescience.com
Phone: 604-401-8100

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Deuterates 7-Hydroxymitragynine to Create D7-h, an Analogue that May Improve Research and Formulations using Kratom Derivatives

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report filing of a patent for D7-h.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce it has recently filed a patent for the deuterated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine (D7-h), the active compound in kratom responsible for the opiate like effect the plant produces when ingested. Opioid use disorder and opioid addiction remain at epidemic levels in Canada , the US and worldwide.  In 2021, there were 7560 apparent opioid-related deaths in Canada , which is equivalent to 20 people dying each day, and was greater than the average number of Canadians killed daily in motor vehicle collisions. This number continues to grow, with the PHAC projecting as many as 2400 opioid-related deaths in each quarter of 2022.

The use of Kratom in Southeast Asia has been documented back for at least 150 years and is described both as having a stimulant effect for use in hard day labor when fresh leaves are chewed and an analgesic and relaxing effect if brewed into a tea. In the past decade or more, recognition and the use of kratom has grown in Canada , the United States , and the world at large. Although use has increased, there still remains a lack of research regarding kratom and the various different components within it that are active when taken. One important observation that has been made is that people who take kratom do not see the same respiratory decrease that is often the cause of death and overdose in people who take opiates. This is due to 7-hydroxymitragynine being a partial mu opioid agonist, unlike Fentanyl and oxycodone which are full mu opioid agonists and are known to have depressant effects on respiration.

With so many people affected by opioid use disorder, opioid addiction, and the risk of death from using these substances, research into alternative pain formulations is more than ever necessary. In order to create a medicine that has the potential to truly help people with addictions and those living with chronic pain, it is important to have a deep understanding of how these compounds work in the brain and body. Scientists and doctors have long used deuterated drugs to help track how a drug moves through the brain and body, in order to gain a better understanding of its mechanisms.

A deuterated drug is a small molecule medicinal product in which one or more of the hydrogen atoms contained in the drug molecule have been replaced by its heavier stable isotope deuterium. Because of the kinetic isotope effect, deuterium-containing drugs may have significantly lower rates of metabolism, and hence a longer half-life, as can be seen with Deutetrabenazine, a deuterated version of tetrabenazine, developed by Teva and approved by the FDA in 2017 for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Applications of the deuterium isotope effect have increased over time, and it is now applied extensively in mechanistic research focused on the metabolism of drugs, as well as with many other studies that focus on safety, efficacy, tolerability, bioavailability, and pharmacokinetics (PK).

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. knows the importance of creating a deuterated form of 7-hydroxymitragynine (D7-h) in order to gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of this compound in the body, including knowledge about safety, bioavailability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK) and more. It is our hope that researchers at Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. and elsewhere will be able to use D7-h to fill the gap in knowledge that exists about kratom, to then create safer and more effective alternatives to opiates for people struggling with addiction and chronic pain.

Robert August , lead chemist and Head of Innovation with Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., stated "With research in chronic pain and addiction, and developing treatments for these, being at the forefront of the mission of Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., we are hopeful to see how this development may change not just science, but the lives of many people." We couldn't agree more and are thrilled to add D7-h to our growing portfolio of novel compounds, formulations and processes focused on chronic pain, addiction and trauma.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces a Method for Producing MDMA that Reduces Manufacturing Time by Two Thirds

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines and formulations to be used in trauma work, is pleased to report the development of a more efficient method for producing MDMA.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce the development of a novel method of producing MDMA (3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine) that greatly reduces manufacturing time. This 3-step synthesis, starting from the precursor safrole, takes as little as 24 hours to complete, depending upon which method of reduction of the ketone to the secondary amine is being used. This is approximately one third of the time that's required to complete current production methods using iso-safrole as an intermediate. Nirvana has filed an Application with the US Patent Office for this invention.

MDMA was first synthesized in 1912, but it was not researched for its therapeutic potential until just recently. The drug is a potent central nervous system (CNS) stimulant the varies greatly in effect from other common stimulants found in the same phenethylamine family of compounds. It is currently being studied and used for the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric disorders such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety to name a few. MDMA assisted psychotherapy is currently in phase three clinical trials for the treatment of PTSD in the US, Canada, and Israel . This year the FDA expanded access to MDMA, allowing for its compassionate use in clinical settings by patients who have had no success with other FDA approved treatment options.

MDMA effectively shuts down the brain's fight-or-flight response and creates a sense of empathy in patients, allowing them to process trauma more effectively. The drug increases the amount of serotonin in the synaptic clefts of serotonergic neurons. It also binds to various serotonin receptors and activates them in excess, while simultaneously reducing the reuptake of other neurotransmitters, which is the drugs primary mechanism of action.

Lead chemist and Head of Innovation for Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., Robert August , was one of the first researchers to successfully crystallize MDMA HCl Monohydrate, a novel form of MDMA with increased bioavailability and efficacy. The method of synthesis that he developed can also be seamlessly integrated into the production of MDMA HCl Monohydrate, of which Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. recently announced a patent pending for. With the growing surge in interest in the research of MDMA in the past few years, and the increasing potentials of its use in therapeutic settings, Nirvana believes that this breakthrough is a significant advance in the emerging psychedelic medicines space.

Mr. Robert August stated: "As a chemist working hard to advance the field of pharmaceutical psychedelics with new and improved therapeutic medications and their methods of manufacturing, bringing this synthesis route and the monohydrate variant forward for research is an important development. Not only will it save time and money in the production of MDMA, but it also works well with the crystallization of MDMA as a monohydrate. It is my hope that this advancement will break down some of the barriers to effective production, research and therapeutic use of these compounds."

About Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that mitigate the symptoms of chronic pain and support patients who battle with addiction. Nirvana believes that pairing naturally sourced psychedelics with modern medicine holds the promise of delivering non-addictive therapeutic solutions. Backed by a team of global leading researchers, Nirvana will develop life changing therapies for those suffering from pain and addiction and consequently alleviate the fiscally strained medical system.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces License for a Delivery System for Psychedelic APIs

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic therapeutic medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce it has acquired an exclusive license for the psychedelics sector for a novel delivery system for its psychedelic based therapies currently in development.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has recently added a novel delivery system for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with high bioavailability and rapid onset to its portfolio. This novel delivery system, invented by the Company's Head of Innovation, Robert August for the licensor Hai Beverages Inc. will be used as a formulating agent for both water soluble and non-water-soluble APIs, whose onset when taken orally would be a standard twenty to forty-five minutes. This delivery system will allow the compound to bypass first pass liver metabolism and directly enter the bloodstream, resulting in a rapid onset of 5 minutes or less. This delivery system also functions as a solubilizing agent for non-water-soluble materials.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Approval To Build Vancouver Facility From Health Canada

 Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that Health Canada has given Nirvana an approval to build out its Research & Development facility in Vancouver, Canada .

Health Canada's Office For Controlled Substances & Authorizations Division has reviewed Nirvana's proposed floor plan and design and has concluded that the GMP level 9 secure facility to be built in Vancouver satisfies the directive for physical security requirements if built as proposed. Health Canada has given the company notice that construction can be initiated at the Vancouver location. Once construction has been completed, the company will inform Health Canada and schedule an inspection to confirm the completed build complies with the directive in order to be an approved Licensed Dealer.

Nirvana Life Sciences announces filing of Patent for novel isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin Prodrug Compound

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to report that it has filed a provisional patent application for a novel process for the isolation of a psychedelic 4-PO-Psilocin compound.

(CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

The process, developed by Nirvana's Head of Innovation, Robert August allows for the isolation of 4-PO-Psilocin, a substituted tryptamine and psychoactive prodrug that is produced alongside psilocybin and psilocin.

Its pharmacological effects are virtually identical to those produced by psilocybin since both are prodrugs. Both are metabolized in the human body to produce the psychoactive compound psilocin, which is responsible for the majority of psychoactive effects. The 4-PO-Psilocin can be purified by crystallization to an API. It can also be converted to a biologically active and water-soluble salt to yield a final compound 4-PO-Psilocin with a purity greater than 99%.

The ability to convert the 4-PO-Psilocin compound into a water-soluble salt will change the current landscape of delivery systems in the psychedelic sector. The high rate of bioavailability will lower the required volume of psychedelic compound to achieve the same result. This will substantially increase the efficacy and safety in administering psychedelic compounds in clinical settings.

Mr. Robert August , Nirvana's Head of Innovation and lead Chemist stated "We are very excited to bring this innovation to this stage of development, this will allow us to develop further compounds and delivery systems that can revolutionize the psychedelic sector ". "The Nirvana team is building a strong foundation of research for the development of novel compounds and delivery systems that can apply psychedelics to the treatment of chronic pain and addiction ".

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. has been founded with a simple objective of researching and developing non-addictive pain management and relapse prevention products that can provide healthier outcomes for patients who live with chronic pain and/or have battled with addiction. Nirvana believes that using naturally sourced psychedelics in novel formulations holds the promise of delivering non-addictive solutions that are effective in managing pain and addiction. Nirvana's team, consisting of leading researchers from around the globe, will develop therapies that have the potential of freeing millions from addiction and saving society billions of dollars annually.

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Its Third Licensing Partnership Agreement in North America, and First in New York

Awakn will Partner with Nushama, One of New York's Leading Ketamine-assisted Therapy Centers

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces it has signed its third Licensing Partnership agreement in North America. The agreement is with Nushama a leading network of ketamine-assisted therapy centers that exist to humanize medicine, together they will bring Awakn's Ketamine-assisted therapy treatment for AUD to Nushama's clinic in New York City (NYC).

NeonMind Biosciences

NeonMind Announces Decision to Seek A Buyer For Drug Development Program

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (FRA:6UF0) ("NeonMind" or the "Company") announced the strategic decision to seek to divest its lead drug development program NEO-001 and undertake a search for a new business acquisition.

Its lead program NEO-001 aims to deliver a new treatment modality, psilocybin-assisted therapy for chronic weight management and obesity and includes a body of supporting preclinical data, patent applications covering a spectrum of weight management conditions, comprehensive Integrated Development Plan and Investigators Brochure for NEO-psilo-001, the proposed Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study of NEO-001-Assisted Therapy and Lifestyle Modifications for Obesity Management.

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences to Present at MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO November 10, 2022

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") today announced that Philip Young, CEO and Executive Director, will present at the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO, November 10th at 10:40AM EDT.

The presentation will be available on demand through the MONEYSHOW VIRTUAL EXPO Meeting site at this link, Lobe Sciences is Developing Psychedelic Derived Medicines for Neurologic and Brain Disease.

Gwella Mushrooms CEO Peter Reitano

Wellness, Not Pharma, Will Dominate Psychedelics Market, Gwella CEO Says

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim 4 th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day, November 14 th and 15 th .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and present on Tuesday, November 15 th at 1:35pm ET .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

COMPASS Pathways Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Highlights:
  • Phase 3 pivotal program design finalized and on track to start in 2022; several clinical sites have been initiated
  • Phase 2b trial data published in The New England Journal of Medicine
  • Cash position at 30 September 2022 of $173.1 million
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (12:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2022 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

