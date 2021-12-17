Zinc Investing News
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 17, 2021 - Metallum Resources Inc. announces that i n order to preserve its cash on hand, it proposes, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to issue 833,333 common shares of the Company to Kerem Usenmez in part consideration for his ongoing leadership as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.  The common shares will be issued at a deemed price ...

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 17, 2021 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") announces that i n order to preserve its cash on hand, it proposes, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to issue 833,333 common shares of the Company to Kerem Usenmez in part consideration for his ongoing leadership as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.  The common shares will be issued at a deemed price of $0.06 per share, for a total value of $50,000.  The deemed price per share is equal to the market price of the Company's common shares at the time of Board approval to the arrangement, less an allowable discount.

The Company also reports that Ralph Rushton has resigned as a director of the Company so that he may focus his efforts on other business activities.  Management of the Company appreciates the valuable contributions provided by Mr. Rushton throughout the many years he served on the Board.

About Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources is a zinc and copper focused, base metal resource company run by a Canadian-based management team with extensive experience in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties.  The Company is developing its flagship Superior Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada.

For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kerem Usenmez,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Metallum Resources Inc.

Symbol: TSXV-MZN

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288;  Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the proposed issuance of shares for services. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, that the issuance of shares for services will proceed as planned; whether exploration and development of the Company's properties will proceed as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, exploration and development efforts and the availability of personnel; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: that the proposed issuance of shares for services proceed as planned; that the Company's stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Metallum Resources TSXV:MZN Zinc Investing
MZN:CA
Metallum Files Feasibility Study Technical Report for Superior Project, Ontario: After Tax IRR of 23%, NPV 8% at $131.3M, payback 3 years - Base Case

Metallum Files Feasibility Study Technical Report for Superior Project, Ontario: After Tax IRR of 23%, NPV 8% at $131.3M, payback 3 years - Base Case

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

October 14, 2021 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Feasibility Study technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for its High-Grade Superior Zinc and Copper Polymetallic Project ("Project") located near the town of Schreiber, east of Thunder Bay in Ontario. The Company previously announced the results for the Feasibility Study (see news release dated September 15, 2021) which highlighted an estimated Project after-tax net present value ("NPV") (8% discount rate) of C$131.3M with an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 23% at a Zinc price of US$1.22/lb (US$2,700/t), and a 8.5-year mine life, with an average CAD$67.6M annual EBITDA. A summary of the key highlights and results contained in the technical report is presented below. The detailed technical report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile and on Metallum's website at metallumzinc.com .

Keep reading... Show less
Investmentpitch Media Video Discusses Metallum Resources' Delivery of a Positive Feasibility for Superior Zinc/Copper Project in Ontario - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Investmentpitch Media Video Discusses Metallum Resources' Delivery of a Positive Feasibility for Superior Zinc/Copper Project in Ontario - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

 Metallum Resources (TSXV: MZN) has released results of the Feasibility Study for its High-Grade Superior Zinc and Copper Polymetallic Project in Ontario. The Superior Project, a former producing mine including the Winston Lake and Pick Lake deposits, is located near the town of Schreiber, east of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Metallum" in the search box.

Keep reading... Show less
Metallum Delivers Positive Feasibility Study for Superior Project, Ontario: After Tax IRR of 23%, NPV 8% at $131.3M, payback 3 years - Base Case

Metallum Delivers Positive Feasibility Study for Superior Project, Ontario: After Tax IRR of 23%, NPV 8% at $131.3M, payback 3 years - Base Case

(TheNewswire)



TheNewswire - September 15, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Feasibility Study for the High-Grade Superior Zinc and Copper Polymetallic Project ("Project") located near the town of Schreiber, east of Thunder Bay in Ontario. The Feasibility Study is based on the Bankable Feasibility Study prepared to JORC standards in 2019, with updated pricing to 2021 and incorporating the mineral resource estimate set out in an NI 43-101 Technical Report prepared by Massa GeoServices for Metallum in January 2021 (see news release January 26, 2021 ). The results of the Feasibility Study confirm a 8.5-year mine life, with an average CAD$44.5M annual EBITDA.

Keep reading... Show less
Metallum Reports Drill Results at its Superior Zinc and Copper Project, Ontario, including 28.8% Zn, 0.86% Cu over 0.3m

Metallum Reports Drill Results at its Superior Zinc and Copper Project, Ontario, including 28.8% Zn, 0.86% Cu over 0.3m

(TheNewswire)



Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 24, 2021 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the Company") is pleased to report results from its Phase 1 drill program at the Superior high-grade zinc and copper polymetallic project, located 150 km East of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Phase 1 drilling comprised 2,100m in 6 drillholes.

Keep reading... Show less
Metallum Resources completes $302,500 flow-through financing

Metallum Resources completes $302,500 flow-through financing

(TheNewswire)



July 15, 2021 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced private placement financing with the issuance of 2,750,000 common shares at $0.11 per share, raising $302,500 in flow-through funds.  The shares issued on closing are subject to a resale restriction until November 14, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Trevali Announces Management Change

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) today announced that David Schummer the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

Keep reading... Show less

Trevali Completes Sale of Santander Mine

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction with Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc. (CNSX: CDPR) ("Cerro De Pasco" or "CDPR"), to sell Trevali's 100% interest in the Santander Mine in Peru (refer to news release dated November 8, 2021 ). .

Keep reading... Show less

Trevali Announces Closing of Share Consolidation

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced share consolidation (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-Consolidation common shares. The Consolidation will reduce the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding from approximately 989,464,731 Common Shares to approximately 98,946,187 Common Shares. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on a post-Consolidation basis on the opening of trading on December 6, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less
Understanding the Zinc Spot Price and Zinc Futures

Understanding the Zinc Spot Price and Zinc Futures

The zinc market may have had a few rough patches in recent years, but supply disruptions and economic recovery promise to spur a revival for the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

The underdog of the base metals family is appealing in large part because its fundamentals remain strong, with many analysts optimistic about the long-term outlook for zinc.

With that in mind, it's worthwhile for investors interested in zinc to understand how zinc pricing works. Here's a brief overview of what investors need to know about the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

Keep reading... Show less
ScoZinc Announces Improved Results of Its Scotia Mine 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study: Pre-Tax NPV of C$174M and IRR of 69%

ScoZinc Announces Improved Results of Its Scotia Mine 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study: Pre-Tax NPV of C$174M and IRR of 69%

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SZM) ("ScoZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its updated Pre-Feasibility Study (the "2021 PFS") including its new Gypsum NI 43-101 Mineral Reserve Estimate ("2020 Mineral Reserve Estimate") for its wholly-owned and permitted Scotia Mine ("Scotia Mine" or the "Project"), located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The 2021 PFS was prepared in collaboration with the independent engineering firm MineTech International Limited, adopting the 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., MineTech International Limited, SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., and Terrane Geoscience Inc.

Keep reading... Show less

Trevali Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Reduces Net Debt by $27 million

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) today released financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The Company reported quarterly production of 82.4 million pounds of zinc at an all-in sustaining cost 1 ("AISC") of $0.99 per pound. Operating cash flows before changes in working capital were $18.5 million supporting the reduction to net debt to $82 million . All financial figures are in U.S. dollars.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News