Energy Fuels Inc. and Hyperion Metals Limited are pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands from Hyperion’s Titan Project in Tennessee . Energy Fuels plans to produce mixed rare earth element products from processing the Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.Read More

Energy Fuels Inc. (“Energy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) and Hyperion Metals Limited (“Hyperion”) (ASX: HYM) are pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) for the supply of natural monazite sands (“Monazite”) from Hyperion’s Titan Project in Tennessee (the “Titan Project”). Energy Fuels plans to produce mixed rare earth element (“REE”) products from processing the Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.Read More >>