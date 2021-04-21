Uranium

Investing News
.

Release – Energy Fuels – Energy Fuels and Hyperion Sign MOU for the Supply of Monazite to Produce Rare Earth Products

- April 20th, 2021
energy fuels logo

Energy Fuels Inc. and Hyperion Metals Limited are pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the supply of natural monazite sands from Hyperion’s Titan Project in Tennessee . Energy Fuels plans to produce mixed rare earth element products from processing the Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.Read More

Energy Fuels Inc. (“Energy Fuels”) (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) and Hyperion Metals Limited (“Hyperion”) (ASX: HYM) are pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) for the supply of natural monazite sands (“Monazite”) from Hyperion’s Titan Project in Tennessee (the “Titan Project”). Energy Fuels plans to produce mixed rare earth element (“REE”) products from processing the Monazite at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Energy Fuels Inc

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Energy Fuels Inc using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Uranium Outlook 2021: Positive Fundamentals Point to Growth
5 Largest Uranium Producers in the World
Q2 Uranium Results Are In — Key Takeaways from Top Producers
Uranium Mining in the US

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×