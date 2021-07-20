Advanced Technology at UC CHRISTUS Expands Access to Minimally Invasive Surgery for More Patients

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced the integration of the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system at Hospital Clinico de la Red de Salud UC CHRISTUS in Santiago, Chile to support the teaching institution’s new robotic surgery program. UC CHRISTUS is the latest institution to join Medtronic’s Partners in Possibility Program, a group of pioneering hospitals that will be among the first in the world to use the Hugo RAS system in support of the Hugo system patient registry.

“Our surgical robotics vision — to expand access to quality care to more people in more places — is coming to life at UC CHRISTUS,” said Carla Peron , M.D., chief medical officer of the Surgical Robotics business, which is part of the Medical Surgical Portfolio at Medtronic. “It’s incredibly exciting to see our teams working together to bring surgical robotics where it couldn’t exist before, all for the benefit of patients.”

In Latin America , approximately 75% of surgeries are conducted as open procedures. 1 With minimally invasive surgery, those patients could experience fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, faster return to normal activities, and smaller scars. 2–4,†,‡

Robotic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgery that offers surgeons improved visualization, greater dexterity, and ergonomic advantages, yet robots are used in less than 3% of surgeries globally. 1 The Hugo RAS system — Medtronic’s solution to historic cost and utilization barriers that have kept surgical robotics out of reach for many hospitals — is a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures.

The Hugo RAS system combines the precision of wristed instruments with the flexibility of independent robotic arm carts and best-in-class 3D visualization technology on an open console. Touch Surgery™ Enterprise, a cloud-based surgical video capture option powered by artificial intelligence, allows surgeons to seamlessly record, analyze, and share Hugo system case footage.

“I am honored to have performed the inaugural robotic-assisted surgery procedure for UC CHRISTUS and to be leading this program, the first of its kind for our institution,” said Ignacio San Francisco , M.D., urological surgeon and specialist in minimally invasive uro-oncology surgery. “With Hugo RAS system, we are entering a new era of robotic-assisted surgery, improving how we deliver high quality healthcare to our patients.”

In support of its commitment to expand access to quality care, Medtronic has opened a new Surgical Robotics Experience Center in Santiago . This is the company’s first in Latin America and 1 of 10 world-class facilities around the globe where clinicians can experience and train on the Hugo RAS system. The Santiago Surgical Robotics Experience Center operates in partnership with the Faculty of Medicine of Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile , which is affiliated with UC CHRISTUS.

“We are confident that our new robotic surgery program is ready for success and will provide our patients with leading-edge quality healthcare, thanks to the novel capabilities of the Hugo RAS system, the support we have received from our partners at Medtronic, and our outstanding surgeons,” said Alejandro Canavati , chief executive officer, Red de Salud UC CHRISTUS. “As a teaching institution, we are proud to serve as a premier destination for world-class surgical robotics training for physicians across the region.”

The Hugo RAS system is not cleared or approved in the U.S. or Europe . Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine availability and approval or clearance timelines. Touch Surgery Enterprise is not intended to direct surgery, or aid in diagnosis or treatment of a disease or condition.

