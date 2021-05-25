Lomiko Metals Inc. invites individuals, institutional investors, advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: Lomiko: Materials for a new economy Lomiko will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 26 th 2021 12 noon EST, 9 am PST for 30 minutes. Please REGISTER here to ensure …

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) (Lomiko or the “Company”) invites individuals, institutional investors, advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005320/en/

Lomiko: Materials for a new economy (Graphic: Business Wire)

Lomiko will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 26 th , 2021 12 noon EST, 9 am PST , for 30 minutes. Please REGISTER here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. This live interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO A. Paul Gill in real time.

The focus of the presentation will be recent developments in the Battery Materials market, the pending Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) at the La Loutre Graphite Project and exploration at the new Bourier lithium project. On Monday May 24 th , 2021 Quebec graphite companies received welcome news that Nouveau Monde (NYSE: NMG) started trading on the New York Stock Exchange, bringing much needed attention to the graphite and lithium developers in Quebec.

Mr. Gill will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event, and try to get through as many of them as possible.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com. We will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. Located 117 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 42 minerals claims totalling 2,509 hectares (25.1km 2 ). Lomiko also optioned The Bourier project consisting of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km 2 ) in a region of Quebec that boasts other lithium deposits and known lithium mineralization, as shown in the maps and table below. The Bourier project is potentially a new lithium field in an established lithium district.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com , contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com .

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We Seek Safe Harbour. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005320/en/

Lomiko Metals

A. Paul Gill

604-729-5312

info@lomiko.com