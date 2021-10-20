September 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call

TheNewswire – Jervois Global Limited advises that its 3Q 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call to discuss its inaugural operating results following the recently completed acquisition of Freeport Cobalt, will be held on Friday 29 October at 10:30am Australian Eastern Daylight Standard Time . The webinar will feature Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker and Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May, together with …

TheNewswire – Jervois Global Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that its 3Q 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call to discuss its inaugural operating results following the recently completed acquisition of Freeport Cobalt, will be held on Friday 29 October at 10:30am Australian Eastern Daylight Standard Time (“ AEDT ”).

The webinar will feature Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker and Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May, together with a cobalt and nickel market update based on what Jervois’s commercial team is seeing from its physical sales and purchase book. Group Manager Commercial, Mr. Wayde Yeoman will provide an update on Jervois Finland commercial activites, together with Executive General Manager Commercial, Mr. Greg Young.

Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to:

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Register for the investor call at the link below:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10017613-au3n49.html

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the call via webcast or by phone.

A recording will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the webinar.

On behalf of Jervois

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois Global jmay@jervoisglobal.com Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

