Cobalt

Investing News
.

September 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call

- October 20th, 2021

TheNewswire – Jervois Global Limited advises that its 3Q 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call to discuss its inaugural operating results following the recently completed acquisition of Freeport Cobalt, will be held on Friday 29 October at 10:30am Australian Eastern Daylight Standard Time . The webinar will feature Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker and Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May, together with …

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

TheNewswire – Jervois Global Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that its 3Q 2021 Quarterly Results and Investor Call to discuss its inaugural operating results following the recently completed acquisition of Freeport Cobalt, will be held on Friday 29 October at 10:30am Australian Eastern Daylight Standard Time (“ AEDT ”).

The webinar will feature Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker and Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May, together with a cobalt and nickel market update based on what Jervois’s commercial team is seeing from its physical sales and purchase book.  Group Manager Commercial, Mr. Wayde Yeoman will provide an update on Jervois Finland commercial activites, together with Executive General Manager Commercial, Mr. Greg Young.

Investors are invited to send questions prior to the webinar to:

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Register for the investor call at the link below:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10017613-au3n49.html

After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the call via webcast or by phone.

A recording will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the webinar.

On behalf of Jervois

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Global

jmay@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Cobalt Market Outlook Cover

What's In Store For Cobalt In 2021?

  
Our FREE Cobalt Outlook Report Provides All The Exclusive Information You Need Such As Past Performance, Top Cobalt Stocks, Trends and More!
 

Get the latest Cobalt Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cobalt Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cobalt Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Top Canadian Cobalt Stocks
Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Top Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2020
Cobalt and COVID-19: Who’s Reacting and How?

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×