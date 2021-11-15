Cobalt

Jervois to participate in UBS Australasia Conference and Precious Metals Summit Europe

- November 14th, 2021

Jervois Global Limited

TheNewswire – 15 November 2021 – Jervois Global Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that Chief Executive Officer Mr. Bryce Crocker and Chief Financial Officer Mr. James May will participate in the UBS Australasia Conference on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 and the Precious Metals Summit Europe to be held virtually on Monday, 15 November and Tuesday, 16 November 2021.

The Precious Metals Summit Europe will include a Company presentation to be broadcast to conference participants at 8:30pm AEST Monday, 15 November 2021.

Mr. Crocker and Mr. May, along with senior members of the management team, are also hosting 1-1 investor meetings during the two conferences.

On behalf of Jervois Global Limited

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois Global

jmay@jervoisglobal.com

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

