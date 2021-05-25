Cobalt

Jervois to participate at Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference

May 25th, 2021

(TheNewswire)

25 May 2021 – TheNewswire – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ”) or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) advises that CEO, Bryce Crocker and CFO, James May, will participate in a panel discussing Cathode Materials and Battery Technology at the Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference: From The Mine To The Market to be held virtually over 25 th to 27 th May 2021.  They will also participate in 1-1 investor meetings at the same event.

The presentation that is being provided to institutional investors is available on the Company website at www.jervoismining.com.au.

On behalf of Jervois

Bryce Crocker, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts:

James May

Chief Financial Officer

Jervois

jmay@jervoismining.com.au

Media:

Nathan Ryan

NWR Communications

nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

Mob: +61 420 582 887

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

