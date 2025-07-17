Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcements dated 18 June 2025 and 2 July 2025, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM) which is party to an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University in respect to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (the Acquisition).

Highlights

- Completion of the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd

- Acquisition gives Lithium Universe exclusive rights to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology

Further details regarding the Microwave Joule Heating Technology are set out in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2025.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Lithium Universe's Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan said:

"We are pleased to have completed this important milestone, which now allows us to begin working more closely with the Macquarie University team. This next phase will focus on developing a robust research program to enhance the Microwave Joule Heating Technology and unlock its full commercial potential. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable recycling solutions and position Lithium Universe as a leader in critical metal recovery from end-of-life solar panels."

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

 

 

Contact:
Iggy Tan
Executive Chairman
Lithium Universe Limited
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

 

 

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium UniverseLU7:AUASX:LU7Battery Metals Investing
LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Keep reading...Show less

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman Iggy Tan

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In an interview with ABN Newswire, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) Executive Chairman Iggy Tan outlines the current activities of the company including the vision of closing the "Lithium Conversion Gap".

Additionally, the company has recently licensed to acquire technology from Macquarie University for the extraction of silver from solar cells. The technique involves a specialised process to delaminate the components in the PV cell and avoid the crushing of the cell for recycling.

This method provides a cleaner disaggregation of the materials in the cell and enables the liberation of critical materials and a significant amount of silver. Silver is a component in the manufacture of PV cells, and with an estimated amount of 80 million tonnes of solar cell waste globally, typically dumped, the process facilitates easy recovery of these valuable materials.

To Watch the Interview with Mr. Iggy Tan, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2HQJB3QO

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Phase 1 of Solar Panel Recycling to Focus on Silver Recovery

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe Ltd Interview with Executive Chairman

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce an interview with Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan at the recent Lithium Supply & Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas. The interview was conducted by The Rock Stock Channel.

Interview Highlights

- Discussions with potential spodumene feedstock offtakers ongoing

- Further talks with potential OEMs on battery grade lithium carbonate offtake

- All work completed on Becancour Lithium Project - waiting for lithium market recovery

- Acquisition of global rights photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology

- "Microwave Joule Heating Technology" (MJHT) from Macquarie University

- Utilizes microwave technology to selectively heat and delaminate PV cells

- Today only 15% of waste solar cells are recycled, rest end up in land fill

- Difficult to recycle, high temperature furnace, toxic chemicals, low recovery

- To investigate further recovery of silver, silicon, gallium and indium

To Watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/S0S4T95N

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interview with Executive Chairman

Interview with Executive Chairman

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Interview with Executive Chairman

Download the PDF here.

Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Showcases Radar Project as Potentially Comparable to China's Panzhihua VTM Deposit

SAGA Metals Showcases Radar Project as Potentially Comparable to China's Panzhihua VTM Deposit

 

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to report a significant breakthrough in its 2025 exploration campaign at the wholly-owned Radar Project in Labrador, Canada. Emerging technical results suggest that the project bears geological similarities to Panzhihua, the world's leading vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) operation, located in China, which contributes over 40% of global vanadium (V 2 O 5 ) production 1 .

 

With a large oxide layering thickness, a near-monomineralic VTM composition, and extensive mineral tenures, the Radar Project shows the potential to become a globally meaningful VTM project. We use Panzhihua as our deposit model target, however, note that comparable Labradorite-type AMCG deposits are not necessarily indicative of the grades and tonnes of the mineralization within the Dykes River intrusion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Kandia Emerging As Multi-Deposit Gold Corridor

Download the PDF here.

Brunswick Exploration Has Now Identified Four Major New Dykes in 2025 at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Has Now Identified Four Major New Dykes in 2025 at Mirage

 

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final set of results obtained as part of the 2025 Winter drill campaign conducted on its Mirage Project. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee–James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometers south of the Trans-Taiga Road. This press release primarily focuses on the drilling work carried out in the eastern extension of the MR-6 dyke and the "Stacked Dyke" zone.

 

  Highlights include:  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.625m (A$2.5m)

Download the PDF here.

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Oxide Layering in the Northwest of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Project in Labrador, Canada

SAGA Metals Confirms Significant Oxide Layering in the Northwest of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Project in Labrador, Canada

 

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to announce SAGA's geophysics team has confirmed significant oxide mineralization in the northwest section of the 100% owned Radar Titanium Property (the "Property) over the site previously drilled back in 1996.

 

  Northwest Zone, Radar Property  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Stallion Uranium Completes Shares for Debt

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$39 Again, Rare Earths Stock Soars

Precious Metals Investing

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold Bull Market Running, These Stocks Getting Rewarded Now

Gold Investing

OPINION — Goldenomics 101: Follow the Money

×