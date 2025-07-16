Surface Metals (CSE:SUR)

Surface Metals: Gold and Lithium Portfolios in North America’s Most Strategic Jurisdictions

Surface Metals (CSE:SUR,OTCQB:SURMF) is a diversified exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of lithium and precious metals assets aligned with the global push for electrification and gold as a strategic hedge.

The company’s flagship Cimarron Gold Project in Nevada is a high-grade, underexplored oxide gold system with historic drilling by major operators including Newmont and Echo Bay. Located at the north end of the San Antonio Mountains, approximately 18 miles north of Tonopah, Cimarron hosts shallow, structurally controlled, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralization. Surface Metals holds a 90% interest in the project through its U.S. subsidiary, Surface Metals US Inc. The project consists of 31 lode claims in the historic San Antonio (Cimarron) mining district.

Map highlighting Surface Metal's Cimarron project area and Walker Lane Trend.

Through its subsidiary ACME Lithium US, Surface Metals is developing a suite of lithium projects in Nevada and Manitoba, Canada. These include:

  • Clayton Valley: a lithium brine asset with a defined resource,
  • Fish Lake Valley: a claystone-hosted lithium project,
  • Shatford and Cat-Euclid claims: pegmatite-rich assets in Manitoba, developed in partnership with Snow Lake Resources.

With exposure to both critical battery metals and gold, Surface Metals is strategically positioned to capitalize on dual macroeconomic trends—electrification and financial resilience.

Company Highlights

  • Dual Focus Portfolio: Combines precious metals and energy transition minerals, including a 90 percent stake in the Cimarron gold project and multiple lithium assets in Nevada and Manitoba.
  • Gold Asset with Legacy Database: Cimarron contains over 190 historical drill holes with high-grade intercepts and a non-compliant historic resource of 50,000+ oz gold, open in multiple directions.
  • NI 43-101 Lithium Resource: The Clayton Valley project hosts an inferred lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) resource of 302,900 tonnes, backed by geophysics, drilling and pumping test data.
  • Strategic Lithium Locations: Lithium claims are adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine and Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge development in Nevada, and contiguous to the Tanco mine in Manitoba.
  • Experienced Leadership: Led by resource sector veterans with a track record of successful exits, technical development and public company management.
  • Energy Transition Strategy: Well-positioned to benefit from macro tailwinds in lithium demand and US domestic critical minerals supply chain policies.

This Surface Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Surface Metals
Surface Metals (CSE:SUR)

Surface Metals

Gold and lithium portfolios in North America’s most strategic jurisdictions

Surface Metals to Present at Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

Surface Metals to Present at Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending and presenting to industry at the 17th Annual Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference June 23rd - 26th, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Fast Markets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a four day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from around the world including top producers to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fast Markets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Surface Metals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 18th, 2025 and Enters into Marketing Contract

Surface Metals to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 18th, 2025 and Enters into Marketing Contract

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE:SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 18th, 2025.

Surface Metals invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: SURMF) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that that it has granted an aggregate of 2,250,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers as per the Company's Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of C$0.15 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About Surface Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: ACLHD) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has closed a second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on May 5, 2025. The Company issued 5,350,000 units (the "Units") at $0.055 CAD per Unit for proceeds of $294,500 CAD. This second tranche brings the total financing to 17,435,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $958,925.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.07 for three (3) years from closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Surface Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR) (OTCQB: ACLHD) (the "Company", or "Surface Metals") announced today that the Company has closed a first tranche non-brokered private placement financing, previously announced on May 5, 2025. The Company issued 12,085,000 units (the "Units") at $0.055 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $664,675 CAD (the "Offering"). The Company expects to close the balance of the financing as soon as possible.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.07 for three (3) years from closing of the Offering. Finder's fee of $34,265 and 623,000 finders' warrants were paid to arm's lengths parties in connection with the Offering. The finders' warrants are exercisable on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the Units.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Yachts and hotels on Lake Boca Raton.

Rule Symposium 2025: Gold, Geopolitics and the Real Asset Uprising

The resource investing community descended on Boca Raton, Florida, during the first full week of July for another edition of the Rule Symposium, hosted by veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule.

The five day event featured an illustrious array of speakers, panelists and companies sharing a wealth of investor knowledge. As in years past, gold remained a top focus, with many presenters stressing the value it offers investors.

Opening the conference, Rule provided a sobering overview of the current economic trajectory. He urged investors to set aside political narratives and instead focus on the raw arithmetic of America’s financial condition.

Rich Checkan, gold bars.

Rich Checkan: Gold, Silver Still "Dirt Cheap" — Best Time to Buy Was Yesterday

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, sees plenty of room for gold and silver prices to run, and he encouraged investors to consider the different ways the precious metals can provide portfolio support.

In his view, gold is key for wealth insurance, while silver offers profit potential.

Dana Samuelson, silver bars.

Dana Samuelson: Gold Heading to US$4,000, but Silver Still Best Opportunity

Dana Samuelson, president of American Gold Exchange, sees gold approaching or reaching US$4,000 per ounce this year, but encouraged investors to consider branching out.

He sees opportunity in silver, and believes palladium could stage a catch up.

Canadian Gold Resources (TSXV:CAN)

Canadian Gold Resources Secures Permits for Exploration Bulk Sample at Lac Arsenault

Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Announces Investor Webinar on Exploration Activities at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") invites investors to attend the Company's upcoming live webinar presentation and audience Q&A.

CEO Oscar Louzada will provide an overview of the Company's 29,000-hectare Tapanahony Project in Suriname, where historical drilling and artisanal mining underscore the project's resource potential, and a sufficiently funded drilling campaign is set to commence imminently.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Download the PDF here.

×