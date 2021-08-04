Additional TSX-Venture Exchange disclosure

4 August 2021 TheNewswire – Jervois Mining Limited discloses the following historical statutory financial information for the Freeport Cobalt business in accordance with TSX-Venture Exchange requirements. Jervois announced its intention to acquire Freeport Cobalt in news release dated 27 July 2021. Historical information is from the audited financial statements for Koboltti Chemicals Holdings Ltd for the year …

(TheNewswire)

4 August 2021 TheNewswire – Jervois Mining Limited (“ Jervois ” or the “ Company ”) (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) discloses the following historical statutory financial information for the Freeport Cobalt business in accordance with TSX-Venture Exchange requirements. Jervois announced its intention to acquire Freeport Cobalt in news release dated 27 July 2021.

Information from Audited Financial Statements (1) 31 December 2020 US$m Revenue (year ended 31 December 2020) 209 Net Income (after tax) (year ended 31 December 2020) 11 Total Assets (at 31 December 2020) 141 Total Liabilities (at 31 December 2020) (2) 51

(1) Historical information is from the audited financial statements for Koboltti Chemicals Holdings Ltd (“ KCHL” ) for the year ended 31 December 2020 and are prepared in accordance with US GAAP. KCHL is the parent company of Freeport Cobalt Oy and four affiliated entities (the entities that Jervois proposes to acquire). The consolidated KCHL financial statements also include balances that relate only to the activity of the KCHL parent entity (which Jervois is not acquiring). (2) Total liabilities include related party loans that will not be acquired by Jervois.

Jervois confirms that this news release does not constitute material additional information.

On behalf of Jervois Mining Limited

Alwyn Davey, Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts: James May Chief Financial Officer Jervois jmay@jervoismining.com.au Media: Nathan Ryan NWR Communications nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au Mob: +61 420 582 887

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The provision of this news release is not, and should not be considered as, investment or financial product advice. The information in this news release is general information only, and does not take into account your individual objectives, taxation position, financial situation or needs. If you are unsure of your position, please contact your accountant, tax advisor, stockbroker or other professional advisor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.