Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (” Trulieve ” or the ” Company “) (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (” Harvest “) (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the “HSR Act”) in connection with the previously announced proposed acquisition (the “Transaction”).

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers commented, “Completion of the HSR milestone is exciting and we will continue to work toward closing this strategic transaction. Upon closing, we expect to leverage the expertise and resources of the combined companies to realize meaningful scale and expansion for years to come.”

Closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions in the agreement. The Harvest shareholder vote is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021. Both companies continue to work toward obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded dispensaries throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve is also a licensed operator in California , Massachusetts , Connecticut , Pennsylvania , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to each party’s expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the Company and Harvest’s combined operations and prospects of the Company and Harvest, the projected market and growth opportunities for the combined company, and the timing and completion of the Transaction, including all the required conditions thereto. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company and Harvest’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that they believe might affect their financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by each party in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors each party believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company and Harvest’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR and with certain Canadian regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in other periodic reports and filings made by the Company and Harvest with the SEC on EDGAR and with such Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR. Although the Company and Harvest believe that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company and Harvest assume no obligation and disclaim any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/22/c9533.html