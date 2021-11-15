Cresco Labs a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the grand opening of its flagship Sunnyside dispensary, located 300 feet from the iconic Wrigley Field Marquee. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place this morning with elected officials, community leaders and Company executives. This press release features multimedia. View …

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco Labs” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the grand opening of its flagship Sunnyside dispensary, located 300 feet from the iconic Wrigley Field Marquee. A ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place this morning with elected officials, community leaders and Company executives.

Sunnyside Wrigleyville is Cresco Labs’ flagship Illinois dispensary in Chicago. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a one-of-a-kind Sunnyside that will better accommodate our existing patients and consumers and act as a showcase for the millions of visitors to the Wrigleyville neighborhood each year. It will feature unique product activations, 21 points of sale and plenty of space to serve patients and customers on high-traffic days when baseball games, concerts and large-scale events are taking place next door,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-founder. “To think back on when the original Wrigleyville location opened for medical sales five years ago, it’s incredible to see how far this industry and organization has come and to see the outstanding execution from our retail team.”

Cresco Labs relocated its Sunnyside dispensary two blocks south to 3524 N. Clark St., the former site of Chicago’s celebrated John Barleycorn bar. Sunnyside Wrigleyville is located along one of Chicago’s busiest entertainment corridors featuring nearly 50 bars and restaurants and dozens of shops and businesses. The 10,000 sq. ft. store has nearly 5,500 sq. feet of retail space to provide an enhanced consumer experience and the ability for wellness advisors to better serve the needs of medical patients and consumers. Sunnyside opened as a medical dispensary at its previous location about five years ago and has been operating as a dual-purpose dispensary since Illinois’ launch of adult-use cannabis sales in January 2020. The new location will continue to prioritize medical cannabis patients with express entry and dedicated points of sale.

Sunnyside Wrigleyville offers the widest selection of premium products from Cresco Labs’ House of Brands and other top cannabis brands. Items available for sale include flower, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, topicals, captures, tinctures, beverages, accessories and branded merchandise. Medical patients and adult-use customers have the option to place orders online through the Sunnyside.shop website, in store by speaking with wellness advisors or via phone by calling 773-820-7280. Store hours are Sunday to Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The original Sunnyside Lakeview location will be redeveloped as the Illinois Cannabis Education Center – a hands-on destination for people who have been adversely impacted by the War on Drugs to develop the skills necessary to successfully operate a compliant dispensary.

For more information about Sunnyside, visit www.sunnyside.shop .

About Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy’s Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Forward Looking Statements

