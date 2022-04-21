Gold Investing News

Newrange Gold Corp. announces the closing of the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $271,000.26 consisting of 1,440,000 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.07 per unit and 2,002,356 flow-through units at a price of $0.085 per FT Unit.


Newrange Gold Corp.Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) ("Newrange" or the "Company") announces the closing of the second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $271,000.26 consisting of 1,440,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit and 2,002,356 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.085 per FT Unit. The FT Units were issued as National Flow-Through rather than as Charity Flow-Through, hence the lower price than announced in the Company's News Release of February 23, 2022. Gross proceeds from both tranches of the financing totaled $679,100.26 and comprised 7,270,000 NFT Units and 2,002,356 FT Units.

Each NFT Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant"). Each NFT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until April 20, 2024. Proceeds will be used for general working capital and for continued surface exploration on the Pamlico Project in Nevada.

Each FT Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until April 20, 2024. Proceeds will be used to initiate fieldwork at the Company's Argosy Gold Mine Project in the Red Lake Mining Division of Ontario.

Cash finder's fees or commissions in the amount of $11,970 were paid on the second tranche of the financing and the Company issued 144,529 share purchase finders warrants (the "Finders Warrants"). Each Finders Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a two-year period.

All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada and Ontario. The Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada contains a large-scale multi-phase polymetallic mineralizing system with multiple gold and copper targets spread over more than 5,700 hectares. In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert Archer"
President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Sharon Fleming
Corporate Communications
Phone: 760-898-9129
Email: info@newrangegold.com

Dave Cross
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Phone: 604-669-0868
Email: dcross@crossdavis.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Click here to connect with Newrange Gold Corp.Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

gold explorationnewrange goldtsx stockstsxv:nrgGold Investing
NRG:CA
Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Extends Deadline for Non-Brokered Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release dated February 24, 2022, the Company has extended its non-brokered flow-through and non-flow-through private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2 million (the "Offering") until April 13, 2022

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

Newrange Confirms Structural Interpretation with First Drill Hole at North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt: X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the first diamond drill hole on the Primary Target Horizon ("PTH") at the 100% owned North Birch Project has confirmed the presence of a strong deformation zone, well in excess of 100 metres wide, as originally interpreted from the geophysics (see Figure 1 ).  The sheared and folded basalts and iron formation ("IF") also display moderate to intense carbonate alteration and local quartz veining.  Pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization occur as disseminations, stringers and, locally, as ‘clots' within quartz veins and veinlets.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing

Newrange Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Financing and Announces Flow-Through Financing

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $408,100 consisting of 5,830,332 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit.  Each NFT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "NFT Warrant").  Each NFT Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time until February 23, 2024.  Proceeds will be used for general working capital and for continued surface exploration on the Pamlico project in Nevada

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

Newrange Commences Drilling at North Birch Project

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - February 17, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) US (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on its 100% owned North Birch Project in the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  Approximately 2,000 metres are planned, with the first five holes testing a three-kilometre strike length of the main target horizon, interpreted to be a sheared limb of a folded iron formation (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects

Newrange Outlines Winter Drilling Program for Red Lake Projects

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further details on the upcoming drill programs on its 100% owned North Birch and Argosy Gold Mine Projects northeast of Red Lake, Ontario.  At least 4,000 metres will be drilled, split roughly evenly between the two projects, starting at North Birch in early February

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Peruvian Metals Completes the Sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Project In South-Central Peru

Peruvian Metals Completes the Sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Project In South-Central Peru

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC PINK: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the ("Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the sale of the Panteria Cu-Au Porphyry Project which includes the Renaldo Au-Ag Zone ("The Property") to Gold State Resources (TSXV: GOST) ("Gold State"). The total consideration for The Property $200,000 US cash and 9,275,000 shares paid in two equal instalments. In addition to the cash and shares, a 1% NSR will be granted to Peruvian Metals and additional bonus payments totaling $1.5 million CDN will be paid in cash or shares if certain milestones are met.

Transactions Details

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain Closes $18.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Gold Mountain Closes $18.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 14,800,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $1.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,500,000 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold & Other Multi-Element Soil Geochemical Anomalies on its Hayes and Pilot Properties, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Identifies Significant Copper, Gold & Other Multi-Element Soil Geochemical Anomalies on its Hayes and Pilot Properties, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report that soil geochemistry surveys carried out during the 2021 field season on its Hayes and Pilot properties have identified significant copper, gold, and other multi-element soil anomalies. The Hayes and Pilot properties are located within the southern portion of the Company's land package (Figure 1). The Hayes property is contiguous with the Company's Betty property and is located approximately 40 km east of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX: WRN, NYSE American: WRN) Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit (M&I Resources of 14.5 Moz Gold and 7.6 Blb Copper and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz Gold and 3.3 Blb Copper) (4) . The Pilot property is located 55 km south-southwest of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) Coffee gold deposit (M&I Resources of 2.17 Moz Gold and Inferred Resources of 0.50 Moz Gold) (3) .

This regional exploration work was part of the Company's fully funded 2021 exploration program backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) on its extensive land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Intersects 950 ppm Lithium over 200 Feet in Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Intersects 950 ppm Lithium over 200 Feet in Maiden Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that lithium mineralization has been intersected over significant widths in the inaugural drilling program at its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini"), located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada . Drilling began in the second week of March 2022 and concluded in the first week of April 2022 . Two boreholes were completed for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) on drill sites located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic ("EM") surveys.

2022 Drilling Program

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Declares First Quarter Dividend of $0.55 Per Share

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.55 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022, payable on June 16, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash flow and cash requirements, future prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Amendment to ASX Announcement Dated 19 April 2022 "Company Update First-Ever Lithium Identified at Hopetoun Project, WA"

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) (Company) would like to provide an amended version of the Company Update released on 19 April 2022.

Additional commentary has been added to the visual description of the spodumene crystals on page 3 of the announcement to provide an estimate of the abundance of the minerals present.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×