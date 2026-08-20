Newmont Appoints Peter Beaven to Board of Directors

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Peter Beaven to its Board of Directors, effective Sept. 1, 2026. Mr. Beaven is expected to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board, bringing further finance and global mining experience to Newmont's Board.

Mr. Beaven served as Group Chief Financial Officer of BHP from 2015 to 2021, where he oversaw BHP's global finance function including strategy, mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation, risk management and investor relations. Over the course of his career, Mr. Beaven has held senior operational and executive roles across major commodities, including copper, base metals, manganese and carbon steel materials. He previously served as Non-Executive Chair of the International Copper Association.

"We are pleased to welcome Peter to our Board as an acknowledged extractive industry leader," said Greg Boyce, Chair of Newmont's Board of Directors. "His experience across large-scale resource businesses will build on the deep and diverse expertise of our current Board of Directors."

"Peter's financial and strategic expertise will be valuable as Newmont continues to focus on disciplined portfolio management, operational performance and long-term, sustainable value creation," said Natascha Viljoen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Newmont. "I look forward to working with Peter as part of our Board to deliver Newmont's strategy."

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, silver and molybdenum, providing the metals the world needs for today and tomorrow. Founded in 1921 and publicly traded since 1925, Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. At Newmont, our purpose is to unearth value sustainably to advance lives. To learn more, visit http://www.newmont.com .

Media Contact- Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
Investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Newmontnemnyse:nemASX:NEMgold investing
NEM
Sirios Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirios Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources

Advancing a multi-million-ounce gold project in Québec’s James Bay Region

Advancing a multi-million-ounce gold project in Québec’s James Bay Region Keep Reading...
A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

Issued on behalf of Rua Gold Inc.With antimony designated a U.S. Critical Mineral, China antimony export controls structurally tightening Western supply, and gold trading at record highs into 2026, one New Zealand–focused junior just delivered base-case PEA economics, expanded spot-price upside,... Keep Reading...
Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Yukon Metals Just Optioned a Sumitomo-Drilled Copper-Gold Project Next to Its Birch Discovery - Here's What's Now in Play in the Yukon

Issued on behalf of Yukon Metals Corp. With 18 projects, 44,000 hectares, and a recent string of high-grade hits at Birch, Carter Gulch, and Star River, this Berdahl-family-backed junior is consolidating ground in a territory the majors are once again funding Key Takeaways Yukon Metals Corp.... Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI)

Sirios and OVI Combine to Form an Osisko-Backed Gold Company in Eeyou Istchee James Bay

Combination creates a district-scale platform anchored by the Cheechoo gold deposit, with exploration upside at Corvet Est and PLEX (All amounts expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated) Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") and OVI Mining Corp. ("OVI") are... Keep Reading...
Sirios Discovers High-Potential Gold Halo in Western Sector of Aquilon Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Sirios Discovers High-Potential Gold Halo in Western Sector of Aquilon Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to report assay results from the 2025 summer diamond drilling campaign on its Aquilon gold project, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.​Thirteen drill holes totaling 5,420 metres were completed in the summer of 2025. Targets were grouped in a... Keep Reading...
Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

Gold Mining Stocks Poised for Windfall as Prices Top $4,000 Per Ounce

USA News Group News Commentary Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp. USA News Group News Commentary Gold smashed through $4,000 per ounce for the first time in history this week, surging over 50% year-to-date as the US government shutdown, ongoing Fed rate cuts, and global economic... Keep Reading...
A wooden plank balances on a cylinder labeled "BALANCE" with balls marked "RISK" and "REWARD" against a yellow background.

What Mining's "Legendary" Investors Do Differently

At first glance, “legendary” resource investors don’t look that different from everyone else. They still miss trades, sit through drawdowns and argue about macro. What separates them is less about stock picking and more about how they think, structure their portfolios and behave when markets are... Keep Reading...
John Rubino, gold and silver bars.

John Rubino: Gold, Silver Bull Run Not Over, Expect "Dramatic" Prices

John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shares his long-term outlook for gold and silver, saying that this year's price run and pullback are not the end of the bull market. "I think the numbers that we'll start seeing for gold and silver will be dramatic compared to today's numbers,"... Keep Reading...

Onyx Gold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 67.0 Meters, Including 13.2 g/t over 6.0 Meters and Visible Gold Grading 73.4 g/t Au at Argus Main

Drilling Continues to Define Higher-Grade Plunging Mineralization within the 1.4-km-long Argus Gold System Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX,OTC:ONXGF) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from an additional nine (9) drill holes from the Argus Gold System... Keep Reading...
Skull Ridge Gold Acquires 17,225-Hectare Strategic Land Position Along Emerging Crippleback–Stony Lake Gold-Copper Corridor

Skull Ridge Gold Acquires 17,225-Hectare Strategic Land Position Along Emerging Crippleback–Stony Lake Gold-Copper Corridor

Skull Ridge Gold Corp. (CSE: SKUL) (“Skull Ridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired, through an arm’s-length Newfoundland prospector 689 mineral claims covering approximately 17,225 hectares in Central Newfoundland. The claims were acquired through the reimbursement... Keep Reading...
M&A written on puzzle pieces.

OceanaGold to Acquire Ausgold in US$549 Million Deal

OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,NYSE:OGC) has agreed to acquire Australian developer Ausgold (ASX:AUC,OTCPL:AUSGF) for US$549 million, securing full ownership of the Katanning gold project in Western Australia.The Ausgold board unanimously recommended the transaction, and major shareholder Dundee... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Drills One Kilometre of Copper-Gold Mineralization from Surface at NAK: 1,001 Metres of 0.46% CuEq, Including 218 Metres of 1.01% CuEq

American Eagle Drills One Kilometre of Copper-Gold Mineralization from Surface at NAK: 1,001 Metres of 0.46% CuEq, Including 218 Metres of 1.01% CuEq

Highlights: NAK26-87 intersected 1,001 metres of 0.46% copper equivalent (CuEq) starting at surface, including 218 metres of 1.01% CuEq, a full kilometre of continuous copper-gold mineralization and the longest mineralized intercept ever drilled at NAK. Kilometre-long intercepts of copper and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News
Sirios Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirios Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

Related News

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Red Sky Energy Up 50 Percent on Well Progress

precious metals investing

Armory Mining Corp. Acquires Happy Creek Project Option

copper investing

Philippines' US$200 Billion Tampakan Copper Mine Moves Closer to Reality After Decades of Delay

precious metals investing

Silver Dollar Resources Announces AGM Results and Provides Operational Update

base metals investing

Homeland Announces Sale of Shamrock Nickel-Copper Project to American Gold & Copper

base metals investing

Preparatory Infrastructure Work for Pilot Plant and Mining on the HMS TitanBeach Titanium Project in Morocco Begins. Company Options Issued

precious metals investing

Metallurgical Studies Initiated for Blue Jay Gold's Becker-Cochran Antimony Prospect