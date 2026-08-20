Newmont Appoints Peter Beaven to Board of Directors

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Peter Beaven to its Board of Directors, effective Sept. 1, 2026. Mr. Beaven is expected to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board, bringing further finance and global mining experience to Newmont's Board.
Mr. Beaven served as Group Chief Financial Officer of BHP from 2015 to 2021, where he oversaw BHP's global finance function including strategy, mergers and acquisitions, capital allocation, risk management and investor relations. Over the course of his career, Mr. Beaven has held senior operational and executive roles across major commodities, including copper, base metals, manganese and carbon steel materials. He previously served as Non-Executive Chair of the International Copper Association.
"We are pleased to welcome Peter to our Board as an acknowledged extractive industry leader," said Greg Boyce, Chair of Newmont's Board of Directors. "His experience across large-scale resource businesses will build on the deep and diverse expertise of our current Board of Directors."
"Peter's financial and strategic expertise will be valuable as Newmont continues to focus on disciplined portfolio management, operational performance and long-term, sustainable value creation," said Natascha Viljoen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Newmont. "I look forward to working with Peter as part of our Board to deliver Newmont's strategy."
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, silver and molybdenum, providing the metals the world needs for today and tomorrow. Founded in 1921 and publicly traded since 1925, Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. At Newmont, our purpose is to unearth value sustainably to advance lives. To learn more, visit http://www.newmont.com .
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