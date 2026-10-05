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October 05, 2026
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Managing Director Transition
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21 August 2025
Alice Queen
Exploring the Pacific Rim: High-grade epithermal gold and near-term production potential Keep Reading...
09 August
Drill Rig Mobilised to Horn Island Gold Project
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Drill Rig Mobilised to Horn Island Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 June
Dual Purpose Rig Booked for Horn Island Drilling
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced DUAL PURPOSE RIG BOOKED FOR HORN ISLAND DRILLINGDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 June
Horn Island Project Definition Study
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Horn Island Project Definition StudyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 June
Further Extension of Rights Issue Closing Date
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Further Extension of Rights Issue Closing DateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15h
LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its regional drilling program on the Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson" or the "Project"), led by a near-surface intersection of 6.05 gt Au... Keep Reading...
16h
Heliostar Announces Graduation to TSX
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at market open on October 7, 2026. Following the graduation from the TSX... Keep Reading...
16h
MAYFAIR GOLD APPOINTS DANIEL JANUSAUSKAS AS VICE PRESIDENT, TECHNICAL SERVICES
Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Janusauskas, P.Eng., as Vice President, Technical Services, effective November 1, 2026. Mr. Janusauskas will lead the Company's technical services function... Keep Reading...
01 October
Market One Minute Feature on BNN Bloomberg: Omega Pacific Resources Drills to Expand Gold Discovery in BC's Toodoggone
Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and... Keep Reading...
01 October
Market One: Goldgroup Mining Advances Its Gold Portfolio Across Mexico and the U.S.
Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and... Keep Reading...
01 October
One Bullion Completes Second Hole of 2026 Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project
VUDD018 Completed as an Oblique Structural Test at Central–Makoba; Preliminary Logging Identifies Repeated Silica–Carbonate Alteration, Quartz–Carbonate Veining and Sulfides VUDD019 Underway as the Company Advances Approximately 3,000-Meter 2026 Program One Bullion Ltd. ("One Bullion" or the... Keep Reading...
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