New York Stock Exchange and Securitize Agree to Memorandum of Understanding to Support Tokenized Securities

Collaboration focuses on digital transfer agent infrastructure and broker-dealer participation to support issuer-sponsored tokenized securities on NYSE's Digital Trading Platform
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, and Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets, today announced a collaboration to support the development of tokenized securities markets, with Securitize named as the first digital transfer agent eligible to mint blockchain-native securities for corporate or ETF issuers on the upcoming NYSE-affiliated tokenized securities platform (the Digital Trading Platform).
As part of the collaboration formalized in their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), NYSE plans to partner with Securitize as a premier design partner in the development of a digital transfer agent program intended to support on-chain settlement of tokenized security transactions.
The companies plan to collaborate on the development of standards for digital transfer agents and tokenization agents participating in the digital ecosystem, with a focus on establishing regulatory, operational, and technology requirements for institutional-grade tokenized securities infrastructure.
"The NYSE continues to lead the industry in responsible innovation," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "As we explore how tokenization can enhance capital markets, it is critical that new infrastructure is developed in a way that preserves the trust, transparency, and protections investors expect. Securitize brings deep experience in digital asset infrastructure and transfer agency, making them a strong partner in helping design this next generation of market structure."
This initiative will draw on Securitize's experience as a leading tokenization platform and SEC-registered transfer agent, helping define the role of transfer agent infrastructure in maintaining official records of ownership, supporting corporate actions, and ensuring tokenized securities meet the standards of traditional markets. Subject to applicable requirements, this work is expected to support Securitize's role as an approved digital transfer agent for the platform.
"Securitize has spent years building the regulated infrastructure needed to bring real-world assets on-chain," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO, Securitize. "We are proud to support NYSE in helping design the foundational transfer agent infrastructure for tokenized securities markets. This is about building tokenization in a way that works within real market structure, with the protections, controls, and operational integrity required for public securities."
As part of the broader collaboration, Securitize Markets is expected to become one of the broker-dealer participants on the upcoming Digital Trading Platform, supporting the development of market structure for issuer-sponsored tokenized securities.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
About Securitize
Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of November 2025), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. In the U.S., Securitize operates as a SEC-registered broker dealer, SEC-registered transfer agent, fund administrator, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). In Europe, Securitize is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making it the only company licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.
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Category: NYSE
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
ICE-CORP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324802177/en/
NYSE Media Contact :
Kearney Ferguson
kearney.ferguson@nyse.com
media@ice.com
+1 (212) 656-2369
ICE Investor Contact :
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Securitize Media Contact:
Tom Murphy
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