MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that it has obtained a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (the " Registration Statement "), and has become effective under the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.
New High-Priority Targets Identified at Browns Reef, NSW
Field work programs identify new strongly anomalous base metal zones to the north and south of the high-grade Evergreen zone
Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that recent fieldwork programs across the 100%-owned EL6321, part of its Browns Reef Project (Figure 1), located in the southern Cobar Basin of NSW, have identified new zones of anomalous base metal mineralisation in the northern portion of the project area.
- Assay results from recent fieldwork programs to the north of known high-grade mineralisation at the Browns Reef Project in NSW’s southern Cobar Basin have returned highly anomalous grades from surface rock chip samples.
- Mapping and pXRF traverses along the Woorara Fault, a regional-scale structure related to known mineralisation at the high-grade Pineview and Evergreen zones, have identified new anomalous zones north and south of Evergreen, which have been named ‘Kelpie Hill’ and ‘Windmill Dam’ respectively.
- Planning is underway to update and extend the existing drilling approvals for Evergreen to include these prospects, along with an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey.
- Three land access agreements have now been secured for EL9136 (Bothrooney), with reconnaissance fieldwork on this tenement scheduled for mid-June 2024.
Commenting on the results, Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “These are highly encouraging initial results from our fieldwork programs, which have confirmed the ability of mapping and soil pXRF analysis to identify geochemical trends within EL6321.
“What’s even more encouraging is that these programs have highlighted new anomalous areas along the prospective Woorara Fault. These new areas include Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, located to the north and south of the known high-grade mineralisation zone at Evergreen.
“Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam will be high-priority target areas for upcoming exploration programs, with IP surveys and drilling planned to test whether these represent a continuous zone of mineralisation between Pineview and Evergreen, and potentially, a northern extension of Evergreen.”
Figure 1: Location of EL6321, Browns Reef and the Pineview, Evergreen, Kelpie Hill & Windmill Dam prospects.
Browns Reef (EL6321) is an ‘advanced exploration project’ located 5km west of Lake Cargelligo in the southern Cobar Basin, NSW. It is a structurally controlled, polymetallic system extending along the inferred Woorara Fault and the Preston Formation and Clements Formation contact.
Fieldwork within EL6321 was undertaken in April 2024 and focused on the area between the Lachlan Valley Way Road and the North Uabba Road. The program was aimed at ground truthing and, where possible, adding to the auger and rotary air blast (RAB) hole data and geological mapping originally acquired by the Electrolytic Zinc Company of Australasia Ltd (EZ) in the 1970s.
Most paddocks in the area have been cropped or cultivated at some stage and outcrop is rare; however, gossanous material is commonly evident in stone raked piles throughout the entire strike length of the inferred Woorara Fault and Preston-Clements contact, defining a north-northwest trending zone.
In addition, ground reconnaissance revealed that gossanous float material was often present scattered along the approximate trend of the inferred mineralised zone; it is believed that significant displacement of this float due to farm activities has not taken place. In total, 28 samples of gossanous rock material were collected for assaying, comprising an average of 1-2kg per sample from multiple pieces of surface float.
A second field trip was conducted in mid-May 2024 utilising a SciAps X555 portable X-ray fluorescence analyser (pXRF) to conduct soil readings every 10 metres along east-west traverses. Line spacing was informed based on real-time results and the previous day’s visual assessment of geochemical dispersion of lead. The program was used to test the pXRF capabilities for detecting lead in soils and identifying geochemical trends across the different lithologies at Browns Reef.
The Tertiary basalt coverage within EL6321 is a considerable masking lithology that potentially covers portions of the northern extension of the Browns Reef mineralisation. The pXRF demonstrated that soil anomalism of lead (Pb) and arsenic (As) were readily traceable within the soil profiles and decreasing Pb results could effectively map out the basalt and Clements Formation contact zones. Rock chip samples paired with the pXRF readings were able to distinguish further prospective zones to the south and north of the Evergreen deposit.
Of particular note are two new prospective areas now designated “Kelpie Hill” and “Windmill Dam”. Kelpie Hill is located approximately 700 metres to the northwest of Evergreen, and Windmill Dam is 500 metres to the southeast.
This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024
David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shared his latest thoughts on silver, outlining the main factors he sees driving the metal at the moment and what its price potential looks like moving forward in 2024.
He thinks silver is breaking out given that its move above US$30 per ounce meets the criteria outlined in his Morgan Rule.
"Whenever we get a new level ... it must go above that level three days in a row. It can go below the level during the day, but it has to remain above the level OCO — on close only — which is a trading term," he explained.
"And it needs to be on above-average volume. So if you have those things — three days in a row, above-average volume, over a new hurdle — you have about an 80, 85 percent probability that the trend will continue."
In terms of how high the white metal may rise in 2024, Morgan is optimistic, but isn't calling for a dramatic move.
"What do I expect for the rest of 2024? I'm going to be conservative ... I'm going to say I think we'll still be in the US$30s — probably in the mid-US$30s," he said. "I don't really think silver is going to be in the US$40s by the end of the year. People make arguments that it'll be US$50, and it could be. But I'm going to remain conservative."
Watch the interview above for more from Morgan on silver, as well as gold and the overall market.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
The Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement will allow the Company to offer up to U.S.$250 million of common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, subscription receipts, units and warrants or any combination thereof (collectively, the " Securities ") during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. In order to maintain financial flexibility, and consistent with past practice, the Company has historically maintained a base shelf prospectus. The Company has no present intention to offer Securities pursuant to the Final Shelf Prospectus.
Securities may be offered under the Final Shelf Prospectus (and corresponding Registration Statement) separately or together, offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities, if any, including the use of proceeds from such offering, will be set forth in a shelf prospectus supplement pertaining to such offering to be filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities.
Copies of the Final Shelf Prospectus and Registration Statement may be obtained on request without charge from the Company at 770 – 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 2V6, telephone (604) 630-1399 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , respectively.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
About MAG Silver Corp.
MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the filing and effectiveness of any potential prospectus supplement; the Company undertaking any offering of Securities under the Final Shelf Prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement, including the amount and terms of any Securities to be offered; and the use of proceeds of any offering of Securities. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements identified herein include, but are not limited to, changes in applicable laws, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including those risks disclosed in MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and MAG Silver undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.
The annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2024 and other documents filed by it from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe in greater detail the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .
For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Email: info@magsilver.com
Top Stories This Week: Silver Catches Spark in China, BHP Backs Out of Anglo Deal
It was a week of ups and downs for gold, which traded between about US$2,325 and US$2,361 per ounce.
Investors were looking toward the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, which was released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday (May 31) morning. It shows that PCE was up 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, and 2.7 percent from the previous year. Core PCE, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.2 percent from March and 2.8 percent compared to last April.
PCE is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, and it's tracked closely by market watchers trying to gauge the central bank's next steps. April's results were largely in line with expectations, but as some analysts have pointed out, the numbers have gotten quite sticky, meaning interest rate cuts may not be in the cards just yet.
"The core index came in at 2.8%. That’s fine, but it’s been trading in a range for five months now, and that’s pretty sticky to me. If I’m (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell, I’d like to see that start moving down, and it’s barely creeping. ... I’m not reaching for the Pepto yet, but I’m not feeling great. This is not what you want to see" — Dan North, Allianz Trade
Currently CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows that cut expectations are very low in June and July, with about a 50/50 chance of a reduction in September. The Fed's next meeting is scheduled to run from June 11 to 12.
Bullet briefing — China snaps up silver, BHP backs off Anglo
Silver price sees momentum in China
The silver price has stayed strong since breaking through the important US$30 per ounce level, but reports indicate that the white metal is heating up even further in China. Bloomberg said imports of the white metal could surge in the coming weeks as traders take advantage of the country's strong solar demand and a wide spread between international and Chinese prices — the premium on the Shanghai spot price rose above 15 percent last week.
David Morgan of the Morgan Report commented on a different angle for Chinese demand in a recent interview. In his view, it could be significant if retail traders in China wake up to the opportunity in silver.
"If the Chinese retail market has caught on to the silver market, watch out. I mean, you've got 1.4 billion people — not all of those people are going to be silver investors, I realize. But the point is there's a lot of Chinese and they love the markets," he said. Stay tuned for the full interview with Morgan next week.
BHP backs out of Anglo takeover
The "will they or won't they" saga between commodities majors BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) has come to an end, with BHP choosing to back out of its takeover plan.
BHP and Anglo first confirmed they were in talks at the end of April, and Anglo rejected the company's initial proposal on April 26. BHP went on to make two other offers, both of which were also rejected by Anglo.
The miners agreed to a one week extension for BHP's deadline to make a binding bid, but by the time it rolled around on Wednesday (May 29), BHP CEO Mike Henry said the company wouldn't be making a "firm offer" for Anglo.
Investors with stakes in the two companies don't appear overly concerned that the deal didn't go through. One expert suggested to Reuters that BHP can now pursue targets like Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTC Pink:ANTGF) or Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF), while another said the company may focus on its own growth opportunities.
If BHP wants to make another bid for Anglo it will have to wait six months.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Silver Traders Seek Out China as Solar Demand Stays Strong
China's silver imports may surge in the coming weeks, fueled by a combination of strong industrial demand and a price advantage in the Chinese market, according to a report by Bloomberg.
The news comes on the heels of a strong year for silver demand. Silver Institute figures show that although overall demand fell 7 percent in 2023, it still outstripped supply, resulting in a third consecutive structural market deficit.
This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with industrial demand forecast to rise by 9 percent.
The primary driver for the expected increase in Chinese silver imports is the booming solar panel industry, a major consumer of silver. Global silver demand for photovoltaic applications skyrocketed by 64 percent in 2023, reaching a new high of 193.5 million ounces. China, a leader in solar panel production, is at the forefront of this growth.
This surge in demand has led to a decline in Chinese silver stockpiles, and to meet their needs Chinese buyers are increasingly turning to silver imports. According to Bloomberg, although there is a 13 percent import tax, the premium on the Shanghai silver spot price rose above 15 percent last week, more than compensating for the charge.
"A wave of imports into China is going to drain the free float away from the West even further," Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities (TSX:TD,NYSE:TD), told Bloomberg. "That hasn't been captured by market pricing.”
This trend could have a ripple effect in the global silver market. As China ramps up imports, available supply of the white metal for other countries could tighten, potentially pushing prices higher.
Speaking to the Investing News Network on May 24, David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, commented on the potential price impact for silver if retail investors in China catch on to the trade. "If the Chinese retail market has caught on to the silver market, watch out. I mean, you've got 1.4 billion people — not all of those people are going to be silver investors, I realize. But the point is there's a lot of Chinese and they love the markets," he said during an interview.
The silver price was trading at US$31.38 per ounce as of 12:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday (May 30).
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report (the "Report") titled "20 Years. The Silver Evolution". The Report encompasses the Company's vision and mission, its values, its commitment to achieving its goals, and its 20-year evolution to becoming one of the world's largest silver producers.
"It is with great pleasure that we release our 20-year anniversary Annual Report, reflecting on the incredible journey that First Majestic has been on," said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "Not unlike the silver market, the past two decades have proved both very successful and challenging for the Company. Yet with each setback, we have come together as a business, embraced change, and grown into a substantial enterprise in a relatively short amount of time."
The 2023 Annual Report is available on the Reports & Filings section of the Company's website at www.firstmajestic/annual-reports/2023.com.
Shareholders may also request a physical copy of the Report, which includes the Company's complete 2023 audited financial statements, by emailing your request to info@firstmajestic.com. The Report will be mailed from First Majestic's headquarters free of charge.
ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.
First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.
For further information, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com. You can contact us by e-mail at info@firstmajestic.com, or by telephone at 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.
Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 28, 2024 in Vancouver. A total of 104,090,503 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.31% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:
| DIRECTORS
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
|FOR
| WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
|FOR
|WITHHELD
|Rex J. McLennan
|50,212,585
|11,699,944
|81.10%
|18.90%
|Margaret M. Beck
|61,370,134
|542,396
|99.12%
|0.88%
|Ricardo M. Campoy
|61,455,874
|456,656
|99.26%
|0.74%
|Daniel Dickson
|61,461,186
|451,345
|99.27%
|0.73%
|Amy Jacobsen
|61,364,651
|547,879
|99.12%
|0.88%
|Kenneth Pickering
|53,516,716
|8,395,815
|86.44%
|13.56%
|Mario D. Szotlender
|61,428,282
|484,248
|99.22%
|0.78%
|Angela Johnson
|61,333,538
|578,992
|99.06%
|0.94%
All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Angela Johnson to the Board of Directors (see news release dated April 18, 2024 ) to fill vacancy left by the retirement of Christine West.
Shareholders voted 88.36% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 96.79% in favour of approving certain amendments to the Stock Option Plan and all unallocated options grantable under the Stock Option Plan, as amended by Amendment No. 6, and 96.76% in favour of approving all unallocated awards grantable under the Share Unit Plan.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 604-640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
