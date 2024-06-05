Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Quimbaya Gold Inc. - New Directors and Chairman Appointment

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q1 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Gladiator Resources

GLA:AU

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Eastern Metals

New High-Priority Targets Identified at Browns Reef, NSW

Field work programs identify new strongly anomalous base metal zones to the north and south of the high-grade Evergreen zone

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that recent fieldwork programs across the 100%-owned EL6321, part of its Browns Reef Project (Figure 1), located in the southern Cobar Basin of NSW, have identified new zones of anomalous base metal mineralisation in the northern portion of the project area.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results from recent fieldwork programs to the north of known high-grade mineralisation at the Browns Reef Project in NSW’s southern Cobar Basin have returned highly anomalous grades from surface rock chip samples.
  • Mapping and pXRF traverses along the Woorara Fault, a regional-scale structure related to known mineralisation at the high-grade Pineview and Evergreen zones, have identified new anomalous zones north and south of Evergreen, which have been named ‘Kelpie Hill’ and ‘Windmill Dam’ respectively.
  • Planning is underway to update and extend the existing drilling approvals for Evergreen to include these prospects, along with an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey.
  • Three land access agreements have now been secured for EL9136 (Bothrooney), with reconnaissance fieldwork on this tenement scheduled for mid-June 2024.
The fieldwork programs were completed in April 2024 and May 2024 and focused on the Woorara Fault, to the north of the known high-grade Pineview and Evergreen zones at Browns Reef1. A JORC Table 1 is provided at Appendix A.

Commenting on the results, Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “These are highly encouraging initial results from our fieldwork programs, which have confirmed the ability of mapping and soil pXRF analysis to identify geochemical trends within EL6321.

“What’s even more encouraging is that these programs have highlighted new anomalous areas along the prospective Woorara Fault. These new areas include Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam, located to the north and south of the known high-grade mineralisation zone at Evergreen.

“Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam will be high-priority target areas for upcoming exploration programs, with IP surveys and drilling planned to test whether these represent a continuous zone of mineralisation between Pineview and Evergreen, and potentially, a northern extension of Evergreen.”

Figure 1: Location of EL6321, Browns Reef and the Pineview, Evergreen, Kelpie Hill & Windmill Dam prospects.

EL6321 Browns Reef Overview

Browns Reef (EL6321) is an ‘advanced exploration project’ located 5km west of Lake Cargelligo in the southern Cobar Basin, NSW. It is a structurally controlled, polymetallic system extending along the inferred Woorara Fault and the Preston Formation and Clements Formation contact.

Fieldwork within EL6321 was undertaken in April 2024 and focused on the area between the Lachlan Valley Way Road and the North Uabba Road. The program was aimed at ground truthing and, where possible, adding to the auger and rotary air blast (RAB) hole data and geological mapping originally acquired by the Electrolytic Zinc Company of Australasia Ltd (EZ) in the 1970s.

Most paddocks in the area have been cropped or cultivated at some stage and outcrop is rare; however, gossanous material is commonly evident in stone raked piles throughout the entire strike length of the inferred Woorara Fault and Preston-Clements contact, defining a north-northwest trending zone.

In addition, ground reconnaissance revealed that gossanous float material was often present scattered along the approximate trend of the inferred mineralised zone; it is believed that significant displacement of this float due to farm activities has not taken place. In total, 28 samples of gossanous rock material were collected for assaying, comprising an average of 1-2kg per sample from multiple pieces of surface float.

A second field trip was conducted in mid-May 2024 utilising a SciAps X555 portable X-ray fluorescence analyser (pXRF) to conduct soil readings every 10 metres along east-west traverses. Line spacing was informed based on real-time results and the previous day’s visual assessment of geochemical dispersion of lead. The program was used to test the pXRF capabilities for detecting lead in soils and identifying geochemical trends across the different lithologies at Browns Reef.

The Tertiary basalt coverage within EL6321 is a considerable masking lithology that potentially covers portions of the northern extension of the Browns Reef mineralisation. The pXRF demonstrated that soil anomalism of lead (Pb) and arsenic (As) were readily traceable within the soil profiles and decreasing Pb results could effectively map out the basalt and Clements Formation contact zones. Rock chip samples paired with the pXRF readings were able to distinguish further prospective zones to the south and north of the Evergreen deposit.

Of particular note are two new prospective areas now designated “Kelpie Hill” and “Windmill Dam”. Kelpie Hill is located approximately 700 metres to the northwest of Evergreen, and Windmill Dam is 500 metres to the southeast.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingsilver investingasx:emszinc investingSilver Investing
EMS:AU
The Conversation (0)
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shared his latest thoughts on silver, outlining the main factors he sees driving the metal at the moment and what its price potential looks like moving forward in 2024.

He thinks silver is breaking out given that its move above US$30 per ounce meets the criteria outlined in his Morgan Rule.

"Whenever we get a new level ... it must go above that level three days in a row. It can go below the level during the day, but it has to remain above the level OCO — on close only — which is a trading term," he explained.

Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the " Company ") today announced that it has obtained a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the " Final Shelf Prospectus ") filed with the securities commissions in all of the provinces and territories of Canada. A corresponding registration statement on Form F-10 has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (the " Registration Statement "), and has become effective under the U.S.Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag with silver bars.

Top Stories This Week: Silver Catches Spark in China, BHP Backs Out of Anglo Deal

It was a week of ups and downs for gold, which traded between about US$2,325 and US$2,361 per ounce.

Investors were looking toward the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data, which was released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday (May 31) morning. It shows that PCE was up 0.3 percent month-on-month in April, and 2.7 percent from the previous year. Core PCE, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 0.2 percent from March and 2.8 percent compared to last April.

PCE is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, and it's tracked closely by market watchers trying to gauge the central bank's next steps. April's results were largely in line with expectations, but as some analysts have pointed out, the numbers have gotten quite sticky, meaning interest rate cuts may not be in the cards just yet.

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flags.

Silver Traders Seek Out China as Solar Demand Stays Strong

China's silver imports may surge in the coming weeks, fueled by a combination of strong industrial demand and a price advantage in the Chinese market, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The news comes on the heels of a strong year for silver demand. Silver Institute figures show that although overall demand fell 7 percent in 2023, it still outstripped supply, resulting in a third consecutive structural market deficit.

This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with industrial demand forecast to rise by 9 percent.

Keep reading...Show less
First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Releases 2023 Annual Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Annual Report (the "Report") titled "20 Years. The Silver Evolution". The Report encompasses the Company's vision and mission, its values, its commitment to achieving its goals, and its 20-year evolution to becoming one of the world's largest silver producers.

"It is with great pleasure that we release our 20-year anniversary Annual Report, reflecting on the incredible journey that First Majestic has been on," said Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "Not unlike the silver market, the past two decades have proved both very successful and challenging for the Company. Yet with each setback, we have come together as a business, embraced change, and grown into a substantial enterprise in a relatively short amount of time."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 28, 2024 in Vancouver. A total of 104,090,503 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.31% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS

NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Rex J. McLennan 50,212,585 11,699,944 81.10% 18.90%
Margaret M. Beck 61,370,134 542,396 99.12% 0.88%
Ricardo M. Campoy 61,455,874 456,656 99.26% 0.74%
Daniel Dickson 61,461,186 451,345 99.27% 0.73%
Amy Jacobsen 61,364,651 547,879 99.12% 0.88%
Kenneth Pickering 53,516,716 8,395,815 86.44% 13.56%
Mario D. Szotlender 61,428,282 484,248 99.22% 0.78%
Angela Johnson 61,333,538 578,992 99.06% 0.94%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Angela Johnson to the Board of Directors (see news release dated April 18, 2024 ) to fill vacancy left by the retirement of Christine West.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of US$625 Million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2029

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at the EASL Congress 2024

Schemes of Arrangement – Court Approval of Schemes

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of US$625 Million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Due 2029

Gold Investing

Schemes of Arrangement – Court Approval of Schemes

Base Metals Investing

Rio Tinto invests $8 million in Pilbara conservation land management

Gold Investing

Impact Raises $725,000 from Exercise of Options

Gold Investing

Private Placement Completed to Raise A$5.2M

Lithium Investing

Appointment of New Chairman and Exploration Manager

Gold Investing

Brightstar Completes Acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance Listed Investments Portfolio increase to $35 million

×