- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of an extensive system of gold bearing quartz veins within historical workings located approximately 250m north of the historic Trafalgar Mine at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Highlights
- New high-grade gold vein zone discovered in trenching 250m north of the Trafalgar mine at the Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania where Flynn is currently drilling
- 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t Au, including 99.4g/t Au, 76.6g/t Au and 67.1g/t Au
- Gold hosted in multiple sub-parallel quartz-sulphide veins over a minimum 65m wide zone
- Assays from initial trench channel sampling include high-grade mineralised intervals:
- 11.0m @ 2.0g/t Au including 3.3m @ 6.3g/t Au, and
- 16.5m @ 1.3g/t Au including 1.5m @ 6.8g/t Au and 4.0m @
- 2.4g/t Au
- The new vein zone discovery significantly expands the gold mineralised footprint at the Trafalgar prospect
- Diamond drilling is underway to test gold mineralisation at depth below the trenching.
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/DP47lr
Managing Director & CEO Neil Marston, commenting on the results said:
“The company is excited by the discovery of multiple high-grade gold veins approximately 250m north of the main Trafalgar gold deposit at Golden Ridge in Northeast Tasmania. These gold veins were exposed in trenching over an area of historical mine workings which appear unrecorded since they were dug about a century ago.
“The vein system potentially expands the footprint of gold mineralisation at Trafalgar to a 500m wide corridor which remains open in all directions, once again confirming the potential for significant scale at the Golden Ridge Project.”
“With so many high-grade gold assays recorded at the surface we have adjusted our on- going diamond drilling program to test beneath these old workings and we look forward to reporting the results of this drilling shortly.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Field Mapping and Trenching Program
Following up on recent gold-in-soil anomalies1 Flynn geologists have discovered an area of previously unmapped historical prospecting trenches, pits and adits which are believed to have been excavated as late as the 1930’s. The main feature of the historical workings is a 240m long North-South trench which was possibly part of a historic water race that exposed the gold bearing veins during its construction. Flynn recently re-excavated part of this historical trench and has added new trenching nearby (Figure 3).
As a result of the trenching work, Flynn has mapped and sampled 19 in-situ quartz- sulphide veins over a width of 65m to date, with initial grab samples collected recording gold grades up to 76.6g/t Au from in-situ outcropping veins (Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Flynn Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Flynn Gold
Overview
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
Tasmania is home to several world-renowned deposits and is rich in diverse mineral resources and operating mines. The region has established mining districts, excellent infrastructure such as rail and ports, and a skilled workforce, with a stable political and regulatory environment. These features are a big positive for the company’s projects in this region.
The company has nine 100 percent owned tenements in Northeast Tasmania which are highly prospective for gold and tin/tungsten with three major projects — Golden Ridge, Portland and Warrentinna. In Northwest Tasmania, it has the Henty zinc-lead-silver and the Firetower gold and critical minerals projects.
Flynn Gold’s exploration at its Golden Ridge Project has focused on an 8-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling programs completed at the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with multiple high-grade gold vein intersections.
Moreover, the company’s first diamond drilling programs at its Warrentinna and Firetower projects have been completed with assays pending.
Apart from Tasmania, the company is building a strategic lithium and gold portfolio in Western Australia, targeting hard-rock lithium pegmatites and intrusive related gold deposits in the Pilbara region and Yilgarn Craton. Its five lithium-gold projects in Western Australia are strategically located in districts hosting large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium. Of these, three lithium-gold projects are in the Yilgarn region: Forrestania, Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The remaining two lithium-gold projects are in the Pilbara region: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
Flynn’s recent acquisitions have been focused on strengthening its lithium portfolio. This includes the option agreement to purchase two exploration licences at the Parker Dome Project in Western Australia, which is considered highly prospective for lithium. In addition to this, Flynn has also increased its land position closer to the Mt Holland lithium project. Four new exploration licence applications covering approximately 20 sq. km. have been lodged with the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.
The focus on lithium positions the company to benefit from the global transition towards clean energy. The recent COP28 summit in Dubai signaled the world's desire to move away from fossil fuels over the next few decades to address climate change. Electric vehicles are likely to remain in focus as a key solution to the climate challenges. Most of the lithium is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and mobile devices. Summarily, lithium will be in high demand given this trend.
Company Highlights
- Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of gold and battery metals projects in Tasmania and Western Australia.
- In Tasmania, the company holds 12 tenements spread across 1,475 sq. km., including three main projects in Northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Warrentinna and Portland — that are prospective for gold and tin. Moreover, it has two projects in Northwest Tasmania: the Henty zinc-lead-silver project and the Firetower gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper project.
- In Western Australia, Flynn holds 24 tenements across 1,140 sq. km., including lithium-gold projects in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions. The Yilgarn region has three lithium-gold projects: Forrestania; Lake Johnston and Koolyanobbing. The Pilbara hosts two gold-lithium projects: Mt Dove and Yarrie.
- In addition to these focus areas, the company holds an option to acquire two exploration licences at Parker Dome in Western Australia, situated near the world-class Mount Holland lithium project.
- The company’s near-term focus is on its Northeast Tasmania gold portfolio due to its geological similarity to the Victorian goldfields.
- Flynn Gold’s exploration at its flagship Golden Ridge Project in NE Tasmania has focused on an 8-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone with diamond drilling to date intersecting multiple high-grade gold vein intervals.
- In November 2023, the company announced strong metallurgical test results from the Golden Ridge project, as exploration commenced at two other Tasmanian projects — Warrentinna and Firetower – with results pending.
- In December 2023, the company announced plans to raise $2.4 million that will help advance its exploration activities including the acquisition of the exploration licences at Parker Dome.
- The company’s senior leadership team has a proven track record in the mining sector to capitalize on the high resource potential of its projects.
Key Projects
Northeast Tasmania
The company has three main projects in northeast Tasmania — Golden Ridge, Portland and Warrentinna. The under-explored Northeast Tasmania region is interpreted to be part of the Western Lachlan Orogen, a geological extension of the rich Victorian Goldfields which boast of historical gold production of over 80 million ounces (Moz). The company’s landholding across nine 100 percent owned tenements in the region has provided it with significant potential for gold and tin discoveries.
Golden Ridge Project
Targeted for intrusive related gold system (IRGS) style mineralization, the Golden Ridge project is located 75 kilometres east of Launceston in Northeast Tasmania. Previous gold exploration at the Golden Ridge Project has been very limited with shallow historical workings located over an 8-kilometre-long granodiorite-metasediment contact zone. Flynn Gold’s exploration has focused on the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, with diamond drilling programs completed at both locations between June 2021 and August 2023. In addition, a limited reconnaissance RC drilling program in late 2022 to test for gold mineralisation at the Link Zone confirmed the presence of shallow gold mineralisation between the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects, highlighting the significant gold potential of the granodiorite-metasediment contact zone.
Drilling at Trafalgar consisted of 14 holes for 5,218.3 metres with multiple vein intersections grading >100 grams per ton (g/t) gold reported. The best intersections recorded in drilling at Trafalgar were 16.8 g/t gold over 12.3 metres (from 108.7 to 121 metres), including 0.7m at 152.5 g/t gold and 23.7 g/t gold over 4 metres (from 23 to 27 metres), including a high-grade zone of 0.5 metre at 169.8 g/t gold.
Drilling completed at Trafalgar intersected high-grade gold over a strike length of 400 metres and from depths of 40 to 400 metres below surface, confirming a significant new gold discovery that is open in all directions.
Initial metallurgical tests were successfully completed in November 2023 on 26 drill samples from the Trafalgar prospect. Average gold recovery of 94.5 percent was recorded using conventional bottle roll leaching.
Portland Project
The Portland gold project covers 370 sq. kms. and comprises three adjacent tenements: Portland, Telegraph and Cameron Tin. The project falls within the region mined historically from 1870 to 1917 and has similarities to Victorian geology with high-grade “Fosterville-style” gold mineralization confirmed. Geochemical surveys and costean sampling programs at Portland confirmed the presence of anomalous gold zones. Drilling at the Grand Flaneur prospect in 2022 and the Popes prospect in 2023 have both confirmed the presence of gold mineralization.
Warrentinna Project
The Warrentinna project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE:GGP). The Project is located in northeast Tasmania and covers an area of approximately 37 sq km immediately adjacent to Flynn’s existing Lyndhurst Project. The tenement encompasses two historic goldfields, Forester and Warrentinna. Both fields produced high-grade gold deposits in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Warrentinna goldfield is defined by numerous historic workings and largely untested prospects over a strike length of 6 kilometres.
Initial drilling by Flynn in September/October 2023 at Warrentinna consisted of two diamond drill holes, designed to test the continuity and extension of orogenic style gold mineralisation identified in historical drilling. The holes are also designed to provide stratigraphic and structural information critical to advancing understanding of the project. Assay results are pending.
Northwest Tasmania
The company has two projects in the Northwest Tasmania region: the Henty zinc project and the Firetower project.
Henty Zinc Project
The project is a 130 sq. km land holding under two 100 percent owned exploration licences and provides the company with a dominant position in a rich base metals field with proximity to an existing zinc/lead concentrate producer (MMG’s Rosebery mine).
The Henty Project has a significant pipeline of exploration targets with the Mariposa and Grieves Siding prospects ready for resource drilling
Firetower Project
The project was acquired in 2023 from Greatland Gold plc (LSE: GGP). The project spans more than 62 sq. kms. and represents an advanced gold plus battery metals project, which includes three notable prospects: Firetower, Firetower East and Firetower West. The Firetower project lies in the highly mineralized Mt Read volcanic sequence which hosts major polymetallic base metals and gold deposits such as Hellyer and Rosebery, copper-gold deposits such as Mt Lyell (3 million tons contained copper, 3.1 Moz contained gold), and the Henty gold mine (1.64 Moz gold @ 12.5 g/t gold).
Resampling of the historic core at Firetower has confirmed the significant potential for gold and critical minerals - cobalt, tungsten and copper. The results have made it clear this project represents an exciting polymetallic opportunity. The company commenced a diamond drilling program in October 2023 to target both the gold and polymetallic minerals potential.
Western Australia
Flynn holds five gold-lithium projects in the resources-rich state of Western Australia, strategically located near large gold and lithium deposits or in regions that are relatively under-explored for lithium.
The five projects include: Mt. Dove and Yarrie in Pilbara; and Koolyanobbing, Forrestania and Lake Johnston in Yilgarn.
Mt Dove Project
Located 70 kilometres south of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region, Mt Dove comprises five granted licences covering 86.6 sq. kms. and one tenement application. The project is located near the large Hemi gold deposit (De Grey Mining, ASX:DEG) and the large lithium mines at Pilgangoora and Wodgina. The company has completed two soil sampling programs at Mt Dove, which have identified lithium and gold anomalies. The follow-up exploration, which is likely to include aircore drilling, intends to test lithium and gold anomalies identified during the soil sampling program completed in 2022 and 2023.
Yarrie Project
The Yarrie Project comprises three tenements and one application covering 424 sq. kms. Very limited historical exploration has been undertaken for lithium, gold and copper on the project. The project is highly prospective for iron ore, being close to historic mining operations and existing rail infrastructure.
Forrestania Project
The Forrestania project consists of one exploration licence and five exploration licence applications over a 320 sq. km. area. It is located near the Mt Holland lithium deposit (Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)/ SQM (NYSE:SQM) JV) and high-grade nickel deposits, Flying Fox and Maggie Hays.
Lake Johnston Project
Lake Johnston consists of five exploration licenses over a 116 sq. km. area, and is located near the Burmeister lithium discovery (TG Metals (ASX:TG6)) and the Medcalf, Lake Percy and Mt Day Lithium projects.
Koolyanobbing Project
Koolyanobbing comprises one exploration licence and two applications targeting gold and lithium mineralization over an 82 sq. km. area in the Marda-Diemals greenstone belt.
Parker Dome Project
In addition to the above-mentioned projects, Flynn has secured an option agreement to purchase two exploration licences at the Parker Dome project in Western Australia, which is considered highly prospective for lithium. The Parker Dome project covers 42 sq. kms. and is situated 50 kilometres north of the world-class Mount Holland lithium project in Western Australia. The licences are fully permitted allowing for an immediate commencement of exploration and drilling. The company expects to commence drilling at Parker Dome in early 2024.
Management Team
Clive Duncan – Non-executive Chair
Clive Duncan has over four decades of experience at big box hardware chain Bunnings, including as chief operating officer and company director. He has rich experience in corporate and business development, including mergers and acquisitions, business integrations, corporate government, strategy development and marketing. He has completed post-graduate studies at Harvard University and London Business School and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is a long-term significant shareholder of Flynn Gold’s predecessor companies.
Neil Marston – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Neil Marston was appointed managing director in May 2023 and has been the company CEO since August 2022. He has more than 30 years of experience in the mining and minerals exploration sector and is a proven ASX-listed company leader, with a strong governance and corporate finance background. Previously, he held several senior roles including managing director at Bryah Resources (ASX:BYH) and Horseshoe Metals (ASX:HOR).
Sam Garrett – Technical Director
Sam Garrett has more than 30 years of exploration management, project assessment and operational experience with multinational and junior mining and exploration companies, including Phelps Dodge and Cyprus Gold. He has a background in copper and gold exploration with strong exposure to iron ore, base metals and specialist commodities. He is associated with discoveries at Mt Elliott (copper), Havieron (copper-gold), and Tujuh Bukit (gold). Moreover, he co-founded Flynn Gold and its predecessor Pacific Trends Resources.
John Forwood – Non-executive Director
John Forwood is a director and chief investment officer of Lowell Resources Funds Management (LRFM). He is qualified as a lawyer and geologist and has more than 20 years of resources financing experience, including with ASX-listed Lowell Resources Trust (ASX:LRT), as a director of RMB Resources, and as manager of Telluride Investment Trust.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Up to 67g/t Au Intersected in Drilling at Trafalgar, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first results from its latest diamond drilling activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Assays received from the first hole in the diamond drilling program underway at the Trafalgar Prospect, Golden Ridge, including 3 intersections returning >1 ounce/tonne gold
- Multiple high-grade gold veins intersected in drill hole TFDD016, including:
- 0.4m @ 67.6g/t Au within 1.3m @ 21.9g/t Au from 248.7m;
- 0.3m @ 39.2g/t Au from 243.2m;
- 0.5m @ 35.1g/t Au within 1.4m @ 12.7g/t Au from 164.6m (Trafalgar Main Vein);
- 0.3m @ 19.0g/t Au within 0.65m @ 10.5g/t Au from 187.55m (Magazine Vein);
- 0.3m @ 12.3g/t Au within 1.2m @ 3.5g/t Au from 233.0m;
- 0.4m @ 10.8g/t Au from 135.2m.
- Drilling confirms continuity of multiple sub-parallel high-grade gold veins at Trafalgar
- Drilling is ongoing with TFDD017 recently completed and TFDD018 underway – further assays pending for TFDD016 and later holes
- Previously reported drilling results from Trafalgar included multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au, including:
- TFD001:
- 5.0m @ 12.56g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 150.0g/t Au from 202.0m
- TFDD003:
- 1.2m @ 65.9g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 143.0g/t Au from 57.5m
- TFDD005:
- 12.3m @ 16.8g/t Au, incl. 0.7m @ 152.5g/t Au from 120.3m
- TFDD013:
- 4.0m @ 23.7g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 169.8g/t Au from 25.9m
- TFDD015:
- 1.1m @ 51.3g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 137.8g/t Au from 353.9m
- TFD001:
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/oPBYlr
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“These are impressive early results from the first hole of our drilling campaign at the Trafalgar Prospect at Golden Ridge in Northeast Tasmania, adding further confidence to our understanding of Trafalgar as a multiple high-grade vein, intrusion-related gold deposit.
“Earlier this year our exploration model for Trafalgar was refined and updated. Based on the new model this first drill hole was designed to test for mineralisation beneath the historic Trafalgar mine, and up dip of previously intersected high-grade intervals. We have intersected high-grade mineralisation in the target zones, which increases confidence in our work and the ability to understand this high-grade gold system.”
“We look forward to releasing further drilling results as this program progresses over the coming weeks.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect - Phase 3 Drilling
Phase 3 drilling commenced at the Trafalgar prospect in mid-April 2024. The planned 1,500m diamond drill program will initially comprise infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previously drilled high-grade gold intercepts. Initial holes are designed as infill and close-spaced step-outs around the previous wide-spaced drilling (100m average drill hole spacing) and will be used to test and refine the current vein model and inform targeting of further step-out strike and depth extension drilling.
The first hole, TFDD016, was drilled to 355.9m and was designed to in-fill widely-spaced drilling and test all 3 of the main veins (Trafalgar Main, Magazine, and Trafalgar South veins) and associated splays identified in Flynn’s recent modelled interpretation of the deposit
Assay results have been received for TFDD016 from 18.0m to 274.0m depth with the remaining samples (274.0-355.9m) at the laboratory.
TFDD016 was drilled into granodiorite, drilling towards the south under historical workings. As predicted, multiple zones with visible signs of mineralisation, including visible gold, were intersected in the hole. Significant intercepts are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3 with full drilling details shown in Tables 1 & 2.
Figure 2 - Trafalgar Prospect collar location plan with interpreted mineralised veins projected to [surface].
The second hole, TFDD017, was completed last week with a final depth of 248.4m. It was also designed to test all the main veins (Trafalgar Main, Magazine, and Trafalgar South veins) (see Figure 2). This hole is currently being logged and sampled.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
64g/t Au in High-Grade Veins at Golden Ridge Adit, NE Tasmania
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to report high grade gold assays have been recorded from a recent field mapping and sampling campaign at the Link Zone prospect at its 100% owned Golden Ridge Project in Northeast Tasmania (see Figure 6).
Highlights
- Mapping and vein sampling within the historic Golden Ridge adit has identified a significant new zone of high-grade gold mineralisation in the Link Zone prospect at Golden Ridge in NE Tasmania
- Underground grab sampling of mineralised veins in the adit recorded high- grade gold assays including 64.4g/t Au, 37.6g/t Au and 15.9g/t Au
- The Link Zone prospect is located between the Trafalgar and Brilliant prospects, with the 3 prospects now defining a corridor of high-grade gold mineralisation with a potential strike length of 2.5km and a vertical extent of at least 500m as proven by drilling at Brilliant and Trafalgar
- Mineralisation in the newly identified Golden Ridge adit occurs as multiple sub-parallel steeply-dipping gold-rich quartz-sulphide veins visible over a zone 20-30m in width and correlates with similar veins mapped in historic trenches
- Mineralised veins identified by sampling present new drill targets with potential to significantly extend the existing Trafalgar-Brilliant gold system.
- Phase 3 diamond drilling at Trafalgar is underway with samples from the first hole currently at the laboratory. The drill program is designed to in-fill test the high-grade gold zones discovered from earlier programs and test extensions to the known mineralisation.
- Flynn’s exploration is targeting a gold mineralised granodiorite- metasediment contact which has grown to over 9km in length
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/4r8dWr
The Link Zone is located between the Trafalgar and Brilliant prospects along the Golden Ridge granodiorite contact. Previous diamond drilling at Trafalgar and Brilliant has returned outstanding results with multiple intersections over 100g/t Au recorded at the Trafalgar prospect, which is currently being followed up with an active diamond drillhole campaign1.
Managing Director & CEO, Neil Marston commenting on the results said:
“Our confidence in Golden Ridge as an extensive, high grade intrusive-related gold system continues to grow with these Link Zone results confirming that high grade mineralisation exists within an increasingly well-defined corridor that has the potential to link the Brilliant and Trafalgar prospects over a strike length of 2.5km. Whilst drilling is ongoing at Trafalgar our exploration team is actively exploring to further extend the gold system at Golden Ridge which we expect will lead to identifying additional drilling targets similar to the Link Zone.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Highlights
Exploration – Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania
- Assay results from soil sampling completed during the quarter at Golden Ridge identified new prospect targets and now define anomalous gold in soils over a combined strike length of at least 9km along the granodiorite contact zone, further enhancing the potential large scale of the overall Golden Ridge target deposit
- Infill and extension soil sampling is ongoing across the Golden Ridge project area
- Initial geological/vein modelling of mineralisation at Trafalgar Prospect indicates the deposit comprises multiple sub-parallel high-grade veins and associated splays, open along strike and down dip
- An initial 1,500m drill program (Phase 3) planned at the Trafalgar prospect comprising infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high- grade gold intercepts, includes multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au
- Post quarter, Phase 3 drilling commenced at Trafalgar Prospect
Exploration – Firetower Project, NW Tasmania
- Final assay results from recent 4-hole diamond drilling program received
- All holes intersected significant mineralised intervals, with a best result of:
- 2019FTD007E:
- 17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0, including:
- 1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
- 5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m
- 2019FTD007E:
- Modelling of updated drilling data indicated key structural controls to polymetallic mineralisation zones with depth and strike extension target zones recognised
- Detailed surface mapping and sampling program initiated over priority target areas
Exploration – Parker Dome Project, WA
- Soil sampling outlined multiple, large-scale lithium anomalies of up to 187ppm Li2O at the recently optioned Parker Dome project
- Lithium anomalies extend up to 2,300m length and 900m width
Exploration – Lake Johnston Project, WA
- Soil sampling outlined a large, high priority lithium anomaly
- Priority Target 1 presents as a large scale (4km x 1km), strong anomaly with 23 samples returning assay results over 100ppm Li2O
Corporate
- Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement completed raising $1.1 million
- Post quarter, one-for-two Renounceable Rights Issue, partially underwritten to $750,000 and priced at 3 cents per new share announced to raise up to $2.5 million
- The Company’s cash position at 31 March 2024 was $1.53 million
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Phase 3 drilling has commenced at Trafalgar high-grade gold prospect
- Previously reported drilling included multiple intersections grading >100g/t Au, including:
- TFD001:
- 5.0m @ 12.56g/t Au, incl. 0.4m @ 150.0g/t Au from 202.0m
- TFDD003:
- 1.2m @ 65.9g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 143.0g/t Au from 57.5m
- TFDD005:
- 12.3m @ 16.8g/t Au, incl. 0.7m @ 152.5g/t Au from 120.3m
- TFDD013:
- 4.0m @ 23.7g/t Au, incl. 0.5m @ 169.8g/t Au from 25.9m
- TFD001:
- New geological vein model for Trafalgar indicates multiple sub- parallel high-grade veins
- An initial 1,500m drill program is planned that will comprise infill and extension drilling targeting down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts
- For further information or to post questions go to the Flynn Gold Investor Hub at https://investorhub.flynngold.com.au/link/DP4MXy
Geological modelling of the multiple high-grade veins intersected in drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect in 2022/23 has been completed. The next phase of diamond drilling (Phase 3) has commenced to test in-fill and extensional drilling targets generated from the new geological model.
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“Since the completion of drilling at the Trafalgar prospect at Golden Ridge in 2023, Flynn Gold has been undertaking geological modelling of the high-grade gold intersected in multiple vein sets.
“This modelling work, in combination with our recent soil sampling activities, demonstrates the potential for extensive gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge.
“Based on the latest information we have designed a program of drill holes with the goal being to target down-dip and along-strike extensions to previous high-grade gold intercepts.
“As gold prices hit record highs, it’s an exciting time for our team to be drilling this new Tasmanian gold discovery.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn Gold tenements in NE Tasmania.
Trafalgar Prospect – Geological Vein Model
A 3D geological vein model was recently completed for the Trafalgar prospect. The model interprets 3 main gold mineralised veins, accompanied by a network of subsidiary mineralised splay veins and sheeted vein swarms bifurcating off the main veins (see Figure 2).
All of the main mineralised veins transect the granodiorite – hornfelsed metasediments contact, with gold mineralisation hosted in both the granodiorite and metasediment host rocks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.
Highlights
- Final assay results from recent 4-hole diamond drilling program at the Firetower polymetallic (Au-Co-W-Cu) prospect have been received and reviewed
- All holes intercepted significant mineralised intervals, with a best result (previously reported) of:
- 2019FTD007E:
- 17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0, including:
- 1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
- 5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3, 0.33% Cu from 132.5m
- 17.0m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3, 0.16% Cu from 121.0, including:
- 2019FTD007E:
- Modelling of updated drilling data indicated key structural controls to polymetallic mineralisation zones at Firetower
- Depth and strike extension target zones recognised
- Detailed surface mapping and sampling program has commenced over priority target areas
“The drilling program was successful in testing for depth extensions of the main mineralised zone and providing key geological and structural information which greatly improves our understanding of the controls to high-grade mineralisation at the Firetower project.
“Our initial review of the project generated depth extension targets that we started testing with an initial 4-hole drill program in November 2023.
“Previous drilling at Firetower has been generally shallow across a limited strike length, with very few holes extending beyond 100m from the surface. Several historic drill holes reportedly ended in mineralisation.
“These early results demonstrate the continuity of polymetallic mineralisation and highlight the significant potential for high-grade mineralisation to continue at depth and along strike.”
Firetower Drilling
The Company completed 496m of diamond drilling at the Firetower prospect in December 2023 with extension tails to three historical diamond holes and one new hole drilled. The drilling followed a due diligence period of historical data validation and review, drill core resampling, drill program planning, environmental surveys, community and stakeholder liaison, access clearance and statutory work program permitting carried out by the Company.
The short drill program was designed to test for depth/strike extensions to historically drilled polymetallic (Au-Co-W-Cu) mineralisation, and to provide stratigraphic and structural information to assist geological evaluation of controls to high-grade mineralisation. All assay results have now been received from the drilling. See Figures 1 & 2 and Appendix 1 for details of the latest drilling.
As previously reported1, extension drill hole 2019FTD007E was drilled for 83.2m from 98.7m – 181.9m to test for the continuation of gold-cobalt-tungsten-copper mineralisation at depth and along strike from hole 2019FTD006 (9.0m @ 2.56g/t Au, 0.25% Co, 0.32% WO3, 0.1% Cu from 99.0m, including 3.0m @ 8.59g/t Au, 0.29% Co, 0.83% WO3, 0.21% Cu from 105m).
Hole 2019FTD007E intersected the thickest down-hole zone of polymetallic mineralisation ever drilled at Firetower, with:
- 17m @ 2.31g/t Au, 0.16% Co, 0.38% WO3 and 0.16% Cu from 121m; including:
- 1.7m @ 6.64g/t Au, 0.12% Co, 0.87% WO3 and 0.14% Cu from 121m and
- 5.5m @ 3.27g/t Au, 0.24% Co, 0.53% WO3 and 0.33% Cu from 132.5m.
Extension drill hole 2019FTD004E was drilled for 121.1m from 106m – 227.1m. Highlights from this extended hole include (as previously reported):
- 9.1m @ 0.85g/t Au, 0.1% Co, 0.09% WO3 and 0.15% Cu, from 111.9m, including
- 2.4m @ 1.7g/t Au, 0.15% Co, 0.26% WO3 and 0.19% Cu from 118.6m.
Extension drill hole 2019FTD005E was drilled for 76.9m from 120.5m – 197.4m. Best intercept in the hole was:
- 2.4m @ 1.37g/t Au, 0.15% Co, 0.35% WO3, 0.04% Cu from 141.0m.
Hole FT-2023-001, drilled from surface to a down-hole depth of 214.8m, intercepted a best polymetallic intercept associated with a discrete zone of chalcopyrite-rich sulphide breccia veining of:
- 0.75m @ 5.33g/t Au, 2.65% Cu, 0.005% Co, 0.05% WO3 from 159.75m.
Firetower Geological Modelling
The results of Flynn’s drilling are highly encouraging and confirm that follow-up exploration is warranted at Firetower. Modelling of updated drill hole structural and stratigraphic data (including 3D modelling) is in progress to evaluate controls to the high-grade polymetallic Au-Co-W-Cu mineralisation at Firetower and optimise targets for potential follow-up drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling activities along the ‘Golden Corridor’ progressing well; current Reverse Circulation (RC) program complete (28 holes for 5,024m) and diamond tails program expanded to 2,500m (approx. 1,900m complete across 19 holes).
- Represents the first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km-long Ricciardo deposit, and the nearby M1 deposit, by any operator in ten years.
- Assay results for the first diamond hole at M1 (infill focus) were significantly higher grade than expected:
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m, incl. 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158.3m
- M1 offers clear high-grade extension potential, which is planned to be a focus of further drilling in H2 2024.
- Diamond holes drilled beneath the Silverstone Central pit (Ricciardo), in an area with no historical drilling, returned:
- 7m @ 2.59 g/t Au from 229m, incl. 1m @ 10.81 g/t Au from 233.7m
- 4.6m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 235m
- Extensional RC drilling under the Eastern Creek pit (Ricciardo) returned:
- 7m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 170m, incl. 1m @ 7.48 g/t from 172m
- 9m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 180m
- Ricciardo and M1 both sit in the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Diamond drilling set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by mid-September and update of the Ricciardo MRE targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ planned for H2 2024.
The results reported in this release are for a further eight (8) of the diamond holes and the first nine (9) of the RC holes drilled in the current program (representing all outstanding results received to date). Results for the first four (4) diamond holes were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX release dated 3 July 2024). The new results continue to demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo, M1, and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range is annotated.
M1 deposit
The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit, and right alongside the existing processing plant (refer Figure 2); within the 25km long Golden Corridor trend.
Initial results have been returned from diamond tails drilled at the M1 deposit, with significant intersections returned in both holes. The holes were planned to test the existing MRE model,
Figure 2: The Golden Corridor within the Golden Range Project. The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit. The image on the LEFT is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
potential parallel lodes and gaps within the MRE area. This drilling represents the first time this deposit has been revisited and drilled since 2013.
Hole M1RC191 was drilled in the centre of the modelled resource area and returned significantly higher grade than expected (refer Figure 3). This is an excellent result and aids Warriedar in the larger goal of building high-priority MRE areas for rapid development.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report
Description:
Australian analyst firm Martin Place Securities has released an investment review of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG), an ASX-listed gold exploration company with a portfolio of assets in the historic Reefton goldfields in West Coast New Zealand, citing the potential for the company to achieve between AU$1.00 and AU$1.50 share price in two years.
“SNG has continued exploration on its tenement holdings in favourable geological terrains at Reefton and also at the 0.588 Moz Sams Creek porphyry project about 120 km
north of Reefton in 81 percent/19 percent joint venture with OceanaGold (TSX:OGC),” the report said.
The report noted the company’s high-grade, deep gold mine potential with antimony as a co-products at its Reefton goldfield property.
“SNG sees potential for several +million oz gold deposits to be discovered at Reefton along strike and especially down dip at the old mines, and recent work at Lyell and Auld Creek in the north and at Langdons is providing strong evidence for the potential for a large scale aggregated antimony resource,” the report said.
Report highlights:
- SNG has been showing an “active and dynamic” track record since its listing in October 2020.
- SNG has attractive tenements located in the Reefton line of lode within the West Coast Goldfields, with similar geology as the prolific Victorian Goldfields.
- Potential for getting to more than 2 Moz resource, and a two-year target of AU$1.50 is achievable
- Confirmed resources may lead to a quicker pathway to production.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Modern Mining Technologies Changing the Face of the Industry
Mineral resource companies use new technologies to identify deposits while improving safety and lowering costs.
The importance of the results brought by technological applications in mining exploration is proportional to the increased use of autonomous systems, big data, artificial intelligence, robotics and remote sensing.
Origins and evolution
Technology has improved its efficiency since Stone Age labourers dug shafts as deep as 100 metres in French and British chalk deposits. They were extracting flint pebbles, from which they made tools.
For thousands of years, mining was a slow, labourious and dangerous activity. Workers dug mine shafts using hand tools. Next, came picks and shovels, which gave way to fire. Piling firewood near the rock face and setting it alight weakened and fractured the rock.
Panning for gold was popular during 19th century gold rushes. A miner filled a pan with soil or gravel and water. As the miner swirled the pan, the gravel separated and washed away. The gold and heavier minerals stayed behind, in the pan.
Later miners used a rocker. They shoveled gravel onto a perforated iron plate and poured water over it. Small particles fell through the holes where they landed on an apron that dispersed them evenly, perpendicular to the bottom and sides of the cradle. As the material passed through the cradle, gold became trapped.
Placer mining uses water to recover heavy minerals from alluvial deposits. Denser gold sinks faster than lighter sand and gravel in places where fast water currents slow down.
Piston-powered and compressed air drills increased the capability and efficiency of hard rock mining. Electric conveyor belts and the mechanized loading of mine cars and vehicles replaced manual loading and hauling. Steam pumps controlled the water trying to flood shafts. Gas and battery-powered lamps replaced candles and oil-wick lamps.
Technological innovations in mineral exploration
Recognizing the demanding and costly realities of charting measurements using portable X-ray fluorescence, near-infrared spectroscopy, cameras and goniometers when scanning geological core samples, Geotek developed BoxScan.
It can acquire six different datasets using a single technician without controlling each core or introducing human error in the measurements.
BoxScan throughput speed is easily tailored for individual projects. That includes measurement frequency, measurement type and measurement time, which permits the automatic acquisition of geotechnical and geochemical parameters.
Australian firm Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is one mineral exploration company that’s leveraging the BoxScan technology. Collected soil samples at the Remorse target on its Yalgoo project were scanned and analysed with BoxScan. These findings helped inform a drilling program that may uncover the site’s potential.
Drones in mining
The fact that drones can measure accurately to 25 millimetres and are significantly less costly to operate makes them ideal for surveying and planning. The modern prospector doesn’t walk and camp for weeks next to a packed mule. Nor is a helicopter required to ferry them in and out of a site.
Software advances allow viewing of how a surface has changed over time when elevation, slope and terrain mapping data are collected and compared with information gathered from previous flights.
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) uses drones to track work progress and collect stockpile data, especially in areas that are difficult to reach. Drones assist BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) in collecting information on mining surfaces as well as measuring stockpile volumes. It also uses the technology to monitor buildings, cranes and towers, and prevent workers from being injured while working at heights.
Specialized mine drones do not require GPS for navigation, which is a good thing considering GPS is often unavailable in mining locations.
Automation and autonomous technologies
Rio Tinto’s autonomous trucks receive topographical route information from drones. Instead of a driver a central controller operates the trucks through a supervisory system.
From the Western Australia Pilbara region to port facilities, an autonomous train network of 200 locomotives covers 1,700 kilometres of track. These trains reduce risks at level crossings and respond to speed restrictions and alarms. They also eliminate the requirement to transport drivers to and from trains mid-journey, saving travel costs.
From remote locations using a single console, a controller plans the activities of drills on multiple Rio Tinto mine sites. Charge trucks automate the process of pumping explosives into drill holes. Computers and data analytics determine the correct explosive type and quantity, which reduces waste and improves blast efficiency.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) runs an autonomous drill fleet at its hard rock Tropicana mine. The fleet contributes to worker safety while increasing productivity.
Big data in mining
As mining automation combines with faster communication speeds, expect rapid growth of mining-related data. Big data platforms collect structured and unstructured data from diverse, unrelated sources.
When examined and interpreted, this data can ensure ideal extraction and flow, and reduce time lost in maintenance and delays.
Resource companies like Tempest Minerals, rely on historical and current exploration data to make informed decisions on drilling targets. Technologies that automate reporting and analysis of these massive amounts of information can provide a competitive advantage for any company that leverages these tools.
Investor takeaway
Advances in mining technology offer safer, accurate, cost-effective and more sustainable methods of finding and extracting materials from the earth. Resource companies that effectively employ these systems present a compelling investment opportunity, demonstrating a strategic approach to creating shareholder value.
Dave Chapelle is a freelance writer based in Ontario.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Tempest Mineralsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Tempest Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Tempest Mineralsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
GMV Minerals
Investor Insight
GMV Minerals is an attractive investment proposition with both gold and lithium projects that have compelling market economics, in well-established mining jurisdictions in the USA.
Overview
Junior exploration and development company GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV,OTCQB:GMVMF) is advancing two major projects in Arizona and Nevada, both positioning the company to take full advantage of a continuing gold bull market and the exponentially rising demand for lithium - a mineral facilitating the global push for decarbonization and energy transition.
The Mexican Hat gold project, located in Arizona, is a high-quality, 5,000-acre gold asset with an inferred resource of 688,000 ounces of gold and compelling positive preliminary economic assessment, including a 10-year mine life, low CAPEX and very strong pre-tax NPV.
In Nevada, GMV has a three-year option agreement to earn a 100 percent interest in the Daisy Creek lithium project located in Lander County. Nevada currently hosts the only producing lithium mine in North America, and is home to Thacker Pass, the largest known lithium deposit in the US. GMV now controls or owns 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres at Daisy Creek. The claims are close to operating gold mines and have access to existing power lines, water and paved highways. Following a high-resolution radiometric and magnetic helicopter survey in October 2023 and a field sampling program in December 2023, GMV is now drill-permitted to test the Nevada property.
Company Highlights
- GMV Minerals is a junior gold development company focusing mainly on its gold asset Arizona and recently acquired lithium option in Nevada.
- GMV’s 100 percent owned Mexican Hat gold project in Arizona is notable for its estimated 10-year mine life, low capex and a discounted pre-tax US$153 million NPV using a US$1,600 per oz base case. At US$2,240 per ounce the PEA indicates a discounted pre-tax NPV of US$395 million.
- Mexican Hat hosts an inferred 688,000 ounces of gold, excellent metallurgical results and a low strip ratio.
- In Nevada, GMV has a three-year option agreement to earn a 100 percent interest in the Daisy Creek lithium project located in Lander County.
- Both Daisy Creek and Mexican Hat are situated in safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions with readily available and experienced service providers. Each asset is also situated close to existing infrastructure, further reducing initial capex.
- GMV is also noteworthy for its tightly held share structure, with 24 percent of shares held by management and advisors.
Key Projects
Mexican Hat
A low-sulphidation epithermal gold deposit, GMV’s 100-percent owned Mexican Hat contains an estimated gold resource of 688,000 ounces across 5,000 acres. As GMV's flagship project, the company aims to further expand this resource through drilling, ultimately moving from an inferred resource estimate to a measured and indicated estimate. The mine development itself will consist of two pits — a smaller southeast pit will be mined first, followed by a larger pit to the north.
Mexican Hat project in Arizona
Highlights:
- Established Infrastructure: Located in close proximity to considerable transportation and power infrastructure, and a skilled workforce.
- Well-established Mining Process: GMV plans to extract minerals from Mexican Hat through heap leaching, a mining process known for its low capital investment and operating costs, fast payback, lack of tailings, low energy and water requirements, and simple setup and operation.
- Area Geology: Primary mineralization consists of gold and oxides in a metasomatic assemblage of chlorite, carbonate, epidote and minor silica arranged along a series of fractures and fault zones within a tilted conformable package of tertiary rock.
- Mineral Resource Estimate: The results of Mexican Hat's 2020 MRE include an inferred resource of 688,000 ounces at 0.58 grams per ton (g/t) gold in 36.73 Mt with a cut-off of .20 g/t gold and a strip ratio of 2.36.
- Preliminary Economic Assessment: Mexican Hat's PEA, conducted with the updated 2020 MRE, indicates a 10-year mine life; $100 million NPV; $67.80 million initial capex; 29.30 percent IRR after tax at $1,600/ounce of gold; and average annual gold production of 52,250 ounces.
Daisy Creek Lithium Project
View across the Basin showing historical trenching from the 1970s; material trenched is a claystone.
Located in Lander County, Nevada, Daisy Creek consists of 165 lode claims. Initially targeted for uranium by multiple oil and mining companies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the project instead proved rich in lithium, displaying values of up to 2 percent in clay-altered volcanic tuffs, which geologists noted was likely hectorite-based.
Because there was very little demand for lithium at the time, Daisy Creek largely sat ignored and forgotten. It was not until several decades later that two of the geologists involved in the project's original drilling program noted multiple similarities between Daisy Creek and Lithium America's highly prospective Thacker Pass discovery. GMV plans to conduct a field program to confirm these observations.
Highlights:
- Full Ownership: In May 2023, GMV entered into a three-year option agreement with Daisy Creek's original owner, which will see it eventually gain a 100 percent interest in the project.
- Area Geology: Daisy Creek is part of a mountainous formation primarily composed of crystal-rich, early Miocene era ash-flow tuff. Said formation covers roughly 200 square miles with a volcanic complex that contains a collapse-type or graben structure filled with finely laminated tuffs that likely host anomalous lithium reserves. The basin that hosts the project itself covers approximately 18 square miles and consists primarily of finely laminated fissile sediments.
- Pre-existing Infrastructure: Daisy Creek is situated near several operating gold mines and has access to power, water and paved highways, considerably lowering the initial capital investment that will be required to develop the project.
- Prospective and Promising: Daisy Creek displays similar geology to Lithium America's Thacker Pass deposit, with a mineral reserve of 3.7 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent at 3,160 ppm lithium.
Management Team
Ian Klassen — President and CEO
Ian Klassen has 30 years of experience in public company management, public relations, government affairs, entrepreneurship, media relationship strategies and project management. Klassen is the president of a North American mineral exploration company and sits on the board of directors of several private and public companies. Previous to his management activities within private and public companies, he held a variety of positions within federal Canadian politics, including as senior political advisor to the Minister of State (Transportation), and as chief of staff, Office of the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons. Klassen graduated with an undergraduate honors degree from Western University in 1989. In 1992, he received the Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada in recognition of his significant contribution to his community and country.
Dr. D.R. Webb — Acting Project Manager
Dr. D.R. Webb graduated with a geological engineering degree from the University of Toronto, where he obtained awards for the highest marks in both third-year and fourth-year field camps. He obtained his M.Sc. and Ph.D. in geological sciences at Queen’s University and Western University, respectively, where his focus was on the structural and geochemical controls of gold mineralization in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt. Webb is credited for discovering both the largest granitic-hosted gold deposit in the Northwest Territories and the largest gold deposit in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt found in the past 30 years. He served as president and director of Tyhee Gold, where he and his team developed a high-grade gold deposit into production, becoming Mongolia’s first hard-rock gold mine. He later advanced his discoveries in Yellowknife into a multimillion-ounce resource, completed economic and engineering analysis and initiated both feasibility studies and permitting.
Webb also developed the Mon Gold Mine into the most recently permitted gold mine in the Yellowknife Gold Belt, operating for seven years and then shutting down in 1997. Webb is a consultant to the industry, providing services throughout the world and sits on the board of Lake Victoria Mining Company and Metallis Resources, several private corporations, and is on the advisory council for the Centre of Training Excellence in Mining. Webb co-authored the qualifying report on Fortune Minerals’ Nico Deposit, recommending the acquisition of what is now the largest bismuth resource in the world.
Michele Pillon — Chief Financial Officer
Michelle Pillon is an accountant with several years of experience in the junior mining exploration sector. Since 1988, Pillon has been providing accounting and regulatory assistance to public and private companies.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 19 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project
- Labyrinth Resources Limited (“Labyrinth” or “the Company”) has signed:
- a binding option agreement with Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (“Sand Queen”) whereby Labyrinth has been granted a 12-month option (commencing on completion of the Distilled Acquisition) to acquire Sand Queen’s 49% interest in Comet Vale for $3m in cash (“Comet Vale Option”); and
- a binding share sale agreement to acquire 100% of Distilled Analytics Pty Ltd (“Distilled”) which owns the Vivien Gold Project (“Vivien”) located 6km from the Agnew Gold Mine (“Distilled Acquisition”), together, (“the Transactions”).
- The Transactions are consistent with the Company’s strategy to consolidate and grow underexplored high grade gold mines across the Menzies, Leonora and Leinster corridor that are close to infrastructure.
- Exercise of the Comet Vale Option will allow the Company to increase its existing controlling interest in Comet Vale from 51% to 100%.
- The Company’s Comet Vale gold project (on granted mining leases) is located 32km south of Menzies next to the Goldfields highway. The Company released an updated Mineral Resource of 96koz at 4.8g/t Au (100% basis) on 11 April 2023.1
- Vivien, previously owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX: RMS) (“Ramelius”), will provide Labyrinth a near-term opportunity to define a JORC mineral resource across the Vivien Main Pit and Vivien Gem Prospect from the existing project drill database.
- The Vendors of Distilled amongst others include Alex Hewlett and Kelvin Flynn. Alex and Kelvin have a strong track record, with one or both being involved in driving value creation at Red Dirt Metals Limited (now Delta Lithium), Spectrum Metals Limited, Mineral Resources Limited, Silver Lake Resources Limited and Wildcat Resources Limited.
- Following completion of the Transactions and Equity Raising at full participation, Mr Hewlett and Mr Flynn are expected to emerge with voting power in Labyrinth of approximately 12.3% and 10.2% respectively.
- Firm commitments received via a two tranche placement to raise $2.0 million in support of the Transactions and to fund high priority work programs.
- Existing Labyrinth shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in a 1-for-1.9813 non-renounceable Entitlement Offer raising up to an additional ~$2.0m.
§ The proceeds of the two tranche placement (“Placement”) and entitlement offer
(“Entitlement Offer”) (together, the “Equity Raising”) will be used to advance exploration at both Comet Vale and Vivien with the aim of growing a significant and high-grade resource inventory.
- Following completion of the Transactions and Equity Raising at full participation, Labyrinth will emerge with a pro-forma undiluted market capitalisation of ~$13.7m and pro-forma cash holdings of approximately $4.0m (before transaction costs and the exercise of the Comet Vale Option).
- Post the Transactions, the Company will re-assess strategic options (including a potential sale) for its 100% owned Labyrinth Project in Canada which currently contains a JORC compliant resource of 3Mt @ 5g/t Au for 500koz2. This will include leveraging the geological skill set of the Company to further evaluate the prospectivity of the deposit at depth and along strike.
- The Company has obtained in-principle confirmation from the ASX that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the Transactions.
Overview
The Comet Vale Option and Distilled Acquisition align with the Company’s strategy to consolidate and grow underexplored high grade gold mines across the Menzies, Leonora and Leinster corridor that are close to infrastructure.
Figure 2: Regional location of Vivien.
Historical underground production from the Vivien leases between 1902 and 1911 totalled 76,000oz at an average grade of 12.4 g/t Au. The Vivien open pit was mined between 1997 and 1998 and produced 410,000 tonnes at 2.70 g/t Au for 35,600oz.3
Ramelius ceased mining at Vivien in early 2023, with the last ore load coming to surface on 11 January 2023. Gold production for Vivien over the period of Ramelius’ operatorship (2015-2023) was 1.5Mt at 5.68g/t Au for 260koz4 processed through its Mt Magnet Mill situated 296km west of Vivien. Vivien was acquired by Ramelius in 2013 from Gold Fields at a cost of $10 million and, over its life, generated net cash flows of $130 million for Ramelius.5
Vivien comprises five Mining Licences (M36/111, M36/292, M36/34, M36/61 and M36/64) and one Prospecting Licence (P36/1890) with an area of 20.4km².
The wider Vivien project provides a commercially compelling brownfield gold exploration opportunity with six (6) priority drill targets based on historical gold intercepts that were not prioritised by Ramelius as part of its mining focussed activities at Vivien.
Vivien provides Labyrinth a near-term opportunity to define a JORC mineral resource across the Vivien Main Pit and Vivien Gem Prospect from the existing project drill database. There are also five (5) separate gold processing mills within 100km of Vivien that potentially provide a lower commercial threshold to profitable gold production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Flynn Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.