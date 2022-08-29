Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • New data from the MOMENTUM 3 study showed for the first time that a heart pump can extend survival to five years and beyond for advanced heart failure patients
  • Prior data 1 have shown survival for advanced heart failure patients who don't receive either a heart pump or heart transplant is less than one year
  • The MOMENTUM 3 study showcases the significant survival benefits of Abbott's heart pump technology, particularly in a patient population with limited therapy options

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced new late-breaking data that show its HeartMate 3™ heart pump extends survival of advanced heart failure patients by at least five years, providing a clear life-saving option for people battling later stage disease. The data are from the MOMENTUM 3 trial, the world's largest randomized clinical trial to assess long-term outcomes in people receiving a left ventricular assist device (known as an LVAD, or heart pump) to treat advanced heart failure. The data were presented during a late-breaking session at the 2022 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain .

The MOMENTUM 3 trial studied more than 1000 patients and for the first time in a clinical trial setting found that people with advanced heart failure who received the HeartMate 3 heart pump lived beyond five years. The study showcases the significant benefits of Abbott's heart pump technology, particularly in a patient population who – without a heart pump or transplant – would have limited therapy options or would require living with inotropic medication to help strengthen their heart function, limiting their median survival to less than a year.

"The MOMENTUM 3 study proves that the HeartMate 3 heart pump has significantly moved the needle in terms of options for increasing life expectancy for our most advanced heart failure patients," said Divya Gupta , M.D., medical director of Advanced Heart Failure and Heart Transplantation at Emory Healthcare. "This research shows strong consideration should be given for this life-extending therapy for the thousands of people who are in advanced heart failure and meet the indications for the HeartMate 3."

Heart Pumps: A Life-Extending Option for Thousands

Historically, many advanced heart failure patients who don't qualify for a heart transplant rely on medication or are referred to palliative care to manage symptoms, but newer technological advancements like HeartMate 3 can provide this population another life-prolonging option. The benefits of heart pumps are especially true for the estimated 2 15,000 advanced heart failure patients whose median lifespan is under a year because they are on inotropic medication alone. While some of these patients await a donor heart, due to a limited number of organs available, heart pumps like the HeartMate 3 can improve survival while offering immediate, significant and sustained quality of life.

The latest MOMENTUM 3 data also demonstrate that the five-year survival for HeartMate 3 patients (nearly 60%) is approaching the five-year survival rates of heart transplant recipients who have a similar risk profile.

"Thousands of people with advanced heart failure die every year because they do not receive a heart pump, largely because their physicians are not aware of the option or its full benefits," said Keith Boettiger, vice president of Abbott's heart failure business. "There are too many patients who aren't provided the opportunity to be evaluated for a heart pump, such as patients with obesity, diabetes, certain cancers and blood types or those from underserved communities across the United States . With broader awareness and improved access to a heart pump, we can give these patients a chance at a longer, fuller life."

More than 6.2 million Americans have heart failure 3 , with diagnoses projected to double 4 by 2030. Abbott's HeartMate 3 heart pump is an implantable device that pumps blood through the body in people whose heart is too weak to do so on its own. It is the only commercially approved heart pump with Full MagLev™ technology, which allows the device's rotor to be "suspended" by magnetic forces, a unique design that has been proven to reduce trauma to blood passing through the pump, improving patient survival and quality of life. These factors along with its ability to produce an artificial pulse, results in the lowest rate of pump-related complications of any other blood pump.

"The finding that the HeartMate 3 device can reliably add years to one's life is compelling evidence for all cardiologists to evaluate their patients with progressive heart failure for this therapy," said Daniel J. Goldstein , M.D., surgical director, Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Cardiac Transplantation at Montefiore Medical Center. "Earlier referral and intervention are critical for this population where it can be challenging to make an accurate diagnosis from physical symptoms alone. The latest MOMENTUM trial data help contextualize the benefits of heart pumps and will help more physicians work with their patients to explore this life-enhancing and life-prolonging alternative as their disease moves into the territory of advanced heart failure."

About the MOMENTUM 3 Five Year Data

The MOMENTUM 3 study data compared Abbott's HeartMate 3 pump to its HeartMate II pump in treating people with advanced ( New York Heart Association Class IIIB or IV ) heart failure. Analysis of the study's full cohort of patients after five years showed the following benefits:

  • Established superiority of the HeartMate 3 over the HeartMate II
    The HeartMate 3 goes beyond its two-year outcomes identified in previous MOMENTUM 3 studies to become a true life-extending option. Results of the five-year study showed an improved survival rate of 58% with the HeartMate 3 (vs. 44% with the HeartMate II).
  • HeartMate 3 demonstrated reduced morbidity and mortality
    Greater survival for HeartMate 3 patients was largely associated with a reduction in deaths due to stroke, clotting and bleeding compared to the HeartMate II.
Indications and Important Safety Information:

For U.S. important safety information for the Abbott HeartMate 3, visit: HeartMate 3 LVAD Indications, Safety and Warnings | Abbott (cardiovascular.abbott)

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

###

____________________

1

Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes of Intravenous Inotropic Therapy in Advanced Heart Failure. Taimoor Hashim, MD; Kumar Sanam, MD; Marina Revilla-Martinez, MD; Charity J. Morgan, PhD; Jose A. Tallaj, MD; Salpy V. Pamboukian, MD, MSPH; Renzo Y. Loyaga-Rendon, MD, PhD; James F. George, PhD; Deepak Acharya, MD, MSPH. Circ Heart Fail. 2015;8:880-886. DOI: 10.1161/CIRCHEARTFAILURE.114.001778.

2

Internal Market Data (Data on File. Abbott LVAD strategic market assessment report. May 2019).

3

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Facts About Heart Failure in the United States. Heart Failure | cdc.gov . Accessed Dec. 30, 2021.

4

Circ Heart Fail. 2015;8:880-886. DOI: 10.1161/CIRCHEARTFAILURE.114.001778.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-show-abbotts-heartmate-3-heart-pump-extends-life-beyond-five-years-for-advanced-heart-failure-patients-301613404.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less
ALR Technologies Announces Update on the GluCurve Pet CGM Distribution and Commercialization

ALR Technologies Announces Update on the GluCurve Pet CGM Distribution and Commercialization

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, announces a distribution agreement with a global leader in animal health is now anticipated to be complete in September. The delay from the previous target of late August is not expected to affect commencement of commercialization. Furthermore, the Company has placed its first Purchase Order ("PO") for the GluCurve Pet CGM hardware with delivery scheduled for October.

"Finalizing a distribution partnership is taking longer than initially projected, but we believe we'll have it completed soon. Consequently, we have placed our first PO to ensure we begin selling in October," commented Joe Stern, Head of Animal Health at ALRT. "We are very happy with how things are progressing, we are in the process of securing booths at the Consumer Electronics Show which is the most influential tech event in the world, and the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) which is the largest veterinary conference in the world. We have also been identifying KOLs to work with on publications, case studies, testimonials, etc. to lay the foundation for our marketing plan. We want to thank our shareholders for their patience, and we look forward to sharing more details in the near future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Extravascular ICD meets global pivotal clinical trial's safety and effectiveness endpoints

Late-breaking data presented at ESC Congress 2022 and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine confirms implant procedure safety and defibrillation success

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that its investigational EV ICD™ System a first-of-its-kind defibrillator with the lead placed under the breastbone, outside of the heart and veins achieved a defibrillation success rate of 98.7% and met its safety endpoints in a global clinical trial. Findings from the Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (EV ICD) Pivotal Study were presented as late-breaking science today at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022 in Barcelona and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Worldwide, the EV ICD system is investigational and not yet approved for sale or distribution.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson Appoints Larry Merlo as Non-Executive Chair Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company

Former President and CEO of CVS Health, Merlo Will Assume Board Leadership Role with the New Consumer Health Company and Support Preparations for the Planned Separation, Expected to Occur in 2023

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the appointment of Larry Merlo as Non-executive Chair Designate for the future, listed New Consumer Health Company's Board of Directors. Merlo previously served as President and CEO of CVS Health and brings over 30 years of purpose-driven and transformative health leadership to the Board for the planned new company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Applied UV

Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Holders of the 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: AUVIP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.21875 per share.

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Approves Abbott's New Spinal Cord Stimulation Device; Provides Tailored Relief to Multiple Pain Areas and Adds More Treatment Options for Evolving Pain Conditions

  • Abbott's new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system offers the next generation of stimulation therapy, giving physicians the ability to treat multi-site and evolving pain
  • The system builds on the company's proprietary therapy, BurstDR™ stimulation, that works by mimicking natural patterns found in the brain 1 to deliver superior pain relief 2,3 and is preferred to traditional "tingling" tonic stimulation by 87% of patients 4
  • The Proclaim Plus SCS System can be used in conjunction with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic, which allows people to connect with their doctor and receive remote programming adjustments from the comfort of their home*

- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its new Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system featuring FlexBurst360™ therapy. The next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR™ stimulation, FlexBurst360 therapy offers pain coverage across up to six areas of the trunk andor limbs and enables programming that can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs evolve.

Designed to fit within a person's life, the Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery that can last up to 10 years.^ It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere™ Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to both communicate with a physician through secure in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real time regardless of location.*

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic reports first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results

Revenue exceeds guidance, with known supply chain challenges impacting results; notable strength in Pacing, Cardiac Surgery, Core Spine in the U.S., and Diabetes in Europe

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended July 29, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×