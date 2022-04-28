Meta-analysis of 75 real-world studies found that Abbott's FreeStyle Libre system is associated with significant reductions in glycated hemoglobin at three months 1 Reductions in HbA1c followed a similar pattern in people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and were sustained for up to 24 months 1 Meta-analysis shows that people with type 2 diabetes who use insulin benefit from the FreeStyle Libre system in the ...

ABT