Nevada Sunrise CEO Says Rising Demand Fueling Renewed Focus on Domestic Lithium
From 2020 to 2030, the battery industry's demand for lithium is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent. The huge demand for lithium and the number of gigafactories that are already in the process of getting approval have driven Nevada Sunrise to fully focus its exploration and development efforts on its lithium assets, according to CEO Warren Stanyer.
“At this time, we've taken a turn away from gold. We still fund a certain gold project, called Kinsley Mountain, but it is not the priority because of the surge in the lithium market. And they're all in Nevada, everything we do.”
Sustainable production is also becoming a critical aspect of lithium production. Stanyer believes the only way to make it a really sustainable industry is to reduce the carbon footprint that’s been associated with mining and processing lithium into batteries in the past.
“I guess the real big challenge is mining lithium and then processing it into batteries in a fairly small geographical area, rather than sending it to China, having it come back … I think that's the goal for the future,” Stanyer said. "To make it a really sustainable industry is to cut out all that travel of the lithium."
Stanyer said Canada and the US, in anticipation of surging demand for lithium, are wanting to outline where their deposits are and build an inventory of lithium in the ground.
“That’s planning for the future. You don't want to be held hostage by other countries … you want to have your own domestic supply. So that's really working for us as explorers right now in North America,” he said.
Nevada Sunrise recently commenced a Phase 2 drilling program at its 100 percent owned Gemini lithium project, located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company also engaged Willem Duyvesteyn M.Sc., of Reno, Nevada, as a metallurgical consultant for all its lithium projects in the state.
Watch the full interview with Nevada Sunrise CEO Warren Stanyer above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nevada Sunrise Metals (TSXV:NEV). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nevada Sunrise Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nevada Sunrise Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nevada Sunrise Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
