Commitment to Net Zero Drives Trend in ESG Investing, Klimat X CEO Says
“In a world where people have become pretty skeptical about corporations and the profit motive, you’re seeing companies that are just making massive commitments to do things differently, to be better,” says Klimat X founder and CEO Dr. James Tansey.
Klimat X (TSXV:KLX) founder and CEO Dr. James Tansey says global commitments to net-zero emissions targets are becoming a “very powerful force” reflected in the current trends in ESG investing.
“More and more companies are realizing there has to be real depth to the way that they approach their ESG strategies,” said Tansey, emphasizing the need for companies to think about the “whole life cycle of their impacts,” which include their value chain, the supply chain, employment strategies and diversity.
“Sixty-five percent of millennials will select stocks on the basis of ESG performance … The value shift here is driving people to choose funds, choose investments that reflect the way they want to live in the world and the influence that they want to have in the world. That’s an irreversible trend.”
Klimat X is a carbon credit project developer based in Vancouver, with current development projects in Asia, Latin America and Africa. Its projects are expected to produce up to 44 million metric tons of carbon credits, which will generate around US$2 billion in gross revenue over a 30- to 50-year lifespan, according to Tansey. With other projects in the development pipeline, Tansey added, the company expects to generate up to 200 million metric tons in carbon credits over the next 12 to 24 months.
