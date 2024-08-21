Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Multiple 20m Intercepts with +1.2% to 1.7% Cu from In-Fill Drilling Nueva Sabana Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise results from the final 17 in-fill diamond drill holes into the Nueva Sabana oxide deposit in central Cuba, which were completed in July 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gold Domain – Nueva Sabana

  • HOLE PDH-81
    • 2m @ 25.26g/t Au from38.5m (incl 1m @ 45.39g/t au)
    • 3m @ 19.51g/t Au from 56m (incl 2m @ 26.78g/t Au)
  • HOLE PDH-87
    • 2m @ 7.46g/t Au from 26m
  • HOLE PDH-93
    • 1m@ 8.23g/t Au from surface

Copper Domain – Nueva Sabana

  • HOLE PDH-89
    • 25m @ 1.76%Cu from 52m (incl 4m @ 5.56%Cu)
  • HOLE PDH-88
    • 21.5m @ 1.73% Cu from 49m (incl 12m @ 2.11%Cu)
  • HOLE PDH-80
    • 25m @ 1.23% Cu from81m (incl 5m @ 3.02%Cu)
  • HOLE PDH-78
    • 15m @ 1.52% Cu from 39m
  • HOLE PDH-85
    • 9m @ 1.07% Cu from40m (incl 3m @ 2.28%Cu)
  • HOLE PDH-82
    • 6m @ 1.25%Cu from 37m
  • HOLE PDH-86
    • 5m @ 1.47% Cu from 43m
  • HOLE PDH-90
    • 24m @ 0.84% Cu from 89m
  • HOLE PDH-92
    • 22.3m @ 0.82% Cu from 1.7m
  • HOLE PDH-79
    • 12m @ 0.69% Cu from 14m

Sampling Techniques and Data are set out in the JORC Code 2012 Edition Template attached.

NUEVA SABANA OXIDE DEPOSIT

  • The results continue excellent grades for both gold and copper in the oxide deposit that have previously been advised to ASX, and were incorporated in the maiden MRE, reported to the ASX on 6 March 2024, followed by the Scoping Study, reported on 7 May 2024.
  • An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the proposed Nueva Sabana mine is expected to be completed next month by Brisbane based Mining Associates, after which an updated pit design and mine schedule will be undertaken for the Pre-Feasibility Study.
  • The Nueva Sabana oxide deposit is metallurgically simple, and the Nueva Sabana mine is being planned as a copper project which would benefit from the high grade gold cap during initial operations.
  • Metallurgical test work by Blue Coast Research Laboratories in Canada has indicated a gold recovery of 85% from a simple rougher flotation circuit with a concentrate of 53.1 g/t Au produced from an ore sample grading 2.11 g/t Au, whilst a copper recovery of 84.5% yields concentrate grades of 27% Cu from a rougher and cleaner circuit, which has formed the basis of the process design criteria for the Nueva sabana concentrator.
  • Planning and permitting for the proposed mine is well advanced.
  • Total development costs are estimated to be ~US$30 million with ~US$5 million of pre-development costs including US$1.5 million for the acquisition of the deposit, and ~US$25 million for mine construction based on quotations for site works, industrial buildings, and a turnkey offer for the design and construction of the concentrator and associated grid power substation.
  • The project requires minimal pre-stripping and will not involve the purchase of a mining fleet which is to be hired from the Cuban subsidiary of an international supplier.
  • Finance for the mine construction is being negotiated in the form of an advance on concentrate purchases by an international commodities trader.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AAU:AU
Antilles Gold Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Many Peaks Minerals

Odienné Results Confirm Mineralised Structures, Extend Targets and Define New Anomaly

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce assay results for the Company’s reconnaissance exploration campaign at the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire. This program comprised 7,741m of auger sampling, and 1,069m of diamond drilling at Odienné South, which covers a 30km extent of the prolific Sassandra Fault corridor. This corridor trends through the adjoining Awalé/Newmont JV project host to recent discovery drilling, and northwest to Predictive Discovery’s 5.4Moz gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2)

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Hits New Record High

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained more than 5 percent last week to close at 566.41. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 743.31 points to finish at 23,054.61.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released July’s consumer price index (CPI) data this past Wednesday (August 14). The agency indicates that CPI increased 2.9 percent year-on-year, down from the 3 percent recorded in June.

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Sampling Indicates Further Prospectivity

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to provide information on the Remorse Target. Recently completed soil sampling in the south of the main Remorse Target has yielded comparable copper and zinc to previous work and further cementing the ~ 5km x 1.5km coherent anomaly. Analyses utilising spectral mineralogical show the likely presence of a significant hydrothermal system to a degree much further than identified in geochemistry or fieldwork. This is an exciting improvement to the prospectivity of the target with a 5,000m RC drilling program imminent. Earthworks for drilling are nearing completion and drilling will commence upon arrival of the contracted drill rig.

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

RC Drill Results Further Confirm Kamperman Potential

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results for the final three RC holes from a recently completed 26-hole (2,808 metres) RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of the 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar, letters spelling "M&A."

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits New Record of US$2,500, Mining M&A Continues

The gold price began the week on a strong note, rising to just over US$2,475 per ounce ahead of the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which was released on Wednesday (August 14).

The CPI was up 2.9 percent year-on-year in July, and 0.2 percent from the previous month. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was up 3.2 percent on an annual basis and 0.2 percent month-on-month.

The numbers, along with Tuesday's (August 13) producer price index data, shifted market watchers' expectations for next month's US Federal Reserve meeting. While an interest rate cut is still all but guaranteed, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool now shows more experts anticipate a 25 basis point cut instead of a 50 basis point decrease.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Antilles Gold Limited
Lithium Brine Supply Agreement Signed with Electroflow

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Successfully Concluded

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders

