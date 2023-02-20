Mt Cattlin production update

Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") advises that further grade control drilling at Mt Cattlin has confirmed the location and grade of ore that will be mined over the remainder of H2 FY23. The Company anticipates that production for the June half will be approximately 80,000 90,000 tonnes with annual production of 114,000 124,000 tonnes.

As previously advised first half production was impacted by fine grained mineralisation and lower grade ore with associated lower recoveries which limited first half production to approximately 34,000 tonnes.

Grade control drilling commenced in November 2022 once the unfavourable ore characteristics were identified. This drilling has continued to progressively cover production areas that will be mined during the remainder of the financial year.

Results from the drilling have confirmed Company expectations that production will increase as mining progressively moves from the upper end of the orebody into more central zones. It is expected that the Mt Cattlin process plant will once again be operating at full capacity.

Ongoing sales of low-grade concentrate during H2 FY23 will continue to supplement revenue and earnings.

Mr Martín Pérez de Solay commented, "We are seeing Mt Cattlin returning to normal levels of production after the technical team effectively managed the unfavourable mineralogy and ore characteristics experienced throughout the December half."

"Production over the last month has improved materially and with information from the grade control drilling we expect higher production rates to continue."

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.



Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: + 61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect



info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co

IMPORTANT NOTICES
This investor ASX/TSX release ( Release ) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem ). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX ) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au .

This Release does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this Release constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ( Corporations Act ). Readers or recipients of this Release should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in the Company, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own individual investment objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional investment, legal, taxation and accounting advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

This Release does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any Shares or any other financial product. Further, this Release does not constitute financial product, investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) or recommendation, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

The distribution of this Release in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Past performance information given in this Release is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Forward Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; the risks associated with the continued implementation of the merger between the Company and Galaxy Resources Ltd, risks that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company's projects; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; risks associated with development of the Company Projects; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company's Projects; risks associated with investment in publicly listed companies, such as the Company; and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Release to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this Release shall under any circumstances (including by reason of this Release remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other Release or publication with respect to the subject matter of this Release), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since the date of this Release.

Not for release or distribution in the United States
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and applicable U.S. state securities laws.


Albemarle Corporation to Present at the BMO 32nd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that ALBemarle Corporation's President and CEO Kent Masters will present at the BMO Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference on Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:30 pm ET .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investors.albemarle.com . A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-the-bmo-32nd-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-301746672.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

QX Resources

RC Drilling Recommences At Turner River Lithium Project, WA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’ of the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has recommenced RC drilling at the Company’s 100%-owned Turner River hard rock lithium project, located 15 km to south-east of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina lithium mine, located within the Pilbara lithium province of Western Australia (Figures 1 & 2).

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Midway Emerging as a New High-Grade Gold Discovery

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation (ASX:VMC), is pleased to report initial drilling results from the substantial reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD) programs at the Youanmi Gold Project (OYG JV).

Exploration drilling has initially targeted the exciting, high-grade 'Midway' discovery made by the OYG JV in 2021 (RXL ASX announcement 8 June 2022). This high-grade, multi-lode system is located just 300m from the hanging-wall of the Youanmi Main Lode and presents an excellent near mine exploration target which is open in all directions.

The exceptional drilling results, coupled with the detailed structural information, will provide valuable information to expand the emerging discovery.

4,726 RC meters and 1,708 diamond meters have been completed to date from the planned 16,000 metre RC and 7,000 metre DD drill programs. Drilling is ongoing and is expected to be completed in April.

Management Comments

Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Robert Ryan, said the Midway discovery has vast potential to grow with follow-up work underway:

"From the initial drilling campaign last year, excitement has been building for the latest drilling results at Midway and they have not disappointed, with thick, high-grade gold intercepts proving the exploration concept. Followup drilling is currently being planned and will commence in the coming weeks. "The results from Midway to date have shown that this discovery has the potential to grow substantially in all directions in a corridor previously untested with drilling. The high-grade tenor of the results to date show Midway has the potential to be higher grade than the Youanmi main lode and has the potential to significantly contribute to the gold resource.

"2023 is evolving into an exciting year for the company as we continue our three pronged approach for building value for shareholders through adding ounces through exploration, increasing resource confidence through infill drilling and de-risking the project through feasibility work."

Midway Exploration Drilling

Gold mineralisation at Midway is shear-zone hosted within highly altered tholeiitic and komatiitic basaltic rocks. The alteration assemblage consists of sericite, quartz, carbonate, and biotite. Gold occurs in association with pyrite and lesser arsenopyrite (Figure 1*).

The results to date define at least two gold lodes striking WNW and dipping towards the SW. Structural analysis of the mineralised zone (shear fabric and stretching mineral lineation) indicates that the lodes are dipping steeply towards the southwest and show a high-grade component plunging at 50 degrees to the WNW. The orientation of the new lodes is different to previously identified lodes at Youanmi which strike NW to NNW. This new orientation of mineralised structures is apparent in high resolution drone magnetic imagery and has generated several new exploration targets which will be tested by RC and DD drilling. So far the multi-lode structure has been intersected over approximately 100m strike and 300m down plunge.

Exceptional drill intersection results received from the first two of five planned drill holes at Midway:

- 2.86m @ 22.03 g/t Au from 356.39m in RXDD047 and;
- 3.73m @ 10.25 g/t Au from 405.80m in RXDD047
- 6.76m @ 15.40 g/t Au from 169.13m in RXDD048

These results from the first two drill holes confirm the exciting discovery of the Midway Lode with exceptional gold grades. This potential linking cross structure is developing as a higher-grade lode as compared to the existing NW to NNW Youanmi lodes. The extent of this new mineralised structure is at its infancy with huge potential along strike, and at depth.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/66O55N6A



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Venus Metals

Regional Exploration Commences East Of Greenbushes Lithium Mine

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“Venus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its partner IGO Limited (“IGO”) has commenced ground exploration activities today at the Greenbushes East Exploration Project (Li and Ni-Cu-PGE) (“Project”) located adjacent to the Greenbushes Lithium Mine (refer IGO - RIU Explorers Conference Presentation, 15 Feb 2023).

electric car charging

Electric Vehicles Need Battery Metals Mining, Investing Opportunities Ahead

Demand for battery raw materials is outpacing supply by three to five times and is growing at a quicker rate as the world continues to push forward to reach net-zero goals.

By 2050, about 30 terawatt-hours of lithium-ion battery deployed capacity will be needed, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. That means demand for key battery metals such as lithium will continue to increase.

“All these gigafactories around the world are being built without even thinking about building the mine capacity alongside. That's now coming back to bite the industry quite hard,” Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence told the audience at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), held at the end of January.

Livent's Paul Graves to Speak at BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Paul Graves president and chief executive officer, will speak at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:app.webinar.netvZgQE0mawp0 .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the same link for a period of three months.

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-paul-graves-to-speak-at-bmo-global-metals-mining--critical-minerals-conference-301749244.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX: QPM) – Trading Halt

GTI Secures Significant New Uranium Project In Wyoming, 10 Miles From Cameco’s Smith Ranch-Highland ISR Uranium Facility

Anson Delivers Positive Hydro Power Study at Paradox Lithium Project

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Trading Halt

