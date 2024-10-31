- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
September 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Recent auger results at Odienné gold project, Côte d’Ivoire, highlight +16km of priority targets within the high strain Archean margin (Sassandra Fault) ready for air core follow-up
- Assay results from reconnaissance diamond drill holes at Odienné confirm presence of extensive shearing coincident with gold mineralisation and favourable alteration that remains largely untested within the Odienné South permit
- Budgeted Exploration includes over 10,000m of drilling planned for the December quarter, to follow-up on previous drilling success at Odienné gold project, and the Ferké gold project, also in in Côte d’Ivoire
Ferké Gold Project, 300km2
- Commencement of Ferké auger drilling campaign imminent as wet season in Côte d’Ivoire draws to a close
- >9km segment of Ferké gold anomaly will be covered with 5,000m auger campaign over the next month
- Auger drilling targets extensions to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling returning:
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
Odienné Project, 758km2
- 5,000m air core drilling campaign to commence immediately after Ferké drilling, targeting the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, and recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture located on contiguous land holding
- Follow-up diamond and RC drilling fully funded and planned across both Ferké and Odienné projects as part of a staged exploration campaign over the upcoming 2024-25 field season
Corporate
- Fully funded exploration campaigns through CY2025 with A$6.8M cash at hand as at 30 September 2024
In the previous quarter, Many Peaks completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919km2 across the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, which remains among the fasting growing regions globally for gold production and discovery over the past decade.
In this reporting period the Company finalized and received results for an initial 8,810m of reconnaissance drilling at the Odienné Gold Project. Results successfully delineated priority targets totalling >16km of shear zone. This positions Many Peaks well for further exploration success with staged follow-up drilling planned for the upcoming field season.
With the wet season in Cote d’Ivoire drawing to an end, an auger drill campaign is anticipated to commence at Ferké in the coming week. Following this, an air core drilling campaign is expected to commence at Odienné in late November, with field work having already recommenced in preparation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Insight
Significant acquisitions of projects in some of the most prolific gold districts of Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, position Many Peaks for significant discoveries, giving the stock a compelling investment case.
Overview
Many Peaks (ASX:MPK) is an Australia-based mineral exploration company with gold assets in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, and exposure to key energy transition assets in Newfoundland, Canada. With drill-ready targets across its projects, Many Peaks aims to realise growth and value creation through exploration discovery and near-term mineral resource definition.
In West Africa, the company is focused on four recent acquisitions in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919 square kilometres, including the more advanced-stage Odienné and Ferké gold projects with recent gold discoveries and more than US$4 million in previous exploration expenditures.
The company acquired a portfolio of three projects from Turaco Gold Ltd in May 2024, consolidating interests held in the projects by Turaco and Predictive Discovery Ltd. The Company’s establishment into one of the fastest growing gold regions in the world was quickly followed with a binding agreement securing an exclusive option to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Baga gold project, which comprises two permits totaling 644 square kilometres in eastern Côte d’Ivoire.
Many Peaks’ Canadian asset targets the lithium potential in Newfoundland, where an emerging lithium district is strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets.
A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company towards achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.
Company Highlights
- Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa: Odienné, Ferké, Baga and Oumé.
- Land holding in West Africa comprises 1,919 sq km within the Birimian Gold Terrain, providing the company a strategic near-term gold resource potential
- Also holds a 100 percent interest in the Aska lithium project in Newfoundland, Canada.
- An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.
Key Projects
Côte d’Ivoire (West Africa)
Many Peaks’ assets in Côte d’Ivoire comprise four projects – Odienné, Ferké, Baga and Oumé.
Odienné Gold Project
Located in northwest Côte d’Ivoire, Odienné comprises two granted exploration permits covering a total area of 758 square kilometres. It is situated on the flexure of a regional scale structure zone hosting mineralisation to the northwest in neighbouring Guinea and immediately south along the margin of the Archean-aged Man craton.
Odienné Project location in the context of Siguiri Basin geology compilation and gold project locations regionally
Auger drilling in early 2023 defined coherent gold in saprolite anomalism, which prompted a maiden air core drilling campaign in late 2023.
Many Peaks has followed up 2023 success with aggressive exploration, expanding the project’s auger drilling coverage within weeks of acquisition. Systematic coverage of auger has succesfully defined three prioritised targets extending across more than 16 kilometres of a 30-kilometre gold anomaly.
The company is now well positioned for follow-up air core and diamond drilling campaigns to further define confirmed gold mineralisation on the project over the coming 2024-25 field season.
Ferké Gold Project
Located in northern Côte d’Ivoire, the Ferké gold project covers 300 square kilometres within a single granted exploration licence. Ferké is situated on the eastern margin of the Daloa greenstone belt at the intersection of major regional scale shear zones.
Ferké Gold Project outline with drill collar locations, including the location of the Ouarigue discovery within the >16km Leraba Gold Trend
Initial exploration work conducted at Ferké defined a more than 16-kilometre-long gold-in-soils anomaly on the Leraba Gold Trend. Previous exploration included systematic surface geochemistry, trenching and reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling across the broader Ferké area. Early success in reconnaissance RC drilling included initial intercepts into the Ouarigue target area, including results of 25 metres @ 3.06 grams per ton (g/t) gold from 64 metres in hole FNRC016.
The success in RC drilling was followed up with trenching and an initial 18 diamond drill holes, which confirmed a significant outcropping mineralised body associated with a granite intrusion, including intercepts from surface of 91.1 metres @ 2.02 g/t gold in hole FNDC008 and 47 metres @ 3.72 g/t gold from surface in hole FNDC012.
Baga Gold Project
Baga and Oumé project locations on generalised regional scale geology interpretation
The Baga gold project is a 644 sq km landholding comprising two granted permits in Côte d’Ivoire. The project is located 150 km east of the city of Bouaké and covers an underexplored region of structural complexity located just 21 km east of a recent greenfields gold discovery by Endeavour Mining, which over the past three years rapidly defined the 4.5 Moz Assafou gold resource estimate within their Tanda-Iguela permit areas.
Within weeks of securing the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in Baga, Many Peaks has completed the first surface geochemical campaign covering the project area.
The permits are situated where the southern extent of the Duango-Fitini shear zone in Côte d’Ivoire’s north forms a flexure or structural splay into the Oumé-Fetekro parallel shears within Birimian metasediments and metavolcanics. At this change of orientation in structures within the Birimian terrane the Baga project area also covers the intersection, or truncation of the Bui Belt structural trend which hosts Tarkwaiian sediments and conglomerate units extending east and northeast into central Ghana. Baga Gold represents a highly prospective area to advance exploration activity by Many Peaks.
Oumé Gold Project
The Oumé project is an early-stage exploration asset located in south-central Côte D’Ivoire. It comprises a single exploration permit (the Beriaboukro licence) and is situated on the Oumé-Fetekro belt, historically one of Côte d’Ivoire’s most productive greenstone belts. The area is host to Allied Gold’s 2.5 million-ounce (Moz) Bonikro, the 1.9 Moz Agbaou gold deposit and Endeavour’s 3 Moz Lafigué gold project.
Newfoundland (Canada)
Aska Lithium
Many Peaks’ 100-percent-owned Aska project is approximately 45 kilometres east of Cape Ray, Newfoundland. The project covers 193 square kilometres in proven lithium terrane and is situated in a growing lithium district known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum type pegmatites.
Management Team
Travis Schwertfeger - Executive Chairman
Travis Schwertfeger is a geologist with over 25 years of global industry experience primarily in gold and copper projects across Africa, Australia, Africa and the Americas. Schwertfeger has previously held several technical roles in exploration and production, including over seven years operating in West Africa with Newmont Mining and other ASX-listed explorers. He has prior experience as a director of ASX-listed mineral resource companies through previous roles, including a former role with Exore Resources (acquired by Perseus in September 2020 for ~A$80m).
Ben Phillips - Non-executive Director
Ben Phillips has more than 15 years of experience in commercial negotiations and has worked in several industries, including oil and gas, resource, technology and defence. He provides advice on a wide range of operational aspects, from R&D and exploration to production, commercialization and sales. Phillips is the executive chairman of Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL), was previously a non-executive director at Bronson Group (ASX:BGR) and, subsequently, Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN). He is currently a corporate executive at Ironside, focused on sourcing, structuring, funding, and management requirements for public and private small-cap companies.
Marcus Harden - Independent Non-executive Director
Marcus Harden is a geologist with extensive gold and base metals exploration and management experience throughout Australia, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Harden's more recent roles include chief geologist of AuTECO Minerals, head of regional exploration for Bellevue Gold, chief geologist of Alicanto Minerals Ltd, and other senior exploration roles with Gryphon Minerals and First Quantum Minerals. He has played key roles in the discovery and definition of several gold deposits globally with ASX-listed junior companies. Among previous projects with contributions to discovery, three are currently operating mines and one is in development. He is also a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti is a chartered accountant and company secretary with more than 10 years of experience in the mining industry and accounting profession. Bertolatti has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance.
TEM | Quarterly Report - Period Ending 30 September 2024
Key Points
- Corporate
- Rights Issue Completion
- Projects
- Yalgoo prospectivity analysis
- Yalgoo drilling commenced at Remorse
- FiveWheels geochemical and heritage surveys completed
Projects
Figure 01: TEM Projects and Commercial Interests
Yalgoo
Tempest’s flagship project is the Company’s holding in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Totalling more than 1,000km2 and located near high profile neighbours including: 29 Metals Ltd (ASX:29M) - Golden Grove Copper, Zinc, Gold, Silver Mine; Spartan Resources Ltd (ASX:SPR) - Yalgoo Gold Project; Silverlake (ASX:SLK) - Deflector and Rothsay Gold Mines, Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Gold, EMU NL (ASX:EMU) - Gnows Nest Gold Project; Tungsten Mining (ASX:TGN) - Mt Mulgine Project; Fenix (ASX:FEX) - Iron Ore Operations, and Karara and Sino Iron ore operations and more.
Figure 02: Yalgoo Projects Overview
Tempest has used data-driven processes to identify poorly or unexplored areas of highly prospective geology. This approach has had considerable success and includes the discovery of multiple instances of new mineralisation.
The project contains a number of different geological domains - though much of these have considerable overlap. Within these domains, exploration targets continue to be identified through ongoing exploration and data analysis and are being explored systematically according to prioritisation based on geological and other criteria.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 30 September 2024
Norfolk Metals (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 3-month period ended 30 September 2024.
ROGER RIVER PROJECT
- Reviewed land holdings prior to next phase of exploration with tenure rationalised post quarter
ORROROO URANIUM PROJECT
- Continued desktop data review with efforts to support next phase of exploration
CORPORATE UPDATE
- Continued to review multiple assets and opportunities for investment and acquisition
- Reviewed and updated OHS and ESG frameworks
- Strong financial position with $2.86m cash at June 2024 quarter end
Commenting on Norfolk Metals, Executive Chairman, Ben Phillips, states: “Norfolk continued to review both projects in South Australia & Tasmania from a prospectivity and cost perspective whilst also progressing OHS and ESG frameworks. In conjunction with our core projects, Norfolk has continued to review offers for acquisitions and investment opportunities throughout the quarter such as the Los Altares uranium project in Chebut, Argentina.”
Roger River Project, Tasmania
Norfolk completed the required annual reporting to establish the future commitments for the Roger River Project (RRP), comprising of EL20/2020 and EL17/2021 with Mineral Resources Tasmania (MRT). Subsequent to the quarter, the Company rationalised the total land package to a focused area of exploration. This process allowed the Company to significantly reduce future expenditure commitments.
Subsequent to the quarter, communication has been received from MRT stating the rehabilitation obligations on the surrendered area of EL17/2021 have been assessed and cleared deeming the process as final.
Please see the announcement dated 22nd October 2024 for further information.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 September 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
- QXR and IG Lithium have agreed to restructure the Option Agreement in respect of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project to reduce option payments and also to include an option over two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
- QXR now has the option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL, the holder of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, which reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
- QXR has also entered into an option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (a related company of IGL), granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% stake in IGX and which holds two prospective lithium brine projects in Nevada and Utah, USA.
- IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based producers of battery-grade lithium products in relation to the future supply of lithium brine products.
Gold Projects – Central Queensland
- High grade gold trenching programme planned at Big Red in central Queensland. Previous trenching returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike under cover.
- Reassessment of two shuttered gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.
- Gold projects are in the Drummond Basin in Queensland – a region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.
Pilbara Iron Ore Project
- Discussions are underway after planning a detailed rockchip sampling programme over Iron Ore Samples with up to 58.5% Fe in rockchip samples over 4km of enriched iron ore over a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) at Western Shaw in the Pilbara.
Corporate
- Post quarter-end, the Company announced that it had received firm commitments for a placement to raise $1 million (before costs), through the issue of 200 million shares at $0.005 each. The Placement includes $150,000 participation by directors, subject to Shareholder approval
OPERATIONS
Lithium Brine Projects, USA
During the September quarter, the Company announced that it had renegotiated the option agreement over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, USA, to reduce option payments and also to include an option to acquire an interest in two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
QXR had previously entered into an option agreement with IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire up to a 75% interest in IGL, the owner of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, as announced 5 October 2023 (Option Agreement). The parties have negotiated a variation to the Option Agreement, whereby QXR now has an option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL on or before 30 June 2025 (Variation Agreement). The restructuring reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
QXR has entered into a further option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (IGX) (an unlisted Delaware company established in 2022, and a related company of IGL) granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% interest in IGX on or before 30 June 2025 for US$500,000 (IGX Option). IGX has identified and secured two (2) prospective lithium brine projects in Utah and Nevada, USA, covering 10,660 hectares (26,300 acres). IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based developers and producers of battery-grade lithium products to potentially supply future lithium brine feedstock.
IGL and IGX have an excellent local US exploration team and contractors to ensure advancement of the projects. Next steps include permitting for new drill sites at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, targeting areas that are interpreted to be prospective to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling previously undertaken by QXR (ASX announcement 19 June 2024). QXR is continuing its review of work conducted to date by IGX on their two projects, which indicate encouraging results in a favourable geological setting.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers a large area of 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA and one of the first identified near surface brine basins outside of the producing Clayton Valley in Nevada (Figure 1). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep. Drilling has shown numerous brine horizons. The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Pearl Copper Project, Arizona, USA
- Golden Mile completed due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
- Project adjacent to the super-giant San Manuel-Kalamazoo porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit
- Odyssey and Ford prospects identified within the Project as immediate highly prospective, exploration drill targets
- Rock chip sampling at the Odyssey prospect returned exceptional assay results:
- Silver assays up to 930 g/t
- Copper assays up to 10.05%
- Zinc assays up to 8.09%
- Mineralisation at the Odyssey prospect is visible at the surface with a strike length of >800m and includes multiple NNW trending extensional veins
- Historic data at the Ford prospect indicates grades up to 10.6% copper, 31.3% lead and 0.54oz (16.7 g/t) gold.
Corporate
- Appointment of Company Secretary Mr Justyn Stedwell, who has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies
PEARL COPPER PROJECT (PEARL), ARIZONA, USA (G88 Earn In)
Pearl is located within a world-class mining jurisdiction of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Province within the Southwestern North American Porphyry Copper Province. This is the principal metallogenic province of the United States (US) accounting for approximately 70% of total US copper production.
Figure 1: Significant Copper Mines and Projects in Arizona USA
The Project is adjacent to the world class San Manuel-Kalamazoo Mine, with historic production of approximately 1Bt @ 0.7% Cu. Many other deposits occur in the greater area around the Project, with Arizona being host to some of the world’s largest copper discoveries.
During the Quarter, Golden Mile completed its due diligence on the Pearl Copper Project and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) 2.
A field trip, undertaken as part of the due diligence, confirmed the very high prospectivity of the project area for company-making copper resources. This field examination, undertaken in late July, and while only preliminary in nature, delineated the Odyssey and Ford prospects within the Pearl project area as immediate, highly prospective, exploration drill targets.
Click here for the full Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
September 2024 Quarterly Activity Report
Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the September Quarter are outlined below.
HIGHLIGHTS
Corporate Development
- Consolidation of the Sandstone District, with a proposed merger with Alto Metals Ltd and contemporaneous acquisition of the gold rights at Gateway Mining’s Montague East Project
- The Sandstone transactions position Brightstar into a multi-asset gold developer with +3Moz in Mineral Resources on granted Mining Leases in the Eastern Goldfields
- Completion of Linden Gold Acquisition occurred following compulsory acquisition.
Exploration & Feasibility Study Activities
- Drilling continued across the portfolio, as part of DFS work streams and the previously announced 30,000m reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling (DD). Multiple high grade drilling results returned across Brightstar’s assets, including:
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- LBRC24049: 26m @ 2.69g/t Au from 120m
- LBRC24017: 28m @ 2.77g/t Au from 153m
- LBRC24012: 29m @ 2.62g/t Au from 160m
- LBRC24013: 30m @ 1.97g/t Au from 143m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Fish
- FHRCD2403: 7.0m @ 9.50 g/t Au from 176m
- FHRCD2420: 8.0m @ 8.01 g/t Au from 180m
- Menzies Gold Project: Lady Shenton
- LSRC24049: 5m @ 15.62 g/t Au from 104m, including 1m @ 45.76g/t Au from 104m and 2m @ 10.96 g/t Au from 115m
- Menzies Gold Project: Link Zone
- LZMET24001: 12.0m @ 11.90 g/t Au from 51.0m, including 1.0m @ 55.8 g/t Au from 54.0m
- Laverton Gold Project: Cork Tree Well
- CTWGT004: 1.0m @ 40.15g/t Au from 78.0m; 0.59m @ 37.4g/t Au from 81.0m and 0.41m @ 11.62g/t Au from 81.59m
- Jasper Hills Gold Project: Lord Byron
- Pre-Feasibility Study upgraded into a Definitive Feasibility Study, targeting delivery in 1H CY25
Operations
- Brightstar’s excellent operating safety record continues with no LTI’s or MTI’s throughout the quarter at Second Fortune
- Significant capital development at the Second Fortune underground mine with 712.4 metres of development completed in the month
- A total of 111.1m of decline development was completed during the quarter;
- A total of 219.2m of capital development and 382.1m of operating (ore drives) development was also completed.
- Throughout the quarter, Second Fortune prioritised capital development, including vent rising, to fully establish two levels ahead of the production front. This has set the mine up in an excellent position to meet increased production targets into CY25
- During the quarter, resource definition and expansion drilling was undertaken from a combination of both surface RC, diamond and underground diamond drilling. Drilling was completed to enable an upgrade to the Mineral Resource Model (due Q4 2024) targeting declaration of Ore Reserves and mine life guidance
- A total of 1,399.2m of underground diamond drilling was completed across 13 holes.
- A total of 4,055m of surface diamond drilling was completed across 10 holes, consisting of RC collars and diamond tails (completed during the Sept Quarter but reported after quarter end).
- A total of 7,107t @ 3.40g/t Au for 777oz of development ore (from ore drives) was mined during the quarter.
- Closing ore stockpiles of 11,452t @ 3.73g/t Au for 1,373oz at the Second Fortune ROM pad and 190kt @ 0.9g/t Au for 5,498oz at the Lord Byron ROM pad available for processing
- Fish Mine (Jasper Hills): On-going permitting and engineering works in line with fast-tracked assessment of early production opportunities
Finance
- A $24M placement to professional and sophisticated investors during the quarter in conjunction with the Sandstone acquisitions
- Topdrill ‘drill-for-equity’ agreement executed and extended for a total of $5M
- Brightstar executive management team strengthened with experienced CFO appointment
- Cash on hand of A$14.7 million as at 30th September, with an elevated $16 million spent on exploration, mining and development activities during the quarter in line with DFS exploration and development work schedules
- No bank debt or gold hedging in place
Sandstone Gold Project Acquisitions
During the Quarter, Brightstar and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) announced that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme). Under the terms of the Scheme, Brightstar will acquire 100% of the shares in Alto and each Alto shareholder will receive 4 new Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the record date for the Scheme.
In addition to the Scheme, Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) (Gateway), and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA), under which MGP proposes to acquire Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of Gateway’s Montague
East Gold Project, with MGP obtaining 100% of the gold mineral rights and Gateway retaining all other mineral rights (Montague Acquisition)(Figure 1).
The Montague Acquisition was not conditional on the Scheme completing and successfully completed post quarter end on 2 October 2024.
The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio, for the benefit of both Brightstar, Alto and Gateway shareholders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling on Sierra Cuadrada Project Defines Extensive Areas of Near Surface Uranium Mineralisation
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”), is pleased to present reconnaissance drill results at the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project, Chubut province, Argentina (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Auger drilling at Sierra Cuadrada highlights extensive areas of near surface uranium mineralization including:
- Assay results have been received for the shallow reconnaissance holes including 6 samples >1000ppm U3O8 (to maximum 2,650 ppm U3O8) and 2 samples >500ppm U3O8 (to maximum 900 ppm U3O8)
- 30% of reconnaissance hole assays showed anomalous uranium mineralization.
- Mineralisation varies in thickness from 0.5m to 4m, with an average thickness 1.5m. The largest being 6km long and 3km wide and remains open.
- These samples were instrumental in understanding the shallow subsurface geology and on prioritising target areas. Multiple areas are being evaluated to identifying priority areas for follow up trenching, mapping and delineation.
- We are waiting on 407 samples from a further 212 drill holes that are currently being prepared for assaying.
- A second auger rig has been delivered to site accelerating the current grid drill programme.
- An additional 37 uranium tenement applications lodged - total U exploration area 2,243km2. Several of the new applications are in the adjacent Rio Negro province and are prospective for sandstone hosted uranium and in-situ recovery (ISR) mineralisation.
To date 609 auger holes have been completed to an average depth of 3.91m over both regional reconnaissance and grid drilling.
Visible uranium has been recorded in 146 of the 303 holes assayed to date and 90 of those holes have returned anomalous grades up to 2,650ppm U3O8.
The most significant results from the earlier reconnaissance drilling are included in Table 1.
Table 1: Significant assays from regional reconnaissance vertical auger drilling (using cut off grade of 200ppm U3O8)
Drilling is currently being undertaken on a 400m x 400m grid, with some infill on 200m x 200m grid (Figure 2). Samples from a further 212 drill holes are currently being prepared for assaying, with visible uranium recorded in 38% of those holes.
As there is anomalous uranium on many of the tenements in the Sierra Cuadrada portfolio, and radiometric uranium anomalies on all of them, the purpose of the grid auger drilling is to determine areas of mineralisation suitable for trenching and sampling to enable the completion of a JORC compliant mineral resource estimate.
Following earlier reconnaissance sampling and auger drilling, the tenement portfolio has been divided into five priority areas (P1-5). Priority has been defined based on historical exploration, prior airborne radiometric anomalies, Piche field reconnaissance, recent field sampling and auger drilling1.
Detailed grid drilling commenced on the P4 (tenements Teo 5, Teo 6 and Peponi 3) area where land access agreements were first achieved. Access agreements have since been executed on P3 area and are expected to be confirmed on P1 & P2 areas in the near term.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
