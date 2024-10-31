Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Many Peaks Minerals

September 2024 Quarterly Report

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent auger results at Odienné gold project, Côte d’Ivoire, highlight +16km of priority targets within the high strain Archean margin (Sassandra Fault) ready for air core follow-up
  • Assay results from reconnaissance diamond drill holes at Odienné confirm presence of extensive shearing coincident with gold mineralisation and favourable alteration that remains largely untested within the Odienné South permit
  • Budgeted Exploration includes over 10,000m of drilling planned for the December quarter, to follow-up on previous drilling success at Odienné gold project, and the Ferké gold project, also in in Côte d’Ivoire

Ferké Gold Project, 300km2

  • Commencement of Ferké auger drilling campaign imminent as wet season in Côte d’Ivoire draws to a close
  • >9km segment of Ferké gold anomaly will be covered with 5,000m auger campaign over the next month
  • Auger drilling targets extensions to open gold mineralisation confirmed in previous drilling returning:
    • 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
    • 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
    • 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
    • 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m

Odienné Project, 758km2

  • 5,000m air core drilling campaign to commence immediately after Ferké drilling, targeting the same high-strain corridor that hosts Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan deposit, and recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture located on contiguous land holding
  • Follow-up diamond and RC drilling fully funded and planned across both Ferké and Odienné projects as part of a staged exploration campaign over the upcoming 2024-25 field season

Corporate

  • Fully funded exploration campaigns through CY2025 with A$6.8M cash at hand as at 30 September 2024

In the previous quarter, Many Peaks completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire totaling 1,919km2 across the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, which remains among the fasting growing regions globally for gold production and discovery over the past decade.

In this reporting period the Company finalized and received results for an initial 8,810m of reconnaissance drilling at the Odienné Gold Project. Results successfully delineated priority targets totalling >16km of shear zone. This positions Many Peaks well for further exploration success with staged follow-up drilling planned for the upcoming field season.

With the wet season in Cote d’Ivoire drawing to an end, an auger drill campaign is anticipated to commence at Ferké in the coming week. Following this, an air core drilling campaign is expected to commence at Odienné in late November, with field work having already recommenced in preparation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

