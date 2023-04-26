Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
"More Shots On Goal" at Eureka REE Project in Namibia, E-Tech Resources CEO Says
“We're providing more shots on goal. We had one shot on goal. We now have 17 shots on goal, and we've got almost double that yet to come,” E-Tech Resources Chairman and Interim CEO Jim Megann said.
E-Tech Resources’ (TSXV:REE,FWB:K2I) continued work at its Eureka rare earth element (REE) project in Namibia has created many robust drill targets, according to Chairman and Interim CEO Jim Megann.
Megann explained how the company is de-risking the project and creating more opportunities to increase shareholder value.
“What we're doing from an investment perspective is we're reducing the risk,” Megann said. "We're providing — to use a Canadian analogy — more shots on goal. We had one shot on goal. We now have 17 shots on goal, and we've got almost double that yet to come. If you've got that many shots on goal, the opportunity of scoring is obviously greater."
He added that E-Tech will be working diligently on those targets to determine which ones are drill ready. The company announced in mid-April that assay results from 38 rock chip samples collected during a wider exploration program at the Eureka REE prospect confirmed REE mineralization.
Watch the full interview with Jim Megann, chairman and interim CEO of E-Tech Resources, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by E-Tech Resources’ (TSXV:REE,FWB:K2i). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by E-Tech Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. E-Tech Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with E-Tech Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
